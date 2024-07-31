LIT: Continued Bearish Trends, Spotting A Long Play After The Q2 Earnings Season

Just_Super

The bear market in EV vehicle pricing continues. According to data from Manheim, the average resale value of an EV dropped 12% from year-ago levels. That’s indicative of a rough ride in shares of companies that produce lithium-ion batteries, key to the production of non-fossil fuel autos. While Tesla (TSLA) stock has recovered sharply off its 2024 low, the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF’s (NYSEARCA:LIT) largest holding, Albemarle (ALB) is down a staggering 55% over the past 12 months.

I reiterate a hold rating on LIT. I see the fund as a better value today, but its technical situation is very poor, and seasonal pressure could weigh in the next two months. But if we see continued weakness through early in the fourth quarter, then LIT could set up well for a year-end rally based on my read of the momentum situation.

EV Vehicle Prices Continue to Fall

1-Year Returns: Lithium-Related Stocks Lagging the S&P 500

According to the issuer, LIT offers investors exposure to the high-growth potential of lithium battery technology, a key component in the rise of EVs, renewable energy storage, and mobile devices. The fund invests in companies throughout the lithium cycle, including mining, refinement, and battery production, cutting across traditional sector and geographic definitions.

LIT is a moderate-sized ETF with $1.21 billion in assets under management as of July 30, 2024, but that is down from $1.6 billion from when I previously looked at LIT. Versus February of this year, the fund is down 7% in total return, significantly underperforming the S&P 500. LIT features a somewhat high 0.75% annual expense ratio while its yield is rather paltry at just 1.59%.

Share-price momentum is also poor, and it’s a metric that I assert investors should weigh materially with the fund right now. With a risky portfolio, given that more than half of the ETF is invested in its top 10 assets and historical standard deviation trends are high, LIT may move significantly throughout this earnings season.

But liquidity metrics are generally mixed, evidenced by average daily trading volume of more than 370,000 shares and the fund’s 30-day median bid/ask spread of 15 basis points, so using limit orders during the trading day is prudent in my view.

Looking closer at the portfolio, the 2-star, Bronze-rated ETF by Morningstar plots along the top of the style box with a mix of value, blend, and growth stocks. I like that diversification, but other factor metrics, including poor momentum and high volatility, are reasons for caution.

I took a look, though, at the forward P/E estimate from Global X – it shows an 11.7 multiple when looking at 2025 forecast earnings. That’s a decent value, so if we see price action improve, this could set up as a solid bounce back play toward year-end.

LIT: Portfolio Profile

LIT: Valuation & ETF Risk Stats

Making LIT a risky wager is that its allocation is highly concentrated in one niche of the global marketplace. Keeping up with both fundamental and technical trends among its largest holdings, including ALB and TSLA, is wise. Unfortunately, LIT’s dividend payout trend has been negative in recent years – another warning sign.

LIT: A Materials-Focused Thematic Fund

Another caution flag? Seasonality. August and September have been particularly weak months for the Materials-sector fund, but October and November have been strong over the past 10 years. So, waiting to buy LIT in early Q4 could be a smart way to play it.

LIT: Bearish August & September Trends, Bullish Seasonality In Oct & Nov

The Technical Take

While I see the value case as intriguing today, LIT’s chart just continues to disappoint the bulls. Notice in the graph below that shares recently took yet another leg lower, falling below key support near $39. Last February, I noted that LIT’s momentum situation did not look strong, but that a bounce to $46 was potentially in the cards. That played out nicely, while the longer-term trend then took over.

Today, with LIT dropping under $40, a bearish measured move price objective to the upper $20s is in play based on the height of the descending triangle pattern that had been taking shape throughout 2024. And with a long-term 200-day moving average that is negatively sloped, the bears appear in control of the primary trend.

Also take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart – it continues to range in the notably bearish 20 to 60 zone. Finally, with a high amount of volume by price above the current share price, the bulls have their work cut out for them if they want to reverse the downtrend.

LIT: Bearish Downtrend, Poor RSI, Falling 200dma

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on LIT. The valuation has become increasingly interesting, but momentum and seasonal trends are headwinds that are just too much to overcome right now. The situation could turn by early October.