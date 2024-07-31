Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANYYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.98K Followers

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCPK:ANYYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Gallego - Head, Investor Relations
Maurici Lucena - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Castejón - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS
Graham Hunt - Jefferies
Elodie Rall - JPMorgan
Sathish Sivakumar - Citigroup
Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays
Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas
José Arroyas - Santander
Fernando Lafuente - Alantra
Victor Acitores - Bernstein
Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America
Nicolas Mora - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Dee, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Aena's First Half 2024 Results Presentation. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would not like to turn the call over to Carlos Gallego, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Carlos Gallego

Good afternoon everybody, and welcome to our first half 2024 results presentation. This is Carlos Gallego speaking, Head of IR. It's a real pleasure being with all of you today. Our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Maurici Lucena will host the call together with Ignacio Castejón, CFO and myself.

We are going to cover some of the main topics explained in this results presentation that is already available on our website and on the CNMV website, and we will finish with a Q&A session.

Without any further ado, I give the floor to Maurici Lucena. Thank you.

Maurici Lucena

Thank you very much, Carlos. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us to go through our first half 2024 results presentation. As usual, I will start commenting the highlights of the financial

Recommended For You

About ANYYY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANYYY

Trending Analysis

Trending News