Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 2:25 PM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.97K Followers

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Seymour - VP, Investor Relations
Bertrand Loy - CEO, President & Chairman
Linda LaGorga - SVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs
John Roberts - Mizuho
Bhavesh Lodaya - BMO Capital Markets
Melissa Weathers - Deutsche Bank
Charles Yu Shi - Needham
Tim Arcuri - UBS
Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Entegris Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Seymour, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Bill Seymour

Good morning, everyone. Earlier today, we announced the financial results for our second quarter of 2024. Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that our comments today include some forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is contained in our most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports that we have filed with the SEC. Please refer to the information on the disclaimer slide in the presentation.

On this call, we will also refer to non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC and Regulation G. You can find a reconciliation tables in today's news release as well as on our IR page of our website at entegris.com. And finally, as a reminder, we have included in the earnings slide presentation for your reference, consolidated and divisional P&Ls that exclude divestitures for Q1 and Q2 of 2024 and all 4 quarters of 2023.

On the call today are Bertrand Loy, our CEO; and Linda LaGorga, our CFO. With that, I'll hand the call over to Bertrand.

Recommended For You

About ENTG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENTG

Trending Analysis

Trending News