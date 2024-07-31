Yuji Sakai

The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that investors searching for income can purchase to accomplish their goals. As is the case with most PIMCO funds, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II primarily does this by investing in a portfolio that consists of bonds and similar debt securities. It also has a higher yield than many similar debt funds that are available in the market. As of the time of writing, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II yields 11.98%. Here is how this fund compares with its peers that employ a similar strategy:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 11.98% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 10.08% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 8.80% Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 14.30% Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 12.47% Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 11.88% Click to enlarge

We can clearly see that the current yield of the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is above the median of 11.93% for the “Multi-Sector Fixed-Income” category. It does not have the outsized yield that PIMCO funds have had in the past, though. As regular readers can likely remember, in numerous articles that I have published on closed-end funds over the 2022 to 2024 period, funds from this sponsor have consistently had yields that are well above the normal level for their category. It does not appear that this is the case anymore, which could mean that the comparative valuations of funds from PIMCO and funds from other sponsors are more aligned with one another.

Generally speaking, it is a positive sign when a fund’s yield is fairly similar to its peers, as it suggests that the market believes that it can sustain the distribution that it pays out. It is uncertain though whether yields will drop across the board as central banks around the world (except the Bank of Japan, which announced an interest rate hike earlier today) begin to reduce their benchmark interest rates.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in early March of this year. It would be an understatement to say that the bond market has changed significantly since that time. In early March, bond prices were falling, and yields rose as market participants began to realize that they were overly optimistic about the potential for interest rate reductions in 2024 back at the start of the year. Bonds were being repriced for a “higher for longer” environment.

This changed several weeks ago as rates traders and bond buyers became convinced that the Federal Reserve would reduce its benchmark interest rate in September. Bond prices have been rising ever since, carrying bond funds along for the ride. As such, we might expect the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II to have delivered some share price gains since my previous article on it was published.

However, this is not the case, as shares of this fund have declined by 2.84% since the previous article was published:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, the share price of the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has substantially underperformed both investment-grade bonds (AGG) and junk bonds (JNK) over the period in question. This is quite disappointing since a closed-end bond fund will usually outperform indices during any period in which bond prices are rising. This is due to the leverage employed by these funds. With that said, the shares of the fund were trading at a premium valuation the last time that we discussed it. Anytime shares are purchased at a premium, investors run the risk of underperformance simply due to the market erasing the premium on net asset value. That is one reason why it is generally not a good idea to purchase shares of a fund at a price that is higher than their net asset value. The underperformance that we see here could be explained by this event. We will want to investigate further over the remainder of this article.

As I pointed out in the previous article on this fund:

A simple look at the price performance of funds like this does not tell the whole story. This is because closed-end funds pay out most or all of their investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions. The basic goal is to maintain a relatively stable asset base while giving the shareholders all of the earnings. This is the reason why the distribution yields of these entities tend to be very high. It also means that the fund’s investors realize a much higher total return than the price changes alone would suggest. As such, we should consider the distributions paid out by the fund in any analysis of how well the fund performed over a given period of time.

When we include the distributions that were paid out by the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II as well as the two index funds over the March 3, 2024, to July 30, 2024, period in question, we get this alternative chart. It shows the return that the shareholders actually realized:

Seeking Alpha

Unfortunately, we still see that shareholders in the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II underperformed the two major domestic bond indices. This fund at least managed to pay out sufficient distributions to offset the share price decline and more. This fund has a much higher yield than either of the bond indices, so that caused its total return to rise much more than either of the two bond indices once distributions were included in the results. While we might assume that this would allow the fund to outperform its benchmarks on a total return basis given enough time, that is not the case. In fact, this fund underperformed both of the domestic bond indices over the past five years, even when the distributions are considered:

Seeking Alpha

It is necessary to go out to the ten-year period before the fund manages to deliver a higher total return than the bond indices. That is a very long period of time to wait, so the fund’s historic performance is unlikely to win it any fans.

However, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Anyone who purchases this fund today will only benefit from what it manages to accomplish going forward, and will not be adversely affected by its past disappointments. Let us take a look at the fund’s positioning today and attempt to determine how it will perform going forward.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This is not particularly surprising, as most PIMCO closed-end funds are bond funds and bonds by their nature are current income vehicles. This one does add a bit of a twist though by claiming that it seems to achieve its current income objective while still providing the investors with the preservation of capital. From the website:

Employing a multi-sector approach, the fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments. The fund has the flexibility to allocate assets in varying proportions among floating- and fixed-rate debt instruments, as well as among investment grade and non-investment-grade securities. It may focus more heavily or exclusively on an asset class at any time, based on assessments of relative values, market conditions and other factors. The fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities that are, at the time of purchase, rated CCC/CAA or below by each ratings agency rating the security, or that are unrated but judged by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. The fund’s duration will normally be in a low to intermediate range (zero to eight years), although it may be longer at any time.

This description is very similar to the one provided by the PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), which we discussed earlier this week. The real difference between the two funds’ strategy overview is that the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II emphasizes the preservation of capital more than its sister fund. The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II also makes no mention of emerging market securities possibly being included in the fund’s portfolio. Thus, this fund is probably slightly less flexible than its peer fund because it appears to be more heavily restricted in terms of the risk that it can take on. In addition, the absence of emerging markets from the fund’s portfolio could prevent it from taking advantage of potential opportunities (including the potential for higher bond yields) that may exist in those countries at any given moment.

With that said, the absence of any emerging market possibility in its description apparently does not prevent the fund from investing its assets in securities issued by entities in those nations. The fund’s third-quarter 2024 holdings report states that the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II was holding the following asset allocation on March 31, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Loan Participations and Assignments 35.5% Corporate Bonds & Notes 37.5% Convertible Bonds & Notes 0.4% Municipal Bonds & Notes 3.5% U.S. Government Agencies 1.7% Non-Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities 13.8% Asset-Backed Securities 6.1% Sovereign Issues 3.4% Common Stocks 12.2% Rights 0.0% Warrants 0.0% Preferred Securities 0.9% Real Estate Investment Trusts 0.6% Short-Term Investments 0.5% Money Market Fund 8.7% Click to enlarge

This portfolio looks remarkably similar to the one that the PIMCO High Income Fund had on the same date. The most significant difference is that the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a substantially higher level of exposure to floating-rate securities. This makes sense given its capital preservation objective. As I stated in a recent article:

As we can see, the floating rate note index has been almost perfectly flat over the trailing ten-year period. This is in spite of the fact that there were some changes in interest rates during the period. In particular, the Federal Reserve tried to raise the federal funds rate in 2018 and again in 2022. The Federal Reserve also cut interest rates severely in 2020 in an effort to support the economy through the COVID-19 lockdowns that put many people into unemployment and shut down the majority of small businesses in the United States. None of these interest rate changes had any effect on the price of floating-rate debt securities, as we can clearly see from the fact that the price chart of the asset class is almost perfectly flat over the period.

In other words, the price of floating-rate securities does not move very much over time, and so the only real way to lose money on them is if the issuer defaults. The negative impact of a default can be reduced by having a high degree of diversification across the portfolio. The coupon payments from the other securities should be enough to fully offset any default if the portfolio is properly constructed. This makes these securities ideal for capital preservation, which is probably what the fund’s managers are hoping to achieve with a higher allocation to these securities than the PIMCO High Income Fund possesses. This also works well for the fund’s goal of providing a high level of income to its investors, as floating-rate leveraged loans generally have higher yields than most fixed-rate bonds right now. However, this could change if the Federal Reserve starts to reduce interest rates, since these bonds typically base their coupon payments on the secured overnight financing rate that correlates to the effective federal funds rate.

Unfortunately, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has failed at its objective of providing investors with the preservation of capital. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value per share over the past ten years:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value per share has declined by 36.67% over the period. This is precisely the opposite of “preservation of capital” since investors in the fund have clearly seen their investment capital eroded over time. The fund’s share price performance over the same period has also been dismal, as it has declined by 31.24% over the same period. Admittedly, the total return to investors over the ten-year period has not been a loss. Indeed, investors in the fund have realized an 89.40% total return:

Seeking Alpha

However, it does overall appear that the fund has failed in its objective of preserving capital and has over-distributed over the trailing ten-year period. This may not be the best situation for long-term sustainability, as it suggests that the fund will eventually run out of money to distribute. However, for now, that still seems to be a way off.

The third-quarter holdings report provides the fund’s asset holdings as of March 31, 2024. The website goes a bit further and provides this chart:

PIMCO

The date on this chart is June 30, 2024, so it should be a bit newer than the asset allocation that was provided in the third-quarter 2024 holdings report. This is important because we can see here a few changes from what the fund had earlier in the year. In particular, U.S. government-related securities appear to have increased substantially, while agency mortgage-backed securities seem to have decreased a bit. The fund’s emerging market holdings may have also increased, but it is difficult to be certain because the holdings report did not provide a weighting for its emerging market securities. Rather, that report included the emerging market securities in either the “Corporate Bonds & Notes” segment or the “Sovereign Issues” segment, depending on what entity issued the bonds.

It may be more instructive to compare the above chart to the one that was included in the previous article. Here is a comparison:

Asset Type % of Assets – Current % of Assets – Previous % Change U.S. Government Related 10.15% 10.42% -0.27% Non-Agency Mortgage 10.84% 10.99% -0.15% CMBS 3.98% 3.85% -0.13% Agency MBS 1.02% 0.99% +0.03% High Yield Credit 36.85% 36.09% +0.76% Non-USD Developed 10.35% 13.22% -2.87% Emerging Markets 9.26% 8.32% +0.94% Investment-Grade Credit 4.95% 7.58% -2.63% Municipal 4.95% 2.64% +2.31% Other 9.29% 9.69% -0.40% Click to enlarge

Here, we can see a very significant decrease in the fund’s exposure to both non-U.S.-dollar-denominated developed market bonds and to U.S. investment-grade bonds. In their place, we have a large increase in emerging market securities and municipal bonds. The fund also increased its allocation to junk bonds over the past several months. This actually works pretty well with our current outlook. As I pointed out in my article on the PIMCO High Income Fund, investment-grade credit generally performed very poorly during the entire decade stretching from 2010 to 2020. This is mostly because interest rates over that whole period were incredibly low, which prevented investors from being able to earn much income from the coupon payments. So far this year, the European Central Bank and Bank of Canada have reduced interest rates,. The Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and Reserve Bank of Australia are all expected to take the same policy action within the next few months. Depending on how far they cut rates, we could easily be looking at another period in which investment-grade bonds issued by entities located in developed markets end up substantially underperforming other asset classes on a total return basis. Junk bonds and emerging market bonds, by virtue of their higher yield, could end up outperforming.

This is all summarized in this chart, which shows the performance of different types of bonds over the period stretching from January 1, 2010, to December 31, 2019:

Seeking Alpha

This chart does include the impact of the distributions that were paid out by the index funds tracking each category. As we can clearly see, junk bonds and emerging market bonds both outperformed investment-grade credit over the period in question. A renewal of the loose monetary policies that characterized that era, and especially a renewal of central bank quantitative easing (as some analysts have already predicted due to the fiscal problems of many developed market nations) could cause the same thing to occur over the coming few years. The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II appears to be positioning itself for such a possibility. That is a pretty smart move for the fund’s management team.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in a previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase bonds or other income-producing assets. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. With that said though, the beneficial effects of leverage are nowhere near as strong today with rates at 6% as they were three years ago when rates were at 0% so the fund will not be able to boost its yield today as much as it used to be able to do. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage since this would expose us to too much risk. I generally like a fund’s leverage to be under a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has leveraged assets comprising 16.09% of its overall portfolio. This is a substantial decrease over the 28.00% leverage ratio that the fund had back in the middle of December 2023. This decrease does not appear to be caused by any strong performance for the fund’s portfolio. In fact, the net asset value of the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is down since mid-December 2023:

Barchart

Thus, it is obvious that the leverage decrease that we see here was an intentional decision for the fund’s managers. It is not particularly surprising that the fund’s management saw fit to reduce the leverage over the course of this year. The bond market in general has been very volatile this year, with investors generally being disappointed with the economic data coming out that generally made them expect that any interest rate cuts would be delayed from previous expectations. As leverage increases both gains and losses, it makes a lot of sense to reduce leverage when one is worried about the potential for losses.

Here is how the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II compares to its peers in terms of leverage:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II 16.09% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust 35.49% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund 18.40% Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund 17.53% Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund 31.08% Western Asset Diversified Income Fund 31.54% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data.)

As we can immediately see, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is the lowest-leveraged fund of this peer group. This is a clear indication that the fund is not overly leveraged given its investment strategy, and so we should not need to lose any sleep over its use of debt to boost its investment profits.

Valuation

Shares of the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II currently trade at a 3.45% premium to net asset value. This is reasonably in line with the 3.61% premium that the shares have had on average over the past month. However, while this fund does not appear to be out-of-line with its historic levels, the current price does result in investors overpaying for the assets in the fund’s portfolio. This should be considered when considering whether to buy shares in this fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund does appear to be positioning itself for an environment in which attractive yields are increasingly difficult to come by. That is not a bad move, as it is uncertain how low central banks around the world will reduce interest rates by the end of the new cycle.

There have been some policymakers who have suggested that the neutral rate is higher than previously thought. Indeed, the Federal Reserve itself sees a terminal rate that is well above the zero-bound that was seen for most of the decade before the pandemic. However, at the same time, developed market governments are likely to be substantial borrowers through 2050 and interest rates might have to stay remarkably low to accommodate that. This fund appears to be preparing for that, which is a good sign.

However, it is very difficult to make a case for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II deserving a premium valuation. Its net asset value has been consistently declining for ten years, which is a sure sign that it cannot afford to maintain its distribution. A cut would have a devastating effect on the fund’s share price, but it will almost certainly have to cut at some point. It is difficult to see how the fund deserves a premium given this situation.

