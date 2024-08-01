REIT Rally Coming Soon (Possibly By September 18th)

akinbostanci

The Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates steady at about 5.3%. This means that all eyes are on September 18th when they will once again vote on interest rates.

It’s now widely expected that rates will be cut then and likely a second or even third cut by the end of this year.

Many REITs have commenced a rally anticipating a rate cut. However, we believe that there is plenty of room to run for REITs as shares remain undervalued.

Yahoo Finance

Today, I decided to provide a list of iREIT®’s top 3 Strong Buys. We suspect these shares will rally the hardest as investors recognize the benefits of owning REITs during this market cycle.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC)

DOC is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of commercial real estate with a focus on healthcare discovery and delivery in the United States.

The company has a market cap of approximately $15.4 billion and a diverse portfolio made up of investments in the following healthcare segments:

Life Science Labs

Outpatient Medical

Continuing Care Retirement Community (“CCRC”)

“other, non-reportable.”

At the end of 2023, the company’s largest segment was its lab properties, which made up 51.3% of its adjusted net operating income (“NOI”). Outpatient medical is the company’s second-largest segment which made up 37.6%, followed by CCRC and “other non-reportable” which made up 9.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

The Life Science segment is made up of properties that are designed for research and development activities in the life science industry. Industries that commonly use life science labs include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

The Outpatient Medical segment consists of medical office buildings (MOBs) which are leased to healthcare providers such as hospitals, physicians, and health systems.

The company’s smallest segment, its CCRC, consists of senior housing which provides housing and care for seniors and includes independent living facilities, memory care, assisted living, and continuing care retirement communities.

In late 2023 Healthpeak announced it had agreed to an all-stock merger with Physicians Realty Trust (former ticker: DOC) to become the largest owner of outpatient medical properties in the United States.

The deal that was finalized and closed on March 1, 2024, increased the combined company’s property count to 753 and its outpatient medical square footage to 40.0 million SF, while maintaining the company’s lab square footage of 16.0 million SF.

The surviving company retained Healthpeak’s name, but the stock is now trading under Physicians Realty Trust’s old ticker symbol, DOC.

DOC - IR

One of the main reasons behind the merger is the additional size, scale, and diversification of the combined company. The increased size and scale enhance the company’s competitive advantages by reducing inefficiencies and increasing its exposure and relationships with established health systems around the country.

DOC now has healthcare real estate covering 1.0 million SF or more, in 13 markets around the country.

The company’s largest Outpatient and Lab market is the Bay Area of San Francisco. It totals 6.3 million SF and makes up 25% of the company’s annualized base rent (“ABR”), followed by Boston and Dallas, which make up 10% and 8% of the company’s ABR, respectively.

DOC - IR

The company’s Lab Portfolio comprises 146 properties totaling 12.0 million SF that are 97% occupied. Life science labs have long-term demand drivers such as an aging population and the acceleration of health discovery and drug approvals. DOC’s primary markets for its lab properties include Boston, San Francisco, and San Diego.

DOC - IR

The company’s Outpatient Medical Portfolio comprises 575 properties totaling 40.0 SF, and 95% of its Outpatient Medical properties are on-campus or affiliated with a major healthcare system.

Based on square footage, DOC’s largest outpatient market is Dallas, which totals 4.6 million SF, followed by Houston and Louisville, which total 3.6 million SF and 1.9 million SF, respectively.

DOC - IR

Healthpeak has an investment grade balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P Global. The company has solid debt metrics, including a long-term debt to capital ratio of 51.08% and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.2x.

DOC’s debt is only 2.3% secured and 2.3% floating rate. It has a weighted average interest rate of 3.8% and a weighted average term to maturity of 4.9 years. Plus, as of the company’s latest presentation, it has approximately $3.0 billion of liquidity available to it.

DOC - IR

Since 2014 DOC has had an average AFFO growth rate of negative -2.87%. The company went through a rough stretch from 2016 to 2021 when its AFFO per share fell each year. In 2022 and 2023 the company returned to growth with AFFO per share increasing by 8% in 2022 and by 6% in 2023.

Analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 2% in 2024, and then increase by 4% and 6% in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Healthpeak pays a high dividend yield of 5.48% which is secure with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 78.43%. The company has had some issues with its dividend in the recent past as they were forced to cut it in the fourth quarter of 2016, and then cut it again, by -18.92%, in 2021.

Since the 2021 cut, DOC has maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.30 which has allowed its AFFO payout ratio to improve from 102.07% in 2021 to 78.43% last year. The combination of projected earnings growth along with the company’s conservative payout ratio should keep the dividend covered and allow room for growth.

DOC is a leading healthcare REIT with a portfolio of diversified, mission-critical healthcare properties and an improving record of operating performance. The recent “merger-of-equals” should create operational synergies and increase the company’s footprint across the country.

Healthpeak has a strong balance sheet and its dividend is well covered by its cash flow. DOC has further opportunities to grow its portfolio through development and acquisition and can continue to take advantage of the favorable trends in the healthcare real estate sector.

The stock pays a 5.48% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 14.16x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 16.45x.

We rate Healthpeak Properties a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income, also known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” is an S&P 500 company that was formed in 1969 and publicly listed in 1994.

The company specializes in the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue through long-term, net lease agreements.

O has a market cap of approximately $50.7 billion and a 334.2 million SF portfolio made up of more than 15,400 commercial properties located in all 50 states, the United Kingdom, and 6 other countries across Europe.

Realty Income has approximately 1,500 clients operating in 89 industries. Its portfolio is diversified by location, by tenant, and by industry. At the end of the first quarter, nearly 80% of its annual rent was derived from retail properties, 14.7% came from industrial properties, and 3.3% was generated from gaming properties.

The company also entered a new space with its build-to-suit development JV to build 2 data centers with Digital Realty. The sites are currently under construction in Northern Virginia and are expected to generate up to 48 megawatts of potential IT load.

Realty Income acquired an 80% equity interest in the 2 data centers for roughly $200.0 million and a commitment to fund its pro rata share of the remaining development costs. The data centers are expected to be completed in mid-2024, are 100% pre-leased, and are expected to generate a 6.9% initial cash yield upon completion.

Outside its main property types, the company holds a small interest in 27 agricultural properties, 21 country clubs and 14 office properties.

At the end of 1Q-24, the company reported a physical occupancy rate of 98.6% with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.8 years.

O - IR

To mitigate the threat of e-commerce, the company has been increasing the diversity of its portfolio to include more industrial and experiential gaming properties.

O took a big step in this direction with its acquisition of Spirit Realty, with reduced its retail exposure by -2.6% and increased its industrial exposure by +2.0%.

On the gaming front, Realty Income entered the space with its sale-leaseback transaction with Wynn Resorts to acquire the Encore Boston Harbor Resort and Casino in 2022.

The transaction was completed for $1.7 billion at a 5.9% cash cap rate under a 30-year triple net lease agreement with annual escalators.

About a year later, the company announced it was investing $950.0 million in the iconic Bellagio Las Vegas to acquired common and preferred equity interest from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (“BREIT”) in a new joint venture.

In addition to further diversifying its portfolio, Realty Income looks for retail properties used in industries that tend to me more resistant to e-commerce such as low-price point retailers, or merchants that provide essential goods and services.

The company’s largest industry is grocery stores which makes up 10.1% of its annual rent, followed by convenience and dollar stores which make up 9.5% and 6.5%, respectively. The company’s top-5 tenants are Dollar General, Walgreens, Dollar Tree, 7-Eleven, and the EG Group (convenience stores). None of its top tenants individually makes up more than 3.5% of its annual rent.

O - IR

Realty Income is the epitome of consistency.

The company is an S&P Dividend Aristocrat and has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3%. O has declared 646 monthly dividends and has increased its dividend for the last 106 consecutive quarters.

The company has been able to achieve such consistency in its dividend due to the strength and dependability of its business model, which has been successfully executed for decades.

Realty Income has achieved positive AFFO per share earnings growth in 27 of the last 28 years and has delivered a median AFFO growth rate of 5.7% since 1996.

In terms of its market performance, the stock has delivered a compound annual total return of 13.6% since its 1994 IPO and has done so with a Beta of 0.5, implying half the volatility of the broader market.

O - IR

The company’s operations are supported by an investment grade balance sheet that is A- credit rated by S&P Global. Realty Income has excellent debt metrics as well with a net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 5.5x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 40.33%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x.

Realty Income’s debt is 99% unsecured and 94% fixed rate. Additionally, its debt maturities are well-staggered as well with a weighted average term to maturity of 6.5 years, plus, the company had $3.97 of total liquidity at the end of 1Q-24.

O - IR

Since 2014, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 5.09% and an average dividend growth rate of 5.49%. Realty Income pays a dividend yield of 5.42% that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 76.27% and the stock is trading at a P/AFFO of 14.18, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 18.41x.

We rate Realty Income a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)

Rexford Industrial is a REIT that focuses on the acquisition, re-development, and operation of industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, or “SoCal.”

The company has a market cap of approximately $10.8 billion and a 50.0 million SF portfolio made up of 422 properties that are leased to over 1,600 businesses and used to facilitate e-commerce, last-mile distribution, and light manufacturing.

The company has an exclusive focus on infill SoCal because of the favorable supply and demand characteristics within the region.

The SoCal region is cut off by mountains and the ocean, so the supply of developable land is scarce due to the natural barriers in place.

Supply is also constrained by local and state regulations that are very restrictive for new industrial construction within the SoCal infill region.

While there are natural and regulatory barriers to build in SoCal, the demand in the region is vast as it is home to roughly 24 million residents and approximately 600,000 businesses.

Additionally, the Ports of Los Angeles & Long Beach are located in SoCal and process roughly 30% of total U.S. Port Volume. The ports serve as major gateways for trade, and in particular U.S. – Asian trade.

The favorable supply & demand dynamics along with Rexford’s irreplaceable portfolio has enabled the company to grow earnings by an average of 16% over the past 5 years and increase its dividend by an average of 18% over the same period.

At the end of the second quarter, REXR’s same property portfolio was 97.3% occupied.

REXR - IR

Rexford released its 2Q-24 operating results in July and reported total revenue during the quarter of $237.6 million, compared to total revenue of $195.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

During 2Q-24 the company reported total FFO of $129.3 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to total FFO of $108.1 million, or $0.54 per share for the same period in 2023.

Core FFO during the quarter came in at $129.6 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to Core FFO in 2Q-23 of $108.4 million, or $0.54 per share. Core FFO increased 19.5% on a year-over-year basis, and Core FFO per share increased by 11.1% as compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The company once again had excellent comparable rental rates with 219 new or renewal leases (2.3 million SF) executed during the quarter for a GAAP releasing spread of 67.7% and a cash releasing spread of 49.0%.

Rexford also provided an update on its balance sheet with a net debt to enterprise value ratio of 24.1% and a BBB+ credit rating.

REXR - IR

As of June 30, 2024, the company had $3.4 billion of outstanding debt that carries an average interest rate of 3.8% and has an average term to maturity of 4.1 years. The company has no floating debt exposure and no significant debts due until 2026.

Plus, it has exceptional debt metrics with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.6x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 29.91%, and an EBITDA to Interest expense ratio of 7.63x.

REXR - IR

Rexford has delivered some pretty impressive growth rates over the last decade and analysts see this trend continuing with AFFO projected to increase by 10% in 2024, and then by 15% and 14% in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Since 2015, the company has delivered an average AFFO growth rate of 8.97% and an average dividend growth rate of 25.38%. The industrial REIT pays a 3.39% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 88.21% and the stock is trading at a P/AFFO of 27.02x, compared to its normal AFFO ratio of 36.63x.

We rate Rexford Industrial Realty a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

These three REITs are several of our highest conviction opportunities.

We will continue to accumulate shares in all three as we anticipate the potential for outsized returns.

It’s been a long wait, but we are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.