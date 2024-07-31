Trane Technologies plc (TT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 4:53 PM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.98K Followers

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zac Nagle - Vice President, Investor Relations
David Regnery - Chair and CEO
Chris Kuehn - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Scott Davis - Melius Research
Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup
Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen
Damian Karas - UBS
Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Steve Tusa - JPMorgan
Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research Partners
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Deane Dray - RBC
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Trane Technologies Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Adam, and I’ll be your operator for the call. The call will begin in a few moments with the speaker remarks and Q&A session. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Zac Nagle, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Zac Nagle

Thanks, Operator. Good morning. And thank you for joining us for Trane Technologies’ second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being webcast on our website at tranetechnologies.com, where you’ll find the accompanying presentation. We’re also recording and archiving this call on our website.

Please go to Slide 2. Statements made in today’s call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of federal securities law. Please see our SEC filings for a description of some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from anticipated results.

This presentation also includes non-GAAP measures, which are explained in the financial tables attached to our news release.

Joining me on today’s call are David Regnery, Chair and CEO; and Chris Kuehn, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Recommended For You

About TT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TT

Trending Analysis

Trending News