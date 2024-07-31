FinkAvenue

After the market closed on July 30, the management team at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced financial results covering the final quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. As can be expected, revenue, earnings and cash flows all rose nicely on a year-over-year basis. Revenue and earnings per share even came in higher above what analysts anticipated. However, that didn't stop the stock from dropping about 2.7% in after-hours trading as investors became concerned about slowing growth involving the company’s Azure platform. As disappointing as this might be, growth was still very impressive. And while shares of the company are far from cheap, the fact that it's an industry leader with a robust market presence and great growth opportunities indicates to me that long-term upside is still very much on the table.

This is refreshing because I have been bullish about the company for some time. Since I last wrote about the company in May of this year, shares are up only 1.4% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 3.9%. But seeing as how the stock is still up 34.2%, compared to the 25.8% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time, since I wrote about it favorably last September, my bullish call is still playing out. This is not to say that everything is perfect. Frankly, I do consider the slowing growth associated with Azure to be a non-factor. However, there's some very real margin contraction that the company recently experienced. The great thing about the spaces that Microsoft plays in is that margins are often significant. And they remain so today. But ideally, investors should want to see margin expansion as opposed to contraction. And if we do start to see a trend moving in the opposite direction, that could prove problematic.

An interesting quarter

Fundamentally speaking, Microsoft ended its 2024 fiscal year on a good note. Revenue for the business came in at $64.73 billion. This is 15.2% higher than the $56.19 billion the company reported one year earlier. It also happens to be $260 million above what analysts anticipated. Growth for the company was seen across the board. The company’s Productivity and Business Processes segment saw sales of $20.32 billion. This was 11.1% greater than the $18.29 billion reported one year earlier. Meanwhile, the More Personal Computing segment reported a 14.3% increase in revenue year over year, taking sales up from $13.91 billion to $15.90 billion. It's worth noting that both of these segments would have seen even greater growth, in the aggregate $171 million in all, had it not been for foreign currency fluctuations.

When talking about the Productivity and Business Processes segment, the growth was driven in part by a 12% surge in the company’s commercial line of Office products and cloud services. Office 365 specifically saw 13% growth at the commercial level. On the consumer side of things, growth was considerably slower. Overall revenue from Office inched up by only 3%. However, it's worth noting that the company boasted an impressive 82.5 million subscribers on the consumer side of things at the end of the quarter. This represents an improvement over the 80.8 million reported for the third quarter. And it's also a whopping 23.1% increase compared to the 67 million that the company had in the final quarter of 2023. So even though revenue growth might be slow, the company is seeing major expansion from a user perspective. That should bode well for the long haul. The segment also benefited from a 10% rise in LinkedIn revenue.

When it comes to the More Personal Computing segment, growth was driven by a 7% rise in Windows-related sales, with the commercial products and cloud services aspect of this jumping 11% year-over-year. What was most impressive to me, however, was the fact that Xbox content and services revenue skyrocketed 61%, though that was driven almost entirely by the firm's acquisition of Activision. Meanwhile, search and news advertising sales grew by 19%.

The real story, as far as the market is concerned, actually involves the company’s Intelligent Cloud segment. Revenue associated with it totaled $28.52 billion. That happens to be 18.8% above the $23.99 billion reported just one year earlier. Server products and cloud services revenue jumped by 21% year-over-year. This was driven largely by Azure, which reported a growth in sales of 29%. This number comes in at 30% on a constant currency basis. The market seems to be reacting negatively to this simply because this is below the 30% to 31% that management had expected revenue to grow. But honestly, I consider such a small disparity to be insignificant. It's certainly not enough to justify the $85.6 billion decline in market capitalization that the company saw in after-hours trading.

On the bottom line, Microsoft reported strength as well. Earnings per share came in at $2.95. That's above the $2.69 per share reported at the same time last year. It also happens to be $0.02 greater than what analysts had forecast. The earnings per share reported by management translated to net income of $22.04 billion. That's an improvement over the $20.08 billion the company reported for the final quarter of 2023. Other profitability metrics for the company improved as well. Operating cash flow shot up from $28.77 billion to $37.20 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a rise from $24.53 billion to $30.01 billion. And finally, EBITDA for the business grew from $28.13 billion to $34.31 billion.

In the chart above, you can see financial performance for the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety compared to 2023. Without exception, 2024 was far better than 2023 was. Revenue, earnings and cash flows all expanded nicely. And this was, once again, thanks to strength across the board for all three of the company's operating segments. Management has not provided concrete guidance for 2025. But they did say that revenue should grow at a double-digit rate. So this indicates that further growth is on the table. And with the increase in sales, there should almost certainly come higher profits and cash flows.

Now, at the start of this article, I made the case that while I think the market was overreacting to the Azure news, I do think that there's one legitimate concern. And this relates to the margins associated with the company’s operations. One of the things that makes Microsoft such a compelling opportunity is that the company's margins are robust. However, we have started to see a bit of weakness. You wouldn't see this if you were to focus just on the most recent quarter of this year compared to the same time last year. For the Productivity and Business Processes segment, for instance, these segment margins for the company totaled 49.92%. That's an improvement over the 49.49% reported one year earlier. Even more impressive growth can be seen by looking at the Intelligent Cloud segment, which saw an increase from 43.87% to 45.10%. However, there was a bit of weakness involving the More Personal Computing segment, which reported a decline from 33.63% to 30.97%.

If, however, you look at the data sequentially, you will notice that from the second quarter of 2023 through the final quarter of that year, there were continuous improvements across all three segments from a margin perspective. But the opposite has been the case for both the Productivity and Business Processes segment and the Intelligent Cloud segment, with drops in each quarter from the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year to the final quarter. Margins are still hefty as they stand, but this is starting to look like a trend.

The last thing that I would like to touch on is the valuation of the company as it stands today. Microsoft is not the kind of firm that value investors will appreciate. Shares are rather lofty. But it's because of robust growth and high margins that this hefty price tag can be warranted. In the chart below, you can see how shares are valued using historical results from 2023 and 2024. Using the most recent figures, shares are definitely more attractive than if we were to use the figures from 2023. But this is to be expected when you have a company that's growing nicely.

Takeaway

As things stand, I think that Microsoft is doing a really phenomenal job. Revenue and earnings came in better than anticipated. The company has proven itself time and time again to be a true cash cow. Future growth is on the table, and, to me at least, the stock appears attractively priced considering all of these factors. I think that concerns over the slowing growth of Azure are unwarranted. But investors would be wise to pay attention to margins moving forward.