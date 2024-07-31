Is Gucci Dead? Think Again

Jul. 31, 2024 6:53 PM ETKering SA (PPRUY) Stock, PPRUF Stock
The FALCON Method profile picture
The FALCON Method
12.9K Followers

Summary

  • Kering's shares are plummeting due to a demand pullback and brand reinvention, with Gucci experiencing a significant revenue drop.
  • Gucci's revitalization efforts may take years to show results, but historical data suggests the brand's resilience and potential for future success.
  • Kering's strong fundamentals, including substantial insider ownership and a focus on luxury brands, position it as a beaten down quality growth business with long-term value creation potential.
Gucci store in Paris

tupungato

What’s going on with the company?

Kering’s (OTCPK:PPRUF) (OTCPK:PPRUY) shares have been in free-fall lately, as the company is under a double whammy of a cyclical demand pullback among its mainly aspirational consumer base, and the reinvention of

This article was written by

The FALCON Method profile picture
The FALCON Method
12.9K Followers
The FALCON Method encompasses an evidence-based stock selection process that serves the construction of a buy and hold portfolio with both an income and total return focus. All the elements of the FALCON Method are proven to support outperformance and combining them further increases the odds of achieving outstanding results. We conduct our research in the shareholder-value-focused EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, and provide exclusive content to our Seeking Alpha readers with a pronounced focus on quality compounders or "EVA Monsters".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PPRUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PPRUY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PPRUY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PPRUF
--
PPRUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News