Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 2:30 PM ETWaters Corporation (WAT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.97K Followers

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Caspar Tudor - Head of Investor Relations
Udit Batra - President and Chief Executive Officer
Amol Chaubal - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Dan Brennan - TD Cowen
Tycho Peterson - Jefferies
Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan
Dan Arias - Stifel
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Catherine Schulte - Baird

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Waters Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session begins. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Caspar Tudor

Thank you, Brad. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Waters Corporation second quarter earnings call. Today, I'm joined by Dr. Udit Batra, Water's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Amol Chaubal, Water's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I will cover the cautionary language. In this conference call, we will make various forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. We will provide guidance regarding possible future results as well as commentary on potential market and business conditions that may impact Waters Corporation over the third quarter of 2024 and full year 2024. These statements are only our present expectations and actual events or results may differ materially. Please see the risk factors included within our Form 10-K, our Form 10-Qs and the cautionary language included in this morning's earnings release.

During today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are attached to our earnings release and in the

Recommended For You

About WAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WAT

Trending Analysis

Trending News