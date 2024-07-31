Lundin Mining Corporation (LUNMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCPK:LUNMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Lundin - President and CEO
Teitur Poulsen - EVP and CFO
Juan Andres Morel - EVP and COO
Nathan Monash - VP, Sustainability

Conference Call Participants

Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley
Martin Pradier - Veritas Investment Research
Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities
Edward Goldsmith - Deutsche Bank
Daniel Major - UBS
Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Lundin Mining Q2 2024 Financial Results and Webcast Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jack Lundin. Please go ahead.

Jack Lundin

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Lundin Mining's second quarter conference call. For those that were on our corporate update call on Tuesday, where we announced the joint acquisition of Filo with BHP, thank you for joining today as well.

Yesterday, after market close, we reported our operating and financial results for Q2. The press release and presentation are available on our website under our Investors section. All figures presented today are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Before we start the presentation, I would like to remind our listeners that the call may contain forward-looking information, and this information, by its nature, is subject to risks and uncertainties. As such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. I would encourage you to read the cautionary note that accompanies our second quarter MD&A along with the relevant filings on SEDAR. These documents are also available on our website.

Today with me on the call are three other members of our senior executive team. Teitur Poulsen, our Executive Vice President and CFO; Juan Andres Morel, our Executive Vice President and

