Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reported their second quarter earnings for FY24 this past Wednesday. These results were very solid, with revenue up 18% YoY and their operating margin improving to 19.7%. The market seems to have reacted somewhat negatively to this news, with shares down ~1.6% since Wednesday at the close. While this company is exhibiting strong top-line growth, there are some relevant headwinds that may temper growth in the coming quarters/years. Chipotle is currently priced to perfection, and any deviation in the growth story is likely to lead to an intense sell-off. For these reasons, I believe that Chipotle is currently a sell.

Financials

Chipotle's top line increased to $3bn in Q2, the highest in the company's history. This was due to a multitude of factors, such as comparable restaurant sales being up 11% YoY and 8.7% transaction growth in the quarter. This refers to an increase in the dollar amount of transactions processed by chipotle, meaning there was not exactly an 8.7% increase in customers visiting Chipotle in Q2 of 2024 compared to the year ago period. However, inflation has run at roughly 3.1% over the past year, so assuming Chipotle has increased prices roughly in line with inflation trends, this indicates a 5.6% increase in customer foot traffic at Chipotle locations YoY.

BLS

Regardless, this growth is strong and, at least for the time being, helps to support the premium valuation that Chipotle currently trades at. Operating margins also improved 2.5% YoY due to slightly lower labor, rent, and general/administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue. This reflects the softer labor market over the past few months and enhanced bargaining power due to the increasing scale of their operations.

BLS

One key metric for Chipotle and other fast food restaurants is food costs as a percentage of revenue. For Chipotle, this number came in at 29.4% in Q2 FY24. This figure is in line from the one reported in the period a year ago. This means Chipotle is effectively passing off increased costs of supplies to its consumers. This was an especially difficult year when it came to food costs, as the price of avocados (one of Chipotle's primary ingredients) soared following a disruption in Mexico in June of this year. The price per box of Hass avocados has skyrocketed, up nearly 50% since this incident. We may not have seen the full impact of this situation on Chipotle's margins as it happened so recently, and I believe that this poses a material risk to Chipotle's near term profitability.

Chipotles restaurant level operating margin was 28.9% compared to 27.5% in Q2 2023. This figure focuses specifically on the costs associated with running individual stores, including food and labor costs. Chipotles company level operating margin is pressured by corporate overhead expenses such as headquarters salaries and marketing expenses. It is unlikely that Chipotle will ever be able to increase their operating margins to rival that of a McDonald's (MCD) due to the fact that they adamantly refuse to franchise any of their stores. While they may be sacrificing some profits, I believe that this commitment and focus on quality is part of the reason that Chipotle trades at 47.39x forward earnings whereas McDonald's only trades at 20.92x forward estimates. Consumers associate Chipotle with quality, whereas they view McDonald's as the slightly cheaper and oftentimes less appealing alternative.

New Stores

Chipotle has been expanding incredibly rapidly throughout the United States over the past decade. At the end of 2023 the company owned and operated 3,437 stores in North America and this is expected to reach somewhere between 3692-2722 by the end of 2024. Management has been very spot on with their guidance for restaurant additions in the past, either meeting or exceeding estimates each quarter from 2020-2023.

Extrapolating out this trend, I expect Chipotle to expand their store count by roughly 5% each year. Growth rates naturally trend down over time, so I have lowered the growth rate from the low-mid teens level it has been at over the past few years. Assuming this, we can expect chipotle to reach 4,931 stores by the end of 2028.

Author

The revenue per store figure in 2023 was 2.96M, and the estimate for 2024 is 3.04M per store. I inflation adjusted these numbers going forward and arrived at a conservative estimate of 3.43M per store in 2028. This assumes that demand for Chipotle remains relatively constant, and they are not able to boost the top line through measures outside of passed on inflation. This implied top line revenue of $16.9bn in FY2028. I believe this measure is too conservative to use, but it is a solid baseline if you assume management is not able to innovate and boost revenue through other means.

This quarter the company opened 52 new locations (an annualized pace of 208 locations, which is below guidance). However, of these 52 new stores, 46 locations have a "Chipotlane" (otherwise known as a drive-through). This is the type of initiative that I believe will allow Chipotle's revenue figures to grow beyond the $16.9bn forecast outlined above. If Chipotle is able to deliver quicker service and maintain its exceptionally high-quality relative to its other fast-casual peers, they may very well be able to continue growing the top line in the low-mid teens for years to come.

Valuation

Having outlined Chipotles recent financial results and a potential baseline for growth, I decided to build a discounted cash flow model to analyze three scenarios for growth going forward: a conservative case, a base case, and an optimistic case. The assumptions I used were relatively straightforward. For the base case revenue growth figures, I used consensus analyst estimates for the years 2024-2026. These all forecasted for between 16-19% annual top line expansion, which is roughly in line with the average over the past two years. In the near term, considering how many restaurants they are planning to open and the immense popularity of the brand, these figures seem on point to me.

Following that, I had revenue growth taper off by ~90bps in 2027 and a further 100bps in 2028. This gives us a base case assumption that Chipotle will deliver $18.6bn in top line sales in FY2028. These assumptions are somewhat arbitrary, but they put us in the ballpark of the $16.9bn revenue number outlined in the previous section. I have assigned the ~$1.7bn premium due to the management's stellar track record and my belief that they will continue to innovate in the coming years.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

Next I built out the assumptions for their operating margin from FY2024-FY2028. I have this figure growing by roughly 100bps a year assuming decreases in labor needed due to technological innovation. This is an incredibly difficult figure to project, as there are a number of unknowns when it comes to Chipotle's operating expenses over the next half-decade. If we experience further supply chain disruption in the coming years and food costs rise dramatically, this will hurt Chipotles margins across the board. On the flipside, potential catalysts include the increasing adoption of AI technologies and the potential of decreasing labor costs. I don't see AI replacing fast food service workers anytime soon, but I believe there is potential for some aspects of the job (for instance cooking and other repetitive tasks) to be automated in a meaningful way over the next few years. My assumptions are relatively conservative considering these tailwinds, but I believe that is the best way to build discounted cash flow models. By remaining conservative, you can effectively find true bargains in the market and not allow your own preconceived notions of a company to cloud your judgement and persuade you into initiating a position in an overvalued stock.

EBIT Assumptions (Author)

I then built out the cash flow assumptions (depreciation, capital expenditures, and change in net working capital (CNWC)) primarily using historical results as a proxy for the future. I took an average of the past five years of depreciation/amortization, capital expenditure, and change in net working capital charges as a percentage of total sales and used this to back into D&A/CapEx/CNWC estimates for FY2024-FY2028.

D&A, CapEx, CNWC (Author)

Finally, I computed a weighted average cost of capital for Chipotle to use as the discount rate in my valuation. I used the yield on the 10-yr treasury (4.285% at the time of writing) as my risk-free rate in the cost of equity (COE) calculation. I then used professor Aswath Damodaran's implied equity risk premium as my market risk premium. These inputs, along with the company's 5-year beta of 1.24, gave me a cost of equity of 9.10%.

WACC (Author)

After computing my unlevered free-cash-flow and discounting it back to the present value, I determined the implied base case scenario. This yielded a per-share price of $21.04 which implies 58.71% downside as of 7/29/2024. For my optimistic case, I arrived at a share price of $26.25 a share, implying 48.50% downside from current levels. Finally, my conservative estimates yielded a share price of $16.05 a share, implying 68.51% downside at current levels.

Final Thoughts

While Chipotle managed to deliver a solid beat in the second quarter of FY2024, the company is simply being valued far too high for me to consider initiating a position. It is typically a losing game in the long run to be paying anything over 30x forward earnings for a moderate growth company like Chipotle, and the current share price gives it very little room to run going forward even if it manages to meet analyst expectations. For that reason, I am labeling this stock a sell at its current price, although the fundamentals are incredibly solid and I could picture myself revisiting this company if a significant drawdown ever occurs.