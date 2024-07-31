Bally's Corporation (BALY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 10:31 PM ETBally's Corporation (BALY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.01K Followers

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Diao - Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Treasurer
Robeson Reeves - Chief Executive Officer
George Papanier - President
Marcus Glover - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Stanchill - Stifel Financial Corp.
Chad Beynon - Macquarie Group Limited
Jonnathan Navarrete - TD Cowen
Colin Mansfield - CBRE Institutional Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Bally’s Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to turn the call over to Mr. Charlie Diao, Senior Vice President and Treasurer for Bally’s. Please go ahead, sir.

Charlie Diao

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today’s call. The earnings release and presentation that accompanied this call are available in the Investors Relations section of our website at www. ballys.com. With me today are our Chief Executive Officer, Robeson Reeves; our President, George Papanier; and our Chief Financial Officer, Marcus Glover.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that comments made by management today will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include plans, expectations, estimates, and projections that involve significant risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in the company’s earnings release and SEC filings. Financial results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. In addition, during our today’s call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules contained in our earnings release. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures due to our inability to project non-recurring expenses and one-time costs.

Recommended For You

About BALY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BALY

Trending Analysis

Trending News