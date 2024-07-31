Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 9:34 PM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148K Followers

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh Yankovich - Investor Relations
Matt Flake - Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Price - Executive Vice President, Strategy & Emerging Businesses
David Mehok - Chief Financial Officer
Kirk Coleman - President

Conference Call Participants

Alex Sklar - Raymond James
Charles Nabhan - Stephens
Matt VanVilet - BTIG
Parker Lane - Stifel
Adam Hotchkiss - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Alex and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q2 Holdings Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Thank you. I would like now to turn the call over to Josh Yankovich, Investor Relations. Sir please begin.

Josh Yankovich

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2024 conference call. With me on the call today are Matt Flake, our CEO; David Mehok, our CFO; Jonathan Price, our Executive Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Businesses; and Kirk Coleman, our President who will join us for the Q&A portion of the call.

This call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including among other things, with respect to our expectations for the future operating and financial performance of Q2 Holdings and for the financial services industry.

Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements and we can give no assurance that such expectations or any of our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

About QTWO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QTWO

Trending Analysis

Trending News