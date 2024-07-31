LIT: Continued Bearish Trends, Spotting A Long Play After The Q2 Earnings Season

Summary

  • EV vehicle prices continue to fall, indicative of bearish sentiment toward lithium producers in the Materials sector.
  • Lithium-related stocks lag S&P 500 with Albemarle down 55%, though shares of Tesla are well off their 2024 low.
  • LIT ETF offers exposure to lithium battery technology, but faces a poor technical situation and seasonal pressure.
  • With Q2 earnings continuing to roll in, I note key price levels to watch.
Lithium Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry, cathode

Just_Super

The bear market in EV vehicle pricing continues. According to data from Manheim, the average resale value of an EV dropped 12% from year-ago levels. That’s indicative of a rough ride in shares of companies that produce lithium-ion batteries, key to the production

