C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.99K Followers

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Ives - Director, Investor Relations
David Bozeman - President and Chief Executive Officer
Michael Castagnetto - President, North American Surface Transportation
Arun Rajan - Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer
Mike Zechmeister - Chief Financial Officer
Damon Lee - Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI
Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners
Chris Weatherby - Wells Fargo
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Daniel Imbro - Stephens
Brian Ossenbeck - JP Morgan
Christopher Kuhn - Benchmark Company
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the C.H. Robinson Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the company's prepared remarks, we will open the line for a live question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chuck Ives, Director of Investor Relations.

Chuck Ives

Thank you, Donna, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today is Dave Bozeman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Arun Rajan, our Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer; Michael Castagnetto, our President of North American Surface Transportation; Mike Zechmeister, our Chief Financial Officer; and Damon Lee, our Incoming Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind you that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements. Slide two in today's presentation lists factors that could cause our actual results to differ from management's expectations. Our earnings presentation slides are supplemental to our earnings release and can be found in the Investors section of our website at investor.chrobinson.com.

Our prepared comments are not intended

Recommended For You

About CHRW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHRW

Trending Analysis

Trending News