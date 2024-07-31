Luis Alvarez

Allow me to start off the writing by saying I'm not bullish on Tech. I think it's very overvalued and the most crowded trade out there. Having said that, there is still some residual momentum. And if the reason to be in Tech is momentum, then why not focus on a fund that uses relative strength to determine which Tech stocks to position into? That's what the Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) does.

PTF launched in 2006 and tries to mimic the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Technology Technical Leaders Index. This index uses a proprietary directional methodology meant to pick the strongest relative strength companies in the technology sector. With its focus on momentum, PTF tries to take advantage of the potential upside of companies that may be poised to grow and outperform.

A Look At The Holdings

The first thing to note about the fund is that it only has 25 holdings. This, of course, means it has a fairly high concentration in the top positions. No stock makes up more than 6.75% of the fund currently, and my favorite stock of all (Nvidia) has the 2nd largest allocation.

invesco.com

Now keep in mind that because this fund is playing for relative strength, one can argue that what these companies do is irrelevant. This is about technicals and the momentum factor, which of course will change as new leaders emerge. The other thing to keep in mind is that because of this, the portfolio is insanely valued. The Price to Earnings ratio is a whopping 67x, and the Price-to-Book is 13.67. To put it nicely, this is shockingly expensive. But hey - it's about momentum, right?

So here we have a sector ETF using a momentum methodology, which fundamentally is wildly overpriced, and only has 35 positions, where we are potentially in a late-cycle for overall Tech strength. As you can tell - I'm skeptical that this is a product to consider. But let's compare the fund to other Tech funds and see if the methodology using relative strength at least works.

Peer Comparison

If the value proposition of the fund is around the relative momentum methodology, then it only makes sense to compare this fund to a passive Tech equivalent. One good fund to compare this against on the passive side is the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (VGT). VGT is a large, well-known index fund replicating the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. VGT's index covers everything in the information technology space, while PTF specifically targets companies that are not only in the information technology space, but are also demonstrating high relative strength and momentum.

When we look at the price ratio of PTF to VGT, we find that PTF has underperformed meaningfully over the past 10 years. And that momentum doesn't look like it wants to turn around. Relative strength in this fund, apparently, doesn't really work.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons

I struggle on the pros side here. I suppose one positive is that the fund is trying to do something different. It's concentrated in terms of the number of holdings, using relative strength which, conceptually, should result in outperformance, and it's in a sector that remains hot despite how late in the cycle we're in.

But the negatives are too large to ignore. The substantial risk of the Tech sector itself, combined with extremely high valuations, and performance that just isn't there, makes this really difficult to get excited for. Although a momentum-driven strategy can capture potential upside, it can also result in underperformance during those periods when the momentum in technology or in the stocks is reversing. And unfortunately, the latter seems to be the issue with the fund's historical performance.

Conclusion

This is a pass for me. I don't like the Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF valuation, the sector, the concentration, and the performance. I could be entirely wrong in my views here, but I think there are better sector funds, and sectors to deploy your capital into. This just isn't worth considering in my view.