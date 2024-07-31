Tenable Holdings (TENB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 9:50 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148K Followers

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Karney - VP, IR
Amit Yoran - Chairman and CEO
Stephen Vintz - CFO
Jason Merrick - SVP, Products

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays
Brian Essex - JP Morgan
Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley
Robbie Owens - Piper Sandler
Michael Cikos - Needham & Co.
Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities
Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo
Jonathan Ho - William Blair
Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen
Gary Powell - BTIG
Shrenik Kotari - Robert W. Baird Bed
Rich Magnus - Wolfe Research
Patrick Colville - Scotiabank
Roger Boyd - UBS

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Tenable Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Ms. Erin Karney, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Thank you, Ms. Karney, you may begin.

Erin Karney

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Tenable's second quarter 2024 financial results. With me on the call today are Amit Yoran, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Vintz, our Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to this call, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the quarter. You can find the press release on our IR website at tenable.com. We will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements related to our guidance and expectations for the third quarter and full year 2024, growth and drivers in our business changes threat landscape in the security industry and our competitive position in the market; growth in our customer demand for and adoption of our solutions, including Tenable One, planned innovation and new products and services the potential benefits and financial impact of our recent acquisition of Eureka and our expectations regarding

Recommended For You

About TENB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TENB

Trending Analysis

Trending News