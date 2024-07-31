Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 6:35 PM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryan McCarthy - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and IR
John Kite - Chairman and CEO
Tom McGowan - President and COO
Heath Fear - Executive Vice President and CFO
Dave Buell - Senior Vice President and CAO
Tyler Henshaw - Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and IR

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ryu - BofA Securities
Antara Nag-Chaudhuri - KeyBanc Capital Markets
RJ Milligan - Raymond James
Craig Mailman - Citi
Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to Kite Realty Group Trust’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, today’s program is being recorded. And now I’d like to introduce your host for today’s program, Bryan McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Bryan McCarthy

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Kite Realty Group’s second quarter earnings call.

Some of today’s comments contain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions of future events and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. For more information about the factors that can adversely affect the company’s results, please see our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K.

Today’s remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to yesterday’s earnings press release available on our website for reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to our GAAP financial results.

On the call with me today from Kite Realty Group are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Kite; President and Chief Operating Officer, Tom McGowan; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Heath

