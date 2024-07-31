QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 7:37 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stock
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call July 31, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan - Vice President, Investor Relations
Cristiano Amon - President and Chief Executive Officer
Akash Palkhiwala - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
Alex Rogers - President of Qualcomm Technology Licensing and Global Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan
Chris Caso - Wolfe Research
Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research
Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley
Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna
Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Tal Liani - Bank of America
Tom O'Malley - Barclays

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lopez-Hodoyan, please go ahead.

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Today's call will include prepared remarks by Cristiano Amon and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition, Alex Rogers will join the question-and-answer session.

You can access our earnings release and a slide presentation that accompany this call on our Investor Relations website. In addition, this call is being webcast on qualcomm.com, and a replay will be available on our website later today. During the call today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G, and you can find the related reconciliations to GAAP on our website.

We will also make forward-looking statements, including projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends or business or financial results. Actual events or results could differ materially from those projected in our

