Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMADF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.99K Followers

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCPK:AMADF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 31, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis Maroto - President and Chief Executive Officer
Decius Valmorbida - Business Head
Paco Perez-Lozao - Business Head

Conference Call Participants

Adam Wood - Morgan Stanley
Michael Briest - UBS
Sven Merkt - Barclays
Alex Irving - Bernstein
Victor Cheng - Bank of America
Toby Ogg - JPMorgan
Nicolas David - ODDO BHF
Nooshin Nejati - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Amadeus H1 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Luis Maroto, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Luis Maroto

Good afternoon and welcome to our '24 first half results presentation. Thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by our business heads, Decius Valmorbida and Paco Prez-Lozao. I will start today's presentation with a general overview of our most important developments. Decius and Paco will cover the business reviews for our segments.

I will end by reviewing the key financial aspects. Our CFO executive search progress -- process is progressing well. We'll provide you with a more detailed update as soon as possible. Before we get started, I would like to thank you for your participation at our recent Investor Day in London. Over the years, we have debated Amadeus many times.

Yet again, we had a highly productive and in-depth discussion on our business and growth opportunities. We look forward to delivering on our commitments in the years to come.

Let's turn to Slide 4 for an overview of our results. '24 kicked-off cost strongly for Amadeus and this evolution has continued into the second quarter, where we continue to see double-digit growth rates as well as EBITDA and EBIT margin expansion. In the first half of

Recommended For You

About AMADF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMADF

Trending Analysis

Trending News