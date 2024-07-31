Nastassia Samal

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) is a four-year-old fund that, as the name suggests, is dynamically focused on growth stocks. While the strategy is certainly a sound one, my initial concern was that this might be another SP500 or Russell 1000 lookalike ETF that won’t generate alpha over the broader index ETFs like the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY) or the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) that attempt to replicate their benchmark indexes and end up leaving no room for alpha generation.

I was pleasantly surprised when I saw that this was not the case with FDG. In fact, it exhibited a closer resemblance to the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VONG), which is about 120x larger in terms of AUM ($28.7 billion) compared to FDG’s $237 million but shows consistent outperformance against the S&P 500. Moreover, it does that with just 40 holdings, which is 10x smaller than VONG’s. Performance-wise, although FDG started out strong after it was launched in April 2020, somewhere along the way during the 2022 tech downturn, it lost its edge. Even since then, it has underperformed VONG.

As such, I’m only comfortable rating it a Hold, although I will suggest a strategy where a small position in FDG might work in the investor’s favor.

Why Market Dynamics are Unsuitable for an FDG Play

SA

One thing to keep in mind is that this is only the case if you’d held both ETFs starting in April 2020. If you’d been holding both from a more recent date, say about a year ago or even six months ago, you’ll have seen FDG either keep pace with or handily beat VONG.

SA

SA

The problem, however, is that over the past month when the overall market saw downward pressure, primarily due to the decline in Mag 7 stocks over the course of July, the fund has not been able to perform as well with its 40 holdings in comparison with VONG with its +400 holdings.

SA

Logically speaking, when the Mag 7 collectively goes through a downturn, one would assume that the fund with the higher concentration of Mag 7 should perform worse than the other. However, that’s not the case. Even though VONG’s Mag 7 concentration is nearly 53% against FDG’s 48%, the former outperformed the latter even though both showed negative returns.

The only plausible explanation for this is that the broader portfolio of +400 stocks provides a cushion for any underperformance of the largest holdings. And that’s where the long-term bull thesis for this relatively new fund breaks down, and it also implies that it’s probably a good idea to steer clear of the mega-caps that comprise a big chunk of the SP500.

This hypothesis can be validated by comparing SPY with an ETF like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). Right around July 9, IWM started aggressively catching up with SPY, almost as if it were a leading indicator of what was to come (the CPI report two days later.) On July 23, the crossover happened, and over the past week or so, IWM has been outperforming SPY.

SA

So, what does that portend for the future? With many of the Mag 7 companies reporting earnings around this time and generally beating on both lines, SPY popped on July 31 as the market opened. Whether or not it’s going to sustain this momentum or give up its gains remains to be seen. Unfortunately, the performance of both IWM and FDG are highly dependent on how SPY performs; more to the point, how the Mag 7 stocks perform.

SA

Over the past five days alone, there’s been a significant shift in how these three ETFs are performing against each other; they were literally scrambling over each other to see who’d come out the winner. What’s amply apparent is that an ETF like FDG will only work when the Mag 7 are performing well, and that’s a big risk to take because those companies’ valuations are unsustainably high right now, in my opinion; not all, but most of them. As for IWM, it’s clear that it can outperform SPY when the Mag 7 is down.

What Should I Invest in When the Dynamic is So Volatile?

There’s no easy answer to that, obviously, but please allow me to suggest a strategy. The current scenario is unpredictable for the Mag 7. That means they’ll keep gaining on good news and earnings beats, but they’ll tend to sell off when enough investors feel the risk is too high for their liking. For instance, SPY started selling off strongly on a less than optimal CPI report on July 11.

SA

That decline continued right through the month, albeit with some periods of upward pressure interspersed in between. The sentiment was negative overall, and during that time SPY gave up nearly 3%. You can see how the on balance volume was deteriorating at a steady rate over that period; again, with brief moments of buying pressure being greater than selling pressure.

There’s been a recovery over the past week, as we’ve already seen above, but the situation is still quite volatile. Therefore, investors are advised to tread carefully over the next few months. If your risk tolerance is above average, you may want to hold a small portion of FDG in your portfolio alongside any other ETFs you may already be holding that are Mag 7 heavy. On the hedge side, I would recommend loading up on some IWM to give you that cushion we discussed earlier.

On the other hand, if you’re risk-averse, you should probably stay away from an ETF like FDG, where there’s just too much of a Mag 7 concentration to allow you to sleep well at night. Yes, you can hedge risky positions with broader ETFs like IWM or even the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN), which tends to do even better than IWM when the market turns against the Mag 7. In general, though, I’d suggest avoiding a very Mag 7 heavy portfolio at this time.

SA

The point of this thesis is that if you’re considering FDG for your portfolio, it’s probably wise to also consider a hedge like IWM or IWN. The broader the portfolio, the more protected it is from downside risk - at least, the risk of owning Mag 7 stocks right now.

As for the ETF itself, at an expense ratio of 0.45% that’s in line with the 0.49% ETF median, it’s not that pricey. The only problem I see other than the fact that it's heavily weighted to the Mag 7 is that its bid/ask spread is around 0.17%. That doesn’t seem too high, but when you look at the 0.03% spread of IWN or the even lower 0.01% of IWM, it’s relatively high, and that also means much lower liquidity, which is a major risk if you need to establish a large position or exit one quickly.

In this particular ETF niche, though, this looks like the best one for starting relatively small positions to try and generate alpha from Mag 7 upticks. I did consider (and then discarded) suggestions like the Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) or even the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX® Fund ETF (FTC), but most were either more expensive, less liquid, or had miniscule AUMs. Still, no harm in checking them out here on Seeking Alpha’s Peers tab.

Thanks for reading my work, and I welcome all comments.