Capital Power Corporation (CPXWF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Capital Power Corporation (OTCPK:CPXWF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roy Arthur - Vice President of Investor Relations
Avik Dey - President & Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Haskins - Senior Vice President of Finance & Chief Financial Officer
Pauline McLean - Senior Vice President, External Relations & Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Kenny - NBF
Benjamin Pham - BMO
Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets
Mark Jarvi - CIBC
John Mould - TD Cowen
Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 2024 Second Quarter Capital Power Analyst Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Roy Arthur, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Roy Arthur

Good morning and thank you for joining us to review Capital Power's second quarter 2024 results, which we released earlier today. Our second quarter report and the presentation for this conference call are posted on our website at capitalpower.com.

First, our call will feature business highlights that will be represented by: Avik Dey, President and CEO; then Sandra Haskins, our Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO will provide a review of the financial performance of the business.

Once we have finished discussing the quarter for Capital Power, Pauline McLean, our Senior Vice President External Relations and Chief Legal Officer will provide a brief Alberta Regulatory update. At that time, Avik will provide some closing remarks and we will then welcome questions from the analysts in our interactive Q&A session.

Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements about future events made on the call are forward-looking in nature and are based on certain

