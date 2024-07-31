Cognition Therapeutics: Shines Less Bright After Phase 2 Results In Alzheimer's Disease

PIKSEL/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Cognition Therapeutics has just reported data from what its shareholders letter considered a milestone event for the company. The results were accompanied by a webinar and a slideshow. After having gone up over 50% post market the Friday before on the announcement that results would be reported on Monday, the stock fell more than 40% after the readout, even though at first glance the announced results looked much better than I had expected.

Cognition Therapeutics reported consistent outperformance of drug over placebo across four measured cognitive rating scales, Adas-Cog11, Adas-Cog13, MMSE and cognitive battery, in its Phase 2 trial. The benefit seen is quite divergent, but more worrisome is the decline in statistical significance. That could have a variety of explanations, but it does not bode well for a drug that is supposed to show evidence of disease modification.

The drug appears to be safe, which is a benefit compared to the currently approved anti-amyloid antibodies, though some issues were reported with the 300 mg dose.

Cognition Therapeutics’ last reported financial situation allows the company to continue activities, but the dependency on grants from the NIA/NIH is large, and the NIH can reconsider these based on among others performance. For that reason, even after the dip, I give the company a Sell rating.

Company

Introduction

Cognition Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor agonist for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Its goal is to mimic the benefit of the so-called Icelandic mutation, a mutation that seems to have the potential to prevent Alzheimer’s by preventing the binding of amyloid oligomers to neurons. In that sense, it is a company focused on treating Alzheimer’s disease by way of affecting amyloid oligomers, similar to the already approved therapies Aduhelm, Leqembi and Kisunla, but different to them as the latter remove amyloid instead of displacing it.

CT1812 displaces amyloid oligomers by detaching them from the cell synapses.

MoA of CT1812 (Corporate Presentation)

The sigma-2 complex regulates the binding of Aβ oligomers to synaptic receptors. It is also responsible for regulation of lipoprotein trafficking. Targeting the sigma-2 receptor makes sense from a scientific point of view, although it would focus on only one culprit of the multifactorial disease, namely amyloid. In phase 3 trials, the maximum benefit of addressing amyloid in Alzheimer’s disease is probably around a 30% slowing of cognitive decline, as shown by Biogen’s (BIIB) Leqembi and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Kisunla.

For me, the potential of anti-amyloid antibodies for Alzheimer’s disease may not have been fully shown, due to the side effects typically seen with anti-amyloid antibodies, namely ARIA (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities). ARIA leads to inflammation, which is another factor driving Alzheimer’s disease.

The good thing about CT1812 is that it does not come with the risk of developing ARIA. The question then is if CT1812 could improve the existing results of anti-amyloid antibodies, and if so, how. On the other hand, CT1812 may not affect underlying processes relating to a buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain, including neuroinflammation and the ensuing overactivation of the immune cells of the central nervous system.

SHINE: results of the Phase 2 trial in Alzheimer’s disease

SHINE is the title of a Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease in 144 patients randomized to either take placebo, 100 mg or 300 mg of CT1812 over the course of six months. This is SHINE’s trial design.

Phase 2 trial design (Webinar July 29, 2024)

This is a rather short trial with a duration of only six months.

The patient population, mild-to-moderate, is historically hard to treat; the trials for the anti-amyloid antibodies were not in patients with moderate Alzheimer’s disease, and the few drugs that showed efficacy in mild AD have not been able to show the same efficacy in patients with moderate AD.

Safety and tolerability were the primary endpoints, and several cognitive and functional measures were exploratory endpoints. I assume that the study was powered for statistical significance, otherwise I would not see the need for a placebo-controlled randomized trial.

Loss of statistical power of time

This is the summary of the outcomes on all measured cognitive and functional endpoints. I highlighted the pooled data at the end of the six-month trial with regards to cognitive endpoints.

Summary of exploratory outcomes (Webinar July 29, 2024)

Looking at the delta’s versus placebo, this looks impressive at first. On all measured scales, there was a cognitive benefit, and the cognitive benefit is strong. Some rating scales mark improvement with lower numbers, others with higher, which is why there are negative values for Adas-Cog11 and Adas-Cog13 and positive numbers for cognitive composite and MMSE.

The company announced the results on that basis, stating that the trial demonstrated consistent improvement in cognitive outcomes in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s patients. To be clear, ‘improvement in cognitive outcomes’ does not mean improvement in cognition. It means cognitive benefit over placebo, which is a big difference.

The most troublesome takeaway for me is the clear worsening of p-values from day 98 to day 182. Looking more in detail, at day 182, none of the p-values still show statistical significance, which was confirmed in the press release and in the webinar [min. 7.39 and 16]. Furthermore, and potentially even worse from an investing point of view, the p-values worsen considerably on the most custom rating scales, Adas-Cog11, Adas-Cog13 and MMSE. Considerably means, concretely, that they move from 0.0441 to 0.3009 on Adas-Cog11, from 0.0634 to 0.2896 on Adas-Cog13 and from 0.0155 to 0.1111 on MMSE, respective decreases of -85%, -78% and -86%. Those decreases represent loss of statistical power, and it appears unlikely that over time, these p-values would miraculously be restored. The lack of p-values, for statisticians and the FDA, means trial results cannot with a sufficient degree of certainty be reproduced. Regardless of the reason for this, this is probably why the sell-off was so drastic on apparently good news. During the webcast, one possible explanation given was the fact that mere displacement of amyloid oligomers away from the synapses might still trigger the microglia – resident immune cells of the CNS - to react to them elsewhere. One cannot exclude a potential symptomatic effect seen at day 98, which fades over time. In the webinar, it was mentioned that ‘the drug provides immediate gratification’ [min. 47] which may indicate a placebo effect or symptomatic treatment for me. Whatever the case, I believe this is bad news and also why I do not see a path forward for CT1812 in other indications.

Finally, the 100 mg dose outperformed the 300 mg dose on all cognitive measures at day 98, which would imply that there is no dose-dependent effect. That may be another caveat. That effect was reversed in three out of four rating scales at day 182, which again shows lack of consistency.

I am actually happy the company showed data from the trial midway and at the end of the trial. If only pooled results would have been shown at day 182, perhaps the market could have considered that over time, statistical significance could be reached, although the p-values do not look so good, at least not for both Adas-Cog scales and the cognitive battery. As a reminder, statistical significance is reached when a p-value of 0.05 or less is reached. But the company chose to show – and I am thankful it did – data at three months as well.

The company’s press release added that statistical significance had not been achieved at the end of the trial, but that midway, there was statistical significance on the Adas-Cog11 and MMSE rating scales. Looking at the above chart, it is correct that statistical significance was reached midway on both rating scales, but not in all dose groups. The 100 mg group did not show statistical significance on the MMSE rating scale, showing a p-value of 0.0972, whereas on Adas-Cog11, that group did show statistical significance, but not the 300 mg group. I do not understand why the company decided to place results with a p-value lower than 0.1 in bold, which is confusing with regards to statistical significance.

On cognitive efficacy

On the Adas-Cog11 rating scales, CT1812 outperformed placebo by 39%, meaning cognitive worsening was slowed by 39%. That result was repeated on the Adas-Cog13 rating scale. On the MMSE rating scale, a 70% slowing of cognitive decline was shown, and on the cognitive battery a 50% slowing of cognitive decline.

Adas-Cog11 and MMSE results (Webinar July 29, 2024)

Adas-Cog13 and cognitive composite results (Webinar July 29, 2024)

Another negative point here is the trajectory of decline compared to placebo from week 14 to week 26 on all rating scales. I think that on all these scales, cognitive worsening is actually worse during that timeframe than placebo. That may indicate lack of further efficacy, but it is also the typical trajectory seen in symptomatic treatments.

Furthermore, I do not understand how the company claimed that the mean improvement in cognitive measures over placebo was ~40%, with an effect similar to approved anti-amyloid antibodies. If one would pool all rating scales, one would arrive at an average of 49.5% slowing of cognitive decline, which would outperform the currently approved anti-amyloid antibodies. This is the summary shared by the company.

Summary of exploratory outcomes (Webinar July 29, 2024)

During the webinar, I had the impression that the company somehow wanted to downplay the results seen on the MMSE rating scale. The worsening of p-values was worst on that rating scale, perhaps that may be the cause, potentially indicating that these results may not be able to be reproduced.

For comparison, this is the effect of Biogen’s Leqembi in patients with MCI and mild Alzheimer’s disease. Compared to CT1812, the p-values here become stronger over time – with the exception of the 12-month result - and the effect size gradually increases.

Cognitive trajectory of patients on Leqembi vs. placebo (Biogen)

The company also reported that through the course of the study, participants in the placebo arm worsened approximately 2.70 points as measured by ADAS-Cog 11 on Day 182. In contrast, CT1812-treated participants declined by an average of 1.66 points, a 39% slowing of decline favoring CT1812.

On functional efficacy

CT1812 also performed well on the functional rating scales ADCS-ADL and ADCS-CGIC, showing a 26% and 28% slowing of decline respectively. In this case, the p-values moved in the positive direction, but were still far from reaching statistical significance either at week 14 or week 26.

Functional measures reported (Webinar of July 29, 2024)

Biomarkers: only NfL comes in interesting

Readers of my other work may know I am sensitive to biomarker reporting, and particularly to NfL and GFAP. NfL has meanwhile been accepted as a biomarker that the FDA may consider useful in several neurodegenerative diseases, and I believe GFAP may be given equal importance over time. NfL is a marker of neurodegeneration, and GFAP a marker of activation of astrocytes. Astrocytes are immune cells of the brain, which are considered overreactive in the framework of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cognition Therapeutics reported significant changes in NfL mean change from baseline, showing a statistically significant reduction for the 300 mg dose, and a trend for the 100 mg dose. I did not retrieve the percentage reduction, which I am more interested in to allow for comparison with other drug candidates.

NfL values reported (Webinar July 29, 2024)

Though this would indicate a dose response, during the webinar it was mentioned that the difference was actually small [min. 52], though the KOL on the call considered that in this case, the NfL value reported could allow for accelerated approval [min. 38.44] – such as in the case of Biogen’s Qalsody for SOD1-ALS. I am of a different opinion.

However, there was no change in the Aβ42/40 ratio, and other CSF biomarkers did not show statistical significance. Results of these were shown at the AAIC conference. I am particularly interested in the Aβ42/40 ratio, p-tau, total tau, neurogranin and GFAP.

Safety: elevated liver enzymes and discontinuations reported in the 300 mg group

The company stated that CT1812 had a favorable safety profile, with most treatment-related adverse events being mild or moderate. However, the company did report discontinuations due to adverse events for the 300 mg dose, and these discontinuations were apparently related due to elevated liver enzymes. There were no adverse events leading to trial discontinuation in the 100 mg group, 6% in the placebo group and 21.6% in the 300 mg group. At the 300 mg dose, nine patients experienced treatment-emergent liver function treatment increases (greater than 3xULN), which subsided after cessation of drug without evidence of serious liver injury. There were no liver elevations observed in the 100 mg dose. This is yet another worrisome aspect of the drug, though apparently when stopping the drug, these effects were transient.

Adverse events (Webinar July 29, 2024)

The path forward

Introduction

The company reported that the trial was successful in light of the favorable safety and tolerability profile and the reported efficacy with regards to cognition, function and NfL. The company therefore sees a way forward for CT1812 in further trials in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy Bodies and dry AMD. As a reminder, this was the company’s timeline.

Overview of trials and catalysts (Corporate Presentation)

Though I am not informed enough to make a statement with regards to dry AMD, I am doubtful that the other trials will turn out to be successful. I assume these trials will be run given the funding the company has received, but I would be reluctant to be a shareholder at this time.

I remind investors that CT1812 had already produced negative results both on cognition and biomarkers in a small previous trial called COG0105, which I had covered in my previous coverage. The current results are inconsistent with those results, but less so if one would look at the 3- to 6-month cognitive trajectory. In that trial, no dose- or treatment-related changes in CSF Aβ40, Aβ42, Tau, pTau, neurogranin, synaptotagmin, SNAP-25, or NfL were observed following 24 weeks of treatment with CT1812.

SHIMMER: CT1812 in dementia with Lewy bodies

Cognition Therapeutics is testing CT1812 in dementia with Lewy bodies, in a trial in 120 patients to be conducted over a six-month period. The randomization is again 3/1, with the same dosing as seen in the SHINE trial. Topline data from this trial are expected for the second half of 2024. This is the second milestone event mentioned in the shareholders' letter.

Shimmer trial design (Corporate Presentation)

This is again a placebo-controlled randomized trial, meaning results will be looked at from the point of view of statistical significance.

As the mechanism of action of CT1812 is essentially the same here, with that difference perhaps that amyloid oligomers may not be as abundant as in Alzheimer’s, I assume results will be similar to those discussed above.

This trial also comes with a 300 mg dose, which may again cause trial discontinuations or liver issues.

I therefore consider the chances of success in this trial low.

START: CT1812 for Alzheimer’s disease in a larger and longer trial

Cognition Therapeutics is also recruiting 540 patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, randomized 3/1 at different dose levels, namely placebo, 100 mg and 200 mg, over the course of 18 months.

Start trial design (Corporate Presentation)

This is a larger and longer study with a considerable grant from the NIA.

Again, the mechanism of action is the same. In light of the above, I am expecting the trial not to reach statistical significance, possibly not even efficacy.

There is one positive about this study, and that is that there is no 300 mg dose, but rather a 200 mg dose.

MAGNIFY: CT1812 for dry AMD

Finally, CT1812 is also being tested for the treatment of dry AMD in a trial called MAGNIFY.

Magnify trial design (Corporate presentation)

It is unclear at this time when trial results of this trial will be reported.

Finances

CGTX relies in part on grants to fund its trials.

As of March 31, 2024, the company had $34.77 million in cash. The company relies heavily on grants, primarily from the National Institute of Aging. During the last-reported quarter, CGTX generated grant income of $4.912 million, primarily from the NIA, a division of the NIH. Total grant funds from the NIA remaining in December 2023 were $67.5 million, so I assume that is about $63 million now.

The company has a cash burn of about $21 million per year or $5.25 million per quarter.

This sentence in the latest quarterly report worries me:

“While these NIH grants do not contain payback provisions, the NIH or other government agency may review the Company’s performance, cost structures and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, policies and standards and the terms and conditions of the applicable NIH grant.”

If this means that the NIH may end funding prematurely, then CGTX may be in a predicament. Otherwise, I believe these NIA funds could be spent better.

Risks to thesis

I give the stock of CGTX a Sell rating. As the company's stock has fallen more than 50% over two trading days, that Sell rating is mostly to be understood as my opinion not to consider taking a stake in the company.

At a given point, the selling will end, and there will probably be investors who are as positive as the company with regards to the results discussed above. There may be other investors who look forward to the next readout of CT1812 in dementia with Lewy bodies, which may cause the stock to rise.

There may be positive analyst coverage that may cause the stock to perform better.

Conclusion

Cognition Therapeutics has now reported results from its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease, called ‘SHINE’. The market did not react well to that readout, with a 43.88% loss on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Though initial results appeared good, the results with regard to statistical significance indicate that they may not be repeatable. The p-values worsen over time, and the cognitive trajectory of the patients seems to worsen as well over the 3- to 6-month timeframe. The 300 mg dose gave rise to discontinuations and liver function issues.

I believe these results may make it difficult for the company to move forward in dementia with Lewy bodies and in Alzheimer’s disease. Trials in both these indications are ongoing, with a readout in dementia with Lewy bodies expected later this year. The 300 mg dose is only being tested in dementia with Lewy bodies. Though I have no opinion on chances of success for dry AMD, I have not heard the company consider how the current results would be favorable for that indication either.

Targeting the sigma-2 receptor to avoid toxic amyloid oligomer signaling seems to have made sense from a scientific point of view, but I believe CT1812’s story may end there. I have reminded investors that an earlier smaller trial had failed to produce meaningful results both on cognition and biomarkers.

Finally, in light of the ongoing trials, I am not comfortable with Cognition Therapeutics’ financial situation, and do not exclude a revision of the company’s grants by the NIH.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.