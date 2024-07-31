ASMR/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF)(OTCPK:BKFKY) is a leader in the salmon farming industry, and I believe its integration of the entire value chain, combined with improvements in Scotland and recent investments, presents a compelling long-term opportunity. As these investments mature and challenges in Scotland diminish, Bakkafrost is poised to double its revenues over the next five years. If the path clears itself of all obstacles and Bakkafrost achieves its guidance, we could look at a potential return of 280%.

Business Overview

Bakkafrost

Bakkafrost was founded in 1968 in the Faroe Islands by three brothers who originally started in the herring industry before moving on 10 years later to the salmon industry. Through multiple investments, mergers, and acquisitions, Bakkafrost managed to become the third-largest fish farming company in the world and the largest salmon farming company in the Faroe Islands (FO) and Scotland (SCO).

Operational

Bakkafrost's strongest suit, in my opinion, is its total vertical integration. This setup improves quality control across the whole production process while minimizing reliance on external suppliers (this is reposing on the multiples certifications achieved by Bakkafrost). But quickly, let's go over what they do.

Bakkafrost Financial Results 2023

Bakkafrost's operations include several segments. The FOF segment produces fish oil, fish meal, and fish feed, focusing on high omega-3 content, with surplus sold externally. The Freshwater segment includes broodstock and hatcheries in the Faroe Islands and Scotland, focusing on accomplishing healthy salmon through biosecurity and genetics. The Farming segment raises salmon to harvest size in the Faroe Islands' fjords and Scotland's west coast, chasing the goals of low mortality and efficient feed conversion. Lastly, we have the Services and Sales segment handling vessel operations, energy production from biowaste, and product distribution.

First Quarter of 2024

Financials

In the first quarter of 2024, Bakkafrost reported an operating revenue of DKK 2,206 million, up 8% from DKK 2,050 million in the same quarter of 2023. The operating EBIT for Q1 2024 was DKK 710 million, an increase of 25% from DKK 565 million the previous year.

Operational

Quarterly Performance (Q1 2024):

Faroe Islands: 14,294 tgw (previously 11,005)

Scotland: 7,263 tgw (previously 8,093)

Annual Expectations for 2024:

Total: 88,000 tgw vs. 73,000 tgw in 2023

This quarter, operations in the Faroe Islands performed well, growing their harvest size by 30% due to strong biological performance. In Scotland, operations are still stabilizing after multiple incidents, yielding a lower harvest than the year before.

However, the recent detection of the ISA virus in the Faroe Islands is a reminder of the biological risks inherent in the industry. This incident led to an immediate harvest of affected pens, which I think reflects well on Bakkafrost's crisis management capabilities, though it also resulted in a slight downgrade in harvest expectations for the year by 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes of gutted weight.

Note that this will be accounted for during the rest of the analysis.

Healthy Business

Control over the entire value chain

Being vertically integrated, Bakkafrost minimizes dependency on external suppliers, lowering supply risks. In addition, the superior control over the quality allowed by their integration led Bakkafrost to meet ASC standards for 100% of sites in the Faroe and 40% (leaving room for growth) in Scotland along with the Scottish Salmon Company being the first Salmon producer in Europe to obtain "Best Aquaculture Certification". Vertical integration also improves costs and that can be seen through gross margins. Bakkafrost achieves 60% compared to the industry average of 20-40%. Even among integrated competitors like Mowi (OTCPK:MHGVY), Leroy Seafood (OTCPK:LYSFF), and SalMar (OTCPK:SALRF), Bakkafrost's gross margins surpass the average of 50%, highlighting its cost leadership and operational efficiency.

Healthy Financials

Looking at full years, operating revenue increased from DKK 4,511 M in 2019 to DKK 7,140 M in 2023 while profits have fluctuated a lot due to COVID-19 and the past ramping up in biological challenges. That said, levels of EPS did come back to levels seen pre-covid.

The reason why Operational EBIT and EBIT difference vary so much is explained by EBIT being calculated by subtracting the Fair Value of biological assets (which is volatile) and the revenue tax (which had undergone changes in 2023) to the Operational EBIT.

Bakkafrost Financial Results 2023

Bakkafrost also presents a strong balance sheet, despite accumulating quite a lot of debt throughout the years to finance its growth. After growing their Net Interest-Bearing Debt to DKK 3,532M, totaling a 250% increase since 2019, we still see a reasonable equity ratio of 62%. Justifying this accumulation, they still obtain a quick ratio of 2.13 along with an Interest Coverage ratio of around 10, showing it can healthily manage its current liabilities. (quick ratio = current assets minus inventories divided by current liabilities)(Interest Coverage = EBIT / interest expenses)

Additionally, the availability of DKK 2,204M (increased from DKK 2,857M in Q1 2023) in unused credit facilities provides Bakkafrost with the financial flexibility to support continued expansion and strategic investments.

In summary, these metrics highlight Bakkafrost's effective financial management, showing its ability to meet financial obligations while pursuing growth. In my view, Bakkafrost's financials clearly demonstrate its capacity to handle its investments well, positioning it for continued growth.

Proven track record

Another important factor supporting Bakkafrost's ability to realize its current investments is its history of strategic investments, mergers, and acquisitions. Since its founding in 1968, Bakkafrost has evolved significantly, with major developments approximately every four years.

Bakkafrost Financial Results 2023

One good example would be the hatchery expansions started in 2018. They had the goal to increase smolt production from around 10 million to 16 million by 2023. In 2023, despite operational difficulties, they were able to achieve 14.4 million smolts in the Faroe Islands, close to their original target. As for Scotland, they released about 10.5 million smolts, which was in line with their estimates.

I believe this performance underscores Bakkafrost’s ability to set realistic and attainable goals and effectively implement strategic initiatives. It illustrates that Bakkafrost is capable of materializing its investments, integrating them smoothly into operations, and thereby enhancing production capacity.

Demand and Market

The supply of salmon is expected to increase gradually on a worldwide basis over the coming years, which should help keep prices steady. At the same time, there's no real indication that demand will decline any time soon. Nordic Credit Rating reports that rising consumer interest in healthful foods and the growth of the middle class in developing countries are driving growing demand for Atlantic salmon globally. Since 1998, global fish consumption has doubled and is expected to rise by another 80% by 2050. In my opinion, this stable market climate is great for Bakkafrost. It lowers market volatility and sets a predictable environment that supports current investments in production capacity and market expansion. In 2023, Bakkafrost's sales distribution was 72% in Europe, 19% in North America, and 9% in Asia, reflecting a strategic diversification of its market presence. Bakkafrost's sales distribution was 72% in Europe, 19% in North America, and 9% in Asia. As European demand for Atlantic Salmon showed it was resilient, Bakkafrost took advantage of the lower supply from North America and Chile to boost its exports to Europe. As stated, Bakkafrost saw robust demand in Europe from retailers and enterprises, which it characterized as "insufficient availability." This was despite economic challenges like inflation. This is a sign of a healthy market that can support more output without depressing prices, which is good news for Bakkafrost's finances and capacity to support its expansion plans. As a result of both the "Zero Covid" policy being loosened in Asia and a strong recovery, Asia's demand increased by 39%, especially in China and Hong Kong. I believe the increasing demand backs Bakkafrost's decision to reinforce its presence in Asian markets, which was highlighted by its recent investment in a cargo jet.

In summary, the market is expected to remain steady and grow, mitigating risks related to demand volatility. I see this stability as a means for Bakkafrost to continue selling its increasing production volume, while at the same time reducing risks related to contracts and revenue tax.

Barriers to entry

For new competitors, the rigid licensing and regulatory requirements in the salmon farming sector create major barriers to entry. Because Bakkafrost already complies with all of the current regulations and licenses, i.e. having obtained ASC certification for most of its operations, it puts them in an advantageous position. In these conditions, I see these challenges more as a help to protect Bakkafrost's market share and allow it to charge premium prices than a problem.

Catalyst

Investments

Now that we have established that Bakkafrost has the means to reach its expansion goals, let's dive into the investments and their meaning in terms of harvested weight.

Nowadays, Bakkafrost follows a 6.3 billion investment plan for 2024-2028, presented in June 2023. This plan focuses on continuing expansions of the freshwater capacities in the Faroe Islands and Scotland. More specifically, the goal in the Faroe is to reach 24 million smolts of 500g by 2028 while Scotland aims to replicate the Faroe Islands' success by finishing the Applecross hatchery this year, leaving only one more hatchery to be built.

Bakkafrost Financial Results 2023

Once achieved, the 2028 goal is expected to result in a total production of around 165,000 tonnes of gutted weight (tgw), approximately 2.5 times the production level of 2023 while total capacity should reach 200,000 tgw.

However, larger capacities are not the only aspect of these investments. As this plan is focused on the freshwater segment, any investment made will keep/improve the biological control, ultimately lowering mortalities and growing the weight of smolts which will help Bakkafrost achieve consistent 500g smolts.

Risks

These risks are to keep an eye on in the future, as they are the most likely to interfere with the normal course of action of the business.

Tax Risks: The new revenue tax introduced in 2023 has brought several changes for Bakkafrost. This tax is not fixed and varies between 0.5% and 20%, depending on the difference between salmon producers' "average production cost" and the Fish Pool Index price. Given Bakkafrost's premium pricing and production costs, this calculation doesn't accurately reflect its financials. To mitigate margin pressures, Bakkafrost laid off 140 employees in November 2023 and reduced contract volumes to 9% of expected harvests from 22% the previous year. Discussions about reforming this tax are ongoing.

Biological Risks: Despite strict controls in the Freshwater segment, environmental factors and diseases remain unpredictable risks. Recent events, such as the ISA virus outbreak at a Faroe Islands farm site and lower volumes in Scotland in 2023 due to gill health issues, illustrate these challenges.

Regulatory Risks: Increased regulations due to biological issues have heightened compliance demands, critical for maintaining farming licenses and certifications like ASC. Faroe Islands licenses operate on 12-year terms, while Scottish licenses can be renewed for 25 years, including biomass limits. These regulatory risks necessitate significant investments and swift adaptation to remain competitive.

Debt and Market Risks: While debt is currently well-managed, it's essential to monitor this aspect closely. Market risks, particularly price volatility, have increased due to fewer forward contracts, heightening uncertainty in sales. However, expected steady growth in supply and demand should mitigate this volatility.

Valuation

Regarding the valuation, a discounted cash flow method will be used, along with a trading comparable analysis.

Discounted Cash Flow

The assumptions for the different cases were the following :

The Optimistic case:

The revenue for 2024, 2025, and 2026 were extracted from the estimates given on Bakkafrost's website. The revenue for 2028 was determined by taking the ratio of 2023's revenue divided by the total harvest for the year and multiplying it with the expected harvest in 2028 of 165,000 tgw. Revenue in 2027 was estimated between 2026's and 2028's.

EBIT margin in the base case is expected to increase to 28% after 26% in 2024

Taxes to stabilize at around 19%

Terminal growth is 3.5%

WACC at 5.5%, 5bps less than the calculated WACC

The Base case:

Revenues were calculated at 75% of the Optimistic case, allowing for a 25% miss on estimates and guidance.

EBIT margin is expected to stay the same as in 2023 at 26%

Taxes in the base case are anticipated to be 18% for 2024 and stabilize at 21% for the remaining years. The reason is that Scotland is taxed at 25% and as revenue in this area grows, the average tax rate will too.

Terminal growth is 3%

WACC calculated at 6%

The Conservative case:

Revenues were calculated at 45% of the Optimistic case, allowing for a 55% miss on estimates and guidance.

EBIT margin is expected to diminish a bit to 24% compared to 26% in 2024

Taxes are more aggressive at 24% after 2024

Terminal growth is 2.5%

WACC at 6.5%, 5bps more than the calculated WACC

Precision: the expected revenue in 2028 based on the calculation provided is closer to DKK 16,500 million, compared to DKK 15,882 million in the DCF. This is done with the intent of having another layer of margin

The final price is calculated, giving weights to the different outcomes. The Conservative case is attributed 25% weight. The Base case has a 60% weight. Finally, the Optimistic case has a 15% weight. The weight distribution was chosen to accentuate slightly the conservative case.

Stoic Investments

After calculating the weighted average, we end up with a final price per share of NOK 1023.8, or an implied upside of 81%.

Trading comparables

Stoic Investments

EV/Revenue is not relevant as it can be explained by different EBIT margins across the companies and EV/EBITDA will also be excluded because Depreciation and Amortization depend on the investments made. Now, the EV/EBIT ratio shows a premium of 54.9% compared to the median. This can be explained by higher expectations of growth, which can be verified by looking at the 1-year forecast, giving us a reasonable 13.5% premium. Finally, the P/E GAAP premium between the median reveals itself at 5.8%.

Technical Analysis

Stoic Investments

By paying attention to the weekly timeframe, we spot 2 key supports that have rejected the price multiple times. The strongest one, identified by the red line, has been respected since the price increased over NOK 530. The other one, in yellow, supports NOK 550 levels. RSI and MACD display the first signs of a reversal in trend, while the stock price has already bounced off the NOK 550 support, backing that thesis.

Insider's care and ownership are significant, with the CEO and CFO being descendants of the founders and the CEO and his mother holding about 15% of the company's equity. This shows alignment with shareholders' interest

Buy, Sell, Hold?

In conclusion, I believe the overall business is doing great. The market has cleared itself of most obstacles, creating a favorable environment for Bakkafrost's expansion plans and economic and regulatory challenges have been managed pretty well in the past along with the fact that they create a barrier against new competitors.

Valuation-wise, our Discounted Cash Flow analysis returned an implied share price of NOKK 1023. The trading comparables showed us Bakkafrost was fairly priced in comparison to competitors, and the technical analysis described a bearish momentum on the price of the stock.

Compiling our results, I think Bakkafrost demonstrates a "Strong Buy" opportunity as the reversal of the bearish trend has started. If the stock trend were to fail to reverse to bullish, we could look at an opportunity to accumulate on the descent towards the NOK 530 levels.

