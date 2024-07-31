Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.98K Followers

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 31, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tony Pordon - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Roger Penske - Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Shelley Hulgrave - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Rich Shearing - North American Operations
Randall Seymore - International Operations
Tony Facioni - Vice President and Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America
Mike Ward - Freedom Capital
Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan
David Whiston - Morningstar

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to the Penske Automotive Group Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay approximately one hour after completion through August 7, 2024, on the Company's website under the Investors tab at www.penskeautomotive.com. [Operator Instructions]

I will now introduce Tony Pordon, the Company's Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Sir, please go ahead.

Tony Pordon

Thank you, Leah. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A press release detailing Penske Automotive Group's second quarter 2024 financial results was issued this morning and is posted on our website, along with the presentation designed to assist you in understanding the Company's results. As always, I'm available by e-mail or phone for any follow-up questions you may have.

Joining me for today's call are Roger Penske, our Chair and CEO; Shelley Hulgrave, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Rich Shearing from North American Operations; Randall Seymore from International Operations, and Tony Facioni, Vice President and Corporate Controller.

Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements about our operations, earnings potential, outlook, acquisitions, future events, growth plans, liquidity assessment of business conditions. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA and our leverage ratio. We have prominently presented the

Recommended For You

About PAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAG

Trending Analysis

Trending News