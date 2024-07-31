American Well Corporation (AMWL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.99K Followers

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sue Dooley - Head of Investor Relations
Ido Schoenberg - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Shepardson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Hettenbaugh - Morgan Stanley
Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities
Matthew Shea - Needham & Company
Jenny Cao - Truist Securities
Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler
David - from BTIG
Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amwell Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to hand the call over to Sue Dooley, Head of Investor Relations with Amwell. You may begin.

Sue Dooley

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Amwell's conference call to discuss our second fiscal quarter of 2024. This is Sue Dooley of Amwell Investor Relations. And joining me today are our Chairman and CEO, Dr. Ido Schoenberg; and Bob Shepardson, our CFO.

Earlier today, we distributed a press release detailing our announcement. Our earnings release is posted on our website at investors.amwell.com and is also available through normal news sources. The conference call is being webcast live on the IR page of our website where a replay will be archived.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities. This forward-looking information is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC and actual results or events may differ materially. Except as

Recommended For You

About AMWL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMWL

Trending Analysis

Trending News