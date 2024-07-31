Cognition Therapeutics: Shines Less Bright After Phase 2 Results In Alzheimer's Disease

E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • Cognition Therapeutics' stock dropped over 40% after Phase 2 trial results for Alzheimer's disease.
  • Results showed cognitive benefit but fading statistical significance over time.
  • CT1812 did not outperform placebo on all rating scales over 3-6 months, raising concerns for future milestones and larger trials.
  • Financial reliance on NIH grants poses risks, and ongoing trials in dementia with Lewy Bodies, Alzheimer's and dry AMD have the potential for further stock decline.

Portrait of thoughtful senior man looking through window

PIKSEL/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Cognition Therapeutics has just reported data from what its shareholders letter considered a milestone event for the company. The results were accompanied by a webinar and a slideshow. After having gone

This article was written by

E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
2.03K Followers
I am working in the financial sector. My areas of interest are technology, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, banks and a bit of shipping when an actionable trade passes on my radar.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News