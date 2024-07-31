Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.01K Followers

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joshua Vogel - VP of IR
John Martins - President and CEO
Bill Burns - CFO
Marc Krug - Group President of Delivery

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America
Trevor Romeo - William Blair
Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies
A.J. Rice - UBS
Bill Sutherland - The Benchmark Company
Tobey Sommer - Truist
Constantine Davides - JMP
Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Cross Country Healthcare's Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter 2024. Please be advised that this call is being recorded and a replay of this webcast will be available on the company's website. Details for accessing the audio replay can be found in the company's earnings release issued this afternoon. At the conclusion of the prepared remarks, I will open the lines for questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Josh Vogel, Cross Country Healthcare's Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, and please go ahead, sir.

Joshua Vogel

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. I'm joined today by our President and Chief Executive Officer, John Martins; as well as Bill Burns, our Chief Financial Officer; and Marc Krug, Group President of Delivery. Today's call will include a discussion of our financial results for the second quarter of 2024 as well as our outlook for the third quarter. A copy of our earnings press release is available on our website at crosscountry.com.

Please note that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the company's beliefs based upon information currently available to it. As noted in our press release, forward-looking statements can vary materially from actual results and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

Recommended For You

About CCRN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCRN

Trending Analysis

Trending News