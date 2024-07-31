Spire Inc. (SR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.98K Followers

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript July 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Megan McPhail - MD of IR
Steve Lindsey - President and CEO
Scott Doyle - EVP and COO
Steve Rasche - EVP and CFO
Adam Woodard - VP and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan
David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley
Gabe Moreen - Mizuho
Selman Akyol - Stifel
Paul Fremont - Ladenburg

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Spire's Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Megan McPhail, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Megan McPhail

Good morning, and welcome to Spire's fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings call. We issued an earnings release this morning you may access on our website at spireenergy.com. There is a slide presentation that accompanies our webcast, and you may download it from either the webcast site or from our website.

Before we begin, let me cover our safe harbor statement and use of non-GAAP earnings measures. Today's call, including responses to questions, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are various uncertainties and risk factors that may cause future performance or results to be different than those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties are outlined in our quarterly and annual filings with the SEC.

In our comments, we will be discussing non-GAAP measures used by management when evaluating our performance and results of operations. Explanations and reconciliations of these measures to their GAAP counterparts are contained in

Recommended For You

About SR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SR

Trending Analysis

Trending News