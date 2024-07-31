Ancika/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis in a nutshell

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) offers a compelling growth investment thesis. As a leading player in the private higher education sector across dynamic markets like Mexico and Peru, Laureate is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for quality higher education.

Considering growth estimates next 3-5 years, and assuming no multiple expansion, I estimate a share value between 20$ and 23$, implying a 40-60% upside from current levels.

Laureate boasts an underleveraged balance sheet (0.2x Net Debt/EBITDA) and is currently undervalued when considering its earnings and free cash flow multiples (5x EV/2024 est. EBITDA and Price Earnings Ratio around 10x considering their estimates for 2024).

The market appears to be overestimating the (potential) instability and currency risk for both Peru and Mexico, while also overlooking several growth avenues. There are several global trends very beneficial for Laureate's growth prospects - the shift to hybrid and full online education models (with higher margins) and the B2B collaborations/nearshoring in Mexico. Both to be added to the general trend of the expanding middle class and economies in Latin America. These trends are associated with increasing demand for higher education.

The Company and the business

Laureate Education is a dominant player in the Mexican and Peruvian higher education sectors, commanding market shares of 11% and 17%, respectively. The company's portfolio of premium and value-oriented universities, including flagship brands like Universidad del Valle de Mexico and Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas, caters to a diverse student population. As a matter of fact, it has over 450,000 students enrolled across 50 campuses and 5 universities, with retention rates around 80%.

The company also benefits from strong brand awareness and the highest accreditations available. More information can be found in the most recent investor presentation.

Investor Presentation May 2024

Average revenue per student is between 3,000 and 4,000 US dollars per year, with higher figures for premium brands. The Company has a market cap around 2.1 billion, and total revenues around 1.5 billion, with EBITDA margins around 30% (400-450 million)

Investor Presentation May 2024

Laureate's strategic emphasis on hybrid and online learning is key and the future of the business. From a strategic perspective, it is very simple: it comes with improved operational efficiency and profitability, as I will explain later. If we add that with the fact that they operate in two developing countries (Peru and Mexico) with a huge gap vs. other economies in terms of online and higher education, the value (growth) proposition is clear.

In summary, it is a business with relevant growth prospects, and a well-established business and brand, that should serve as a base for further growth.

Brief note on Laureate’s history and current status

Under previous management and together with KKR and other strategic investors, Laureate invested 2 billion dollars in 12 years (2006-2018), growing revenue up to 4 billion. So good news, they already did it, they know how to grow.

Even so, this was not as positive as expected. This was a story of inorganic growth. Following his US base and success, they tried to replicate the model using a huge amount of debt. That turned against them given that they made more than 40 investments in 12 years, so integration became a relevant topic (and a problem). Adding up with currency risk and large debt, the result did not meet expectations.

In 2018, management was changed - new CEO (who was the CFO since 2008 - Eilif Serck-Hanssen) to implement a transformation plan.

In 2020, just four years ago, Laureate was still an international collection of educational assets. They still had operations in the US, Australia, Chile, New Zealand and Malaysia, among others. The problems at that point were integration, leverage, FX risks and free cashflow, so following a strategic review they sold the assets and returned the sale proceeds to shareholders (10$ per share in dividends from 2021 to 2024, equivalent to 100% of share value as of today, including a special dividend of 7$ after sale of relevant assets)

The risks that forced the sale decisions will be commented in the risk section. However, the simpler operations have allowed the company to decrease its exposure substantially. The company is not the same as it was, which in this case we deem as something very positive.

El "Dorado": Mexico and Peru offer incredible prospects for online and higher education

Laureate is in a perfect position to capitalize growth in higher and online/hybrid education.

Organic Growth

First, higher education penetration rates are low In Mexico and Peru (see picture below)

Second, almost >90% of new universities and educational offers are coming from private education in both markets, according to Laureate's data. Public universities don’t have a lot of space, particularly considering that private education is perceived as high quality in both countries.

Third, and even more important, is that online penetration is even lower vs. advanced economies (5% in Peru and 11% in Mexico vs 23% in US) This is very relevant, as margins are considerably higher in this format.

Investor Presentation May 2024

Fourth, they can benefit from a general global trend, nearshoring. Nearshoring is when companies move their operations to a nearby country to benefit from proximity, similar time zones, and cultural compatibility. For U.S. companies, the Mexico choice is obvious - it’s close, offers lower labor costs, has a relatively skilled workforce, and benefits from trade agreements like the USMCA. As part of that trend, Laureate has several pilot programs, mainly implying industry partnerships: they can partner to create specific training programs and job opportunities for students, aligning education with industry needs.

According to Q1 earnings call, they are experimenting with B2B programs this year and preparing a specific product to be competitive. In this sense, competition in this space may be higher, with Laureate facing online tools such as EdX or Coursera, that have agreements with thousands of organizations. However, the fact they operate local brands, with the possibility of physical training, seems a clear advantage vs. their competitors in this space. Even so, this is a growth optionality and not the main patch according to management.

The four points basically mean that a decent level of organic growth in constant currency can be assumed (3-5%), even maintaining current market share. Of course, the company's plan includes gaining further market share and more concrete strategies, as explained in the next section

Growth strategy

Laureate intends to growth revenue and EBITDA margins through different strategies. Both estimates and plan are quite realistic.

First, they intend to increase total revenues at a 10% rate in the next 5 years (compared to 5% in previous 5-year period) This will be through a combination of new educational centers, new programs and its online expansion, plus an increased pricing components in their degrees.

Investor Presentation May 2024

This does not seem as something very aggressive because it is not aggressive. Although 10% revenue growth does not sound like something astonishing, it's still a relevant level that in 5 years could see revenues around 2.7 billion from current levels (1.5 billion)

Second, they intend to improve EBITDA levels according to their FY23 results presentation, so margins are >30%. This will be through operational improvements, a decrease in HQ expenses plus an increase of online component importance in the revenue mix.

Investor Presentation FY2023 results Investor Presentation May 2024

Shareholder returns

If they manage to grow at the levels commented above, the obvious question is capital allocation. What are they going to do with the free cashflow?

Free Cashflow

On one hand, when they sold the assets they returned the sale proceeds to shareholders through dividends (10$ per share in dividends from 2021 to 2024, equivalent to 70% of share value as of today, including a special dividend of 7$ after sale of relevant assets)

On the other hand, management has changed plans after 2020 and now CAPEX levels are much lower (around 5% of revenues) leading to relevant levels of free cashflow. Share repurchases have been the way to return capital to investors in the recent past (February 2023, $100 million) and everything points out that this will be the way forward as long as the price of the stock is relatively low. From my point of view, the fact that they are choosing this capital allocation is not random - management believes the stock is cheap. In case there is a multiple rerating, this may change, but the (reasonable) assumption is that they will continue returning capital to investors through share repurchases.

Asset sale / takeover bid

In 2018-2022, the intention was to liquidate the whole company. Asset by asset. It's clear that management still believes that the company is undervalued and they have been honest communicating this directly (direct answer to questions in earning calls) and indirectly (share repurchase program)

Current multiples are compressed (5x EBITDA) compared to multiples during the previous sale processes (with ranges from 8x to 15x) This is probably reflecting a higher level or risk with current assets vs. other stabler jurisdictions (US, Spain, Malaysia) in which they were operating plus a lower level of interest rates.

This means that the likelihood management goes to market and starting a sale process, or they receive a takeover bid, is considerable. In both cases, a relevant upside (at least 60%) vs. current share values would be expected.

Valuation

A discounted cashflow model and a comparables analysis show estimated share price levels around 18-22$ per share (30-50% upside vs. current value)

Comparables (and potential multiple expansion)

Potential upside using comparables is around 60% (est. share price around $22-23)

As always, it's impossible to find an identical company using comparable analysis. However, a comparable analysis always gives a good reference of what the average multiples in the sector, particularly for companies of similar size.

Excluding Laureate, according to FinChat comparables, the average EV/EBITDA is around 11x while the average PE ratio is 22x. Obviously, most of the companies in the table below don't operate in the same countries and do not have the same structure or revenue components (higher percentage of online education vs traditional education)

Considering next year estimates, average forward EV/EBITDA is around 10x and forward PE ratio at 17x, accounting for the clear expected growth in educational sector.

FinChat selected ratios for Laureate - July 2024

Perdoceo (PRDO) figures above are somehow distorted as they have a relevant amount of cash and the company is much smaller/riskier compared to Laureate given its online profile (even so, I consider that it is another opportunity)

Coursera (COUR) and Udemy (UDMY) have been excluded from the analysis/averages, given that both are barely profitable.

Regarding PE ratios, it's worth considering that the company paid a lot of taxes in previous years due to the asset sales. However, the expected tax rate will substantially decrease, driving a much lower forward PE together with growth.

Considering geographies in which Laureate operates, we allocate a realistic EV/EBITDA multiple around 8x (vs 11x on average) and a PE ratio around 15x. A $22-$23 share price is obtained after using these multiples.

Given the growth nature of the business, as well as good growth prospects, a multiple expansion up to those levels is deemed as reasonable. Moreover, there is some hidden value in their balance sheet (560M in property and equipment) so it has an implicit real estate component, that has not been priced.

Discounted cash flow

The key element (as in any discounted cashflow model) is the discount rate. I have prepared the table below, including sensitivity analysis depending on discount rate and growth trajectory. Different scenarios have been prepared to consider different growth trajectories for the future:

Scenario / discount rates 8% 10% 12% Conservative (3% growth) 18 16 14 Base case (8% growth) 22 20 18 Blue sky (15% growth) 28 25 22 Click to enlarge

Margins are assumed to be the same (around 30% EBITDA) however this is deemed as a conservative assumption, considering that online education may be more and more important over the following years.

Risks

The obvious (and relevant) risks for Laureate are currency, execution and concentration/regulatory risks. If not managed properly, currency risk can negatively compensate growth. It seems like a general risk, but the fact is the company lost $75 million last year due to exchange rates. Even so, currency risk can be controlled through proper hedging, although it does not seem like the company is doing everything they can.

In terms of execution, I see increased competition and some potential difficulties for Laureate Education. Other companies are entering Latin American markets, however trademark and continued presence should protect the company. The shift to online education is not obvious, and will take time to be implemented. The risk in this case and extended phase in which the company will have to be flexible and offer traditional education, as well as hybrid and online formats. Such complexity with an increased number of campus and universities will have to be managed.

In addition, Mexico and Peru are two jurisdictions that are not precisely stable and 100% of the business is in these two countries. Furthermore, in the recent past elections have been "complicated" for both countries, with a lot of political polarization. Although education has not been one of the major topics, it's true that other countries like Chile are starting to question its educational model, something that could happen to Mexico and Peru, implying relevant regulatory risks.

In addition, there are other general risks that need to be mentioned:

Attraction risk: Attracting new students each year is an inherent risk in the education sector. This depends on both external and internal factors.

Systems risk: the company specializes in online education, any malfunction in related systems can negatively impact its performance.

Credit risk: most Latin American students often pay in monthly installments, which implies some credit risk.

Conclusion

Laureate presents a compelling (growth) investment case, underpinned by its position in the rapidly expanding Mexican and Peruvian higher education markets. The company's strong brands in Peru and Mexico, coupled with a proven ability to deliver accredited education and generate robust cash flows, positions it as a key beneficiary of the increasing demand for higher education in the region.

With a valuation estimate projecting a 40-60% upside, Laureate's shares appear significantly undervalued relative to the company's growth prospects. The market has yet to fully appreciate the company's potential to capitalize on the ongoing shift to hybrid and online learning, near shoring, the expanding middle class, and the growing demand for higher education in Latin America.

There also exists the possibility of asset sales, as implied multiples for the current business are low (around 5x EBITDA) Management may want to explore M&A options in case they see potential sale opportunities are attractive.

In summary, Laureate is well-positioned to deliver significant shareholder returns in the coming years.