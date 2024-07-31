Danone S.A. (DANOY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 6:30 PM ETDanone S.A. (DANOY) Stock, GPDNF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.99K Followers

Danone S.A. (OTCQX:DANOY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 31, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mathilde Rodie - IR
Antoine de Saint-Affrique - CEO
Juergen Esser - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Guillaume Delmas - UBS
Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux
Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan
David Hayes - Jefferies
Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank
Victoria Petrova - Bank of America

Mathilde Rodie

Good morning, everyone. Mathilde Rodie speaking, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for being with us this morning for Danone's 2024 H1 results call. I'm here with our CEO, Antoine de Saint-Affrique; CFO, Juergen Esser, who will go through some prepared remarks before taking your questions. And before we start, I draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 32 of the presentation related to forward-looking statements and the definition of financial indicators that we'll refer to during the presentation.

And with that, let me hand it over to Antoine.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Thank you, Mathilde, and good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to our half year '24 conference call. Juergen and I are pleased to be with you today to share what is yet again, a strong, consistent and broad-based set of quality results. And for this, I would like to start this call by thanking all the Danoners. They make it happen day in, day out.

It has only been 1 month since we held our Capital Market Event in Amsterdam. And I'm very pleased that so many of you were able to join us at that event. Our progress in the first half of '24 has been very much in line with our Renew strategy and with what we shared in Amsterdam. As we said then, we have been on a journey of radical transformation over the past 2 years, driving a major cultural shift, shaping a performance-orientated organization, rebuilding distinctive capabilities, refocusing our

Recommended For You

About DANOY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DANOY

Trending Analysis

Trending News