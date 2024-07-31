Investment Thesis

Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF, OTCPK:IBDRY) is one of the largest renewable power developers and power network operators globally, with operations primarily in Spain, the U.K., the U.S. and Brazil. The company is a beneficiary of growing renewable generation as well as power transmission needs.

Growth of renewable power generation share is mandated by most of the governments in the West, and when commercial viability is lacking, renewable power developers receive financial support. Power networks have also been upgraded in parallel as power production patterns are changing.

The company generates mostly predictable and stable earnings as energy networks earn state-regulated returns whereas a large share of renewable power is sold through long-term fixed-price Power Purchase Agreements. Energy networks are also allowed to recover increasing costs, making them a perfect hedge against inflation.

Iberdrola is a defensive yield play with a strong growth potential. Stocks like that benefit from sector rotation once economic uncertainty rises and growth decelerates. So far economies globally have weathered post-COVID issues quite well, however, recently the sentiment started deteriorating and funds started rotating risk-off.

Iberdrola offers low-risk long-term dividend growth potential and in the short term, the stock could appreciate due to a defensive sector rotation.

Iberdrola currently offers a 4.5% dividend yield, but growth could drive 10%+ annual Total Shareholder Returns

Seeking Alpha Quant models assign Iberdrola attractive grades in almost all dividend quality metrics apart from Safety. The latter metric was penalised by relatively high dividend payout ratios.

Seeking Alpha

However, we do not believe that Iberdrola is likely to cut dividends any time soon, as its financial position remains strong and earnings resilient. New rate cases in the U.S. as well as Regulated Asset Base inflation in Europe are also driving capital-light earnings growth, helping Iberdrola to maintain strong payouts.

The dividends of Iberdrola are expected to continue increasing at a rate of about 5% over the next couple of years, in line with earnings growth.

Seeking Alpha

Iberdrola, due to the defensive nature of its earnings, tends to trade at a rather stable dividend yield, and continuing dividend growth will likely result in stock price appreciation. On top of this, Iberdrola is currently trading at above an average five-year yield. Assuming that yield multiple returns to average level, going forward stock price could outgrow the dividend, providing investors with a 10%+ TSR.

TIKR

Justin Paget

Iberdrola has recorded strong growth during the first half of 2024

During H1 2024, Iberdrola has reported a strong earnings growth. The results were affected by a gain on the disposal of Mexican assets, however even on a recurrent basis, EBITDA has increased by 9%. After-tax recurrent earnings have increased by 23% due to lower financing costs.

Iberdrola IR

Renewable Energy Production has seen the largest uplift in earnings due to continuing installed base expansion as well as more favourable weather conditions as compared to last year. The recurrent EBITDA of the division has increased by 12% as compared to last year. The Spanish division in particular benefitted from higher electricity price volatility, which enabled the company to monetise its pumped storage assets.

Iberdrola IR

The strong performance of the Energy division in the first quarter further emphasises the defensive nature of the business. The wholesale energy prices in Europe have declined considerably as compared to last year. However, the business has managed to grow earnings due to hedging and long-term PPA agreements.

Iberdrola IR

Renewable power generation can vary from year to year depending on the weather conditions. On the other hand, the power output over the longer term will continue increasing as installed generation capacity continues to grow.

Future pricing of PPA's as well as project costs remain uncertain. However, it is very likely that governments will continue pursuing the decarbonisation agenda and promote renewable development. If the new renewable energy projects become unviable economically in free markets, governments are very likely to provide additional financial assistance. For example, the UK government has increased offshore wind subsidies considerably after previous offshore tenders have failed.

The Networks division of the business has also delivered strong growth in the first half. Networks EBITDA has increased by 5%, mainly driven by tariff increases in the US and UK and Regulated Asset Base growth.

Iberdrola IR

Iberdrola has considerably increased investment in transmission but has also benefited from inflation pass-through in Europe. In the UK and Spain, regulated network utilities are allowed to generate a real weighted average cost of capital on RAB. Once inflation picks up, earnings are allowed to increase (in nominal terms).

In the U.S. rate cases have to be renegotiated to be able to pass on higher inflation to end users through higher tariffs. In this market, inflation is passed on with a lag.

Networks offer significant growth potential as the electricity grid has to be adapted to the changing generation patterns. Previously, power was generated next to industrial and urban population centres and nowadays electricity is increasingly sourced from sparsely populated, windy and sunny areas. The grid also has to be increasingly interconnected to accommodate the intermittent nature of renewable generation.

The U.S. energy transition grid needs to grow by 65% according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Significant additional investment is also needed in Europe. These trends will provide Iberdrola with ample growth opportunities.

Iberdrola IR

Valuation and Financial Strength

Power Generation and Electricity Networks are capital-intensive activities, and large amounts of capital are needed to grow earnings. These business activities are also low risk, and therefore a large share of capital expenditure can be paid for by debt. It is common in the power networks industry to finance at least 60% of assets with debt. Renewable power generation is potentially a more risky activity, however the long-term fixed price PPA as well as government support help to de-risk the projects.

Due to the low-risk nature of the business, the returns on capital expenditure projects are also rather capped. It is common in the industry to earn about 10% nominal returns on equity. Best operators earn more, the laggards can probably earn as little as 6-7%.

Iberdrola is considered one of the best operators in the industry. They have struggled in the past due to regulatory uncertainty in Spain, but have since diversified business away from their home market and continue growing. Iberdrola is increasingly investing in the U.S. We believe their returns will trend towards 10% or more.

The business has been paying out close to 75% of earnings in dividends. Assuming that the retained earnings are reinvested at 10%, Iberdrola should be able to grow earnings at 2.5% while paying out the current 4.5% dividend yield.

However, the earnings of the business will most likely grow faster than 2.5%. Iberdrola operates regulated power networks and is usually allowed to increase tariffs when inflation picks up. In an inflationary environment, networks’ earnings grow without growth in capital spending. This is the reason why most of the power network operators trade at a premium to book value.

Iberdrola currently trades at 1.7X book value, in line with the 5-year average. We believe that the business is trading close to fair value, as could be expected from a stable and well-performing large-cap enterprise. Iberdrola, however, operates in the fastest-growing segments of the industry.

Risks

Iberdrola is quite a low-risk enterprise, but regulation is the largest risk factor faced by the enterprise. To reduce the risk of unexpected regulatory changes Iberdrola has diversified its business away from the home market. The company operates power networks and renewable generation in Spain, the UK, the U.S. and Brazil and is unlikely to face significant issues group-wide due to regulatory changes in any one country.

Summary

Iberdrola is not a stock for investors seeking rapid capital accumulation or quick trading profits. However, we are intrigued about the growth prospects and defensive nature of the business.

Demand for renewable generation capacity expansion is unlikely to abate due to decarbonisation commitments in the West. As a renewable share of generation increases, the power transmission network will have to be upgraded as well. Iberdrola is therefore likely to grow for many years to come.

Returns on new capital investments are capped due to the low-risk nature of the business, and therefore earnings growth will not be rapid. On the other hand, stable and predictable dividend growth can be expected.

Iberdrola's defensive nature, strong growth potential, and attractive dividend yield make it a low-risk investment with potential for stock price appreciation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.