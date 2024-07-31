Fed Watch: This May Be The Last Time

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at the July Federal Open Market Committee meeting, marking the eighth consecutive meeting with no action on the rate front.
  • The FOMC is now emphasizing the Fed’s dual mandate of inflation and employment, underscoring that risks going forward are now “balanced.”.
  • If upcoming data does continue to “cooperate,” it is possible that Chairman Powell could provide forward guidance for a September rate cut at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium in the second half of August.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

By Kevin Flanagan

Once again, the Fed kept rates unchanged at the July FOMC meeting. As a result, the Fed Funds trading range remains in the 5.25%–5.50% band that was introduced exactly a year ago and still resides at a more than

