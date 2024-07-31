Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCQX:EDVMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Garman - Vice President, Investor Relations
Ian Cockerill - Chief Executive Officer
Guy Young - Chief Financial Officer
Mark Morcombe - Chief Operating Officer
Jono Lawrence - Executive Vice President Exploration
Djaria Traore - Executive Vice President, ESG & Supply Chain

Conference Call Participants

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank
Raj Ray - BMO
Wayne Lam - RBC
Carey MacRury - Canaccord Genuity
Richard Hatch - Berenberg
Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial
Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities

Jack Garman

Hello, everyone and welcome to Endeavour's Quarter Two and Half-Year Results Webcast. Before we start, please note our usual disclaimer.

On the call today, I'm joined by Ian Cockerill, our CEO; Guy Young, our CFO; and Mark Morcombe, our COO.

Today's call will follow our usual format. Ian will first go through the highlights of our results. Guy will present the financials and Mark will walk you through our operating results by mine. Before handing back to Ian for his closing remarks. We will then open the line up for questions.

With that, I will now hand over to Ian.

Ian Cockerill

Thank you, Jack, and hello to everyone joining us on the call today. I'm pleased to report that during my first half year as Chief Executive Officer, we are continuing to deliver against our strategic objectives. On the operational side, we remain on track to achieve our production guidance for the 12th consecutive year, with all-in sustaining costs expected to be near the top end of the range. This is due to the lower-than-expected power availability in Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso, which resulting in the need for more costly self-generation -- power generation, higher gold prices driving increased royalty costs and the higher costs at Sabodala-Massawa and Mana.

