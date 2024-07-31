Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 2:30 PM ETKlabin S.A. (KLBAY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.97K Followers

Klabin S.A. (OTCPK:KLBAY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Teixeira - CEO

Marcos Ivo - CFO and IRO

Sandro Fabiano Avila - Forestry Director

Jose Soares - Commercial Director of Papers

Alexandre Nicolini - Pulp Commercial Director

Conference Call Participants

Rafael Barcelos - Bradesco BBI
Daniel Sasson - Itaú BBA
Rodolfo Angele - JP Morgan
Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America
Eugenia Cavalheiro - Morgan Stanley
Lucas Laghi - XP Investimentos
Igor Guedes - Genial

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Klabin's Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later on, we will conduct a Q&A session when further instructions will be provided. We kindly ask that, for the benefit of time, each analyst asks a maximum of two questions. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and is also being transmitted simultaneously via webcast that can be accessed through Klabin's Investor Relations website, where the presentation is also available.

Any statements eventually made during this conference call, in connection with Klabin's business outlook projections, operating and financial targets and potential growth, should be understood as merely forecasts based on the company's management expectations in relation to the future of Klabin. Such expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, on Brazil's overall economic performance, and on the industry and international market behavior, and therefore are subject to changes.

Here with us today are Mr. Cristiano Teixeira, CEO, Marcos Ivo, CFO and IRO, and the company's officers. Initially, Mr. Cristiano and Mr. Ivo will comment on the company's performance during the second quarter of 2024. After that, the officers will be available to answer any questions that you may wish to formulate. Now, I'll turn the floor over to Mr. Cristiano. Please, you may go ahead, sir.

