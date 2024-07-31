Henrik Sorensen

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) presented robust net investment income results for 2Q24 on Tuesday that showed that the business development company has no problems covering its $0.48 per share per quarter dividend payout with net investment income.

As a matter of fact, Ares Capital’s dividend margin of safety improved 4 percentage points in the second quarter and Ares Capital’s portfolio enjoyed strong growth while its quality remained high. The First Lien representation also increased due to strong origination activity through the second quarter.

Ares Capital sells for a well-deserved 9% premium to net asset value, and the stock is a ‘Buy’ for passive income investors.

Given a high-quality bent in Ares Capital’s investment portfolio toward First Liens and solid dividend coverage, based on net investment income, my stock classification for ARCC was Buy before the business development company’s 2Q24 earnings.

Ares Capital made a strong case for itself with its second quarter net investment income results and higher margin of dividend safety.

I think that Ares Capital remains one of the best investment choices passive income investors can make in the BDC sector.

Portfolio Review, First Lien Focus, Originations And Stable Portfolio Quality

Ares Capital’s investment portfolio consisted predominantly of First Liens in the past, and this portfolio composition did not change very much in the second quarter.

A total of 50% of the business development company’s investments were First Liens, up from 46% in the first quarter. First and Second Senior Secured Loans accounted for 62% of investments as of June 30, 2024 compared to 59% in the prior quarter.

Though Ares Capital remains primarily focused on high-quality loans in 2Q24, the BDC’s portfolio quality improved QoQ, mainly because of new originations in the First Lien segment.

Investment Portfolio Overview (Ares Capital)

First Liens accounted for 89% of Ares Capital’s new gross commitments (compared to 68% of exits) in 1Q24, which explains why the percentage of First Liens increased in the second quarter.

In total, Ares Capital agreed to $2.4 billion in net commitments in 2Q24 and the business development company’s portfolio value, as of June 30, 2024, stood at $25.0 billion, up a whopping 8% QoQ.

Portfolio Activity (Ares Capital)

Though the business development company enjoyed strong growth in its portfolio in 2Q24, catalyzed by new First Lien commitments, Ares Capital’s non-accrual ratio remained steady at 0.7% (based on fair value) in the second quarter. I regard a non-accrual ratio below 1.0% as excellent and based on this factor alone, I rate ARCC to be a solid BDC investment.

Ares Capital’s high loan quality and high dividend margin of safety are my two top reasons why the stock is a buy for passive income investors.

Loans On Non-Accrual Status (Ares Capital)

4 Percentage Point QoQ Improvement in ARCC’s Dividend Payout Ratio

Ares Capital earned $0.58 per share in net investment income in the second quarter, which equates to a payout ratio of 83%. The dividend payout ratio improved 4 percentage points QoQ due to higher NII and obviously results in a higher margin of dividend safety for passive income investors. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio in the last twelve months was 85%.

Though the business development company is not growing its dividend, the payout is well covered by net investment income and has a high chance to be sustainable.

Dividend (Author Creation Using Company Supplements)

9% Premium To Net Asset Value

Ares Capital’s stock is selling for a 9% premium to net asset value, which as of June 30, 2024 was $19.61. Due to solid net investment income performance in the second quarter, Ares Capital’s net asset value rose 0.4% QoQ. Business development companies are best appraised based on net asset value, as this value reflects the sum total of its underlying debt and equity investments.

In the case of Ares Capital, which is the largest BDC in the industry, I think a premium valuation is definitely deserved when taking into account the BDC’s high excess dividend coverage, First Lien focus, strong origination activity and growing portfolio/net asset value. Personally, I am willing to pay about 5-10% premium for high-quality, First Lien-oriented, and growing business development companies, which makes Ares Capital still a ‘Buy’ here.

Business development companies that also have a First Lien-focus and have comparable dividend payout ratios around 80% are Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC).

Since Ares Capital is one of the longest-standing BDCs with a demonstrated history of stable dividend payments, passive income investors are justifiably paying a higher premium for the BDC’s 9% dividend.

Data by YCharts

What Could Go Wrong

The size of Ares Capital’s net asset value premium depends on how safe the dividend is in the eyes of passive income investors. Investors have a high degree of trust in Ares Capital’s dividend now, partially because the business development company has paid a steady dividend for years and the BDC’s portfolio quality is also quite good.

A change in Ares Capital’s dividend trend, because of an increase in non-accruals, could potentially transform a premium valuation into a discount valuation moving forward.

My Conclusion

Ares Capital is a well-managed and diversified business development company which rightfully sells at a premium to net asset value when taking into account its high degree of dividend coverage, strong non-accrual situation and resilient net investment income performance in the second quarter.

I think Ares Capital produced very robust and healthy 2Q24 results, predominantly due to a high amount of new investment commitments and a jump in portfolio value.

Passive income investors have no reason to be concerned about the dividend when taking into account the improved margin of safety in the second quarter, in my view.

Ares Capital’s net investment income is more than sufficient to cover the dividend and the stable non-accrual situation further supports, as far as I am concerned, a stock classification of ‘Buy.’