Alternatives For Tax-Exempt Munis In Tax-Advantaged Accounts

Kelvin Murray

One of the most common income investing questions we get is what to do about tax-exempt municipal assets in tax-advantaged portfolios such as our model Income Portfolios on the service.

We continue to view tax-exempt Munis as attractive in diversified income portfolios for several reasons. One, both nominal and real yields are fairly high by the standards of the last couple of decades or so. Not only does this provide a much higher level of income than in the recent past, but it also makes Muni bonds less vulnerable to the kind of price drops we saw over 2022.

FRED

Two, Munis boast relatively high quality across the broader income market. This means that in the inevitable drawdown, they will tend to outperform. Credit spread moves tend to be proportional to their starting level, so assets that trade at tighter spreads like Munis tend to be less spread widening, all else equal. The chart below shows how Munis performed relative to other income sectors we track during the macro shock of the first quarter of 2020. Even high-yield / unrated Municipal bonds held in relatively well.

Systematic Income

Apart from the credit spread dynamics, the relatively long duration aspect of municipal bonds adds to their resilience in a typical macro shock. This is because longer-term rates tend to fall during recessions, and this supports the prices of longer-duration assets like Munis.

The key fundamentals also continue to move in the Munis' favor. Unfunded pension liabilities fell for the 4th consecutive year, while tax collections have been positive since May 2020.

Finally, for CEF investors, Muni CEFs remain attractive due to their wide discounts in both absolute as well as relative (to their own history) terms, as shown below.

Systematic Income

However, as most investors are well aware, tax-exempt bonds are not a great fit in tax-advantaged accounts. This is for the simple reason that the tax-exempt nature of the bonds is "wasted" in investment accounts like IRA's.

This raises the question of what assets could play the role of tax-exempt municipal bonds in tax-advantaged investor portfolios?

One obvious answer is taxable munis - a sector worth around $400-650bn, depending on how you count, fairly small as far as fixed-income sectors go. Most of the sector is made up of smaller issues and non-BAB (Build America Bonds) bonds.

Taxable munis are, generally, stronger quality than investment-grade corporate bonds.

AB

The yield differential between taxable and tax-exempt bonds is relatively elevated, though this is due to greater value of tax-exemption when yields are higher.

Systematic Income

One challenge is that this sector has very few funds - we count the following in our service Funds Tool, with GBAB having a partial corporate bond allocation as well. Within the CEF trio, we prefer the Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) based on valuation and historic returns. NBB is trading at a 6% discount and a 7.4% current yield. For investors less comfortable with CEFs, BAB is a reasonable choice, with a 3.8% current yield. The portfolio yield-to-worst is 5.2% and the fund's duration is 7.8.

Systematic Income Funds Tool

Another attractive sector is higher-quality preferreds such as insurance, bank or certain CEF preferreds. With any individual asset, there is obviously less diversification, so care should be taken here. Our approach in bank preferreds has been to allocate to the larger banks such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America or those less reliant on deposits for funding such as the investment Banks Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and others.

Here we like the Wells Fargo Series L (WFC.PR.L) as well as the CEF preferred (NCZ.PR.A), trading at yields of 6.3% and 6.6%, respectively. Somewhat higher on the risk spectrum are fixed-rate perpetual preferreds CEF Eagle Point Credit Series D (ECC.PR.D) and mREIT Ellington Financial Series D (EFC.PR.D), trading at yields of 8.65% and 7.9%, respectively.

Preferreds are lower in the capital structure and will tend to provide higher yields than taxable Munis even from high-quality issuers. Fixed-rate preferreds also tick the duration box. In fact, they can boast very high duration, particularly preferreds with a lower price (as there is less likelihood of call) or those that are non-callable. This means that investors can allocate a lower amount to these types of preferreds to achieve the same longer-duration allocation.

Another option is corporate term ETFs, which hold bonds of certain expected maturity. This way, investors can tailor their yield and duration targets more flexibly than generic bond funds. There are ETFs on offer from both BlackRock and Invesco.

Systematic Income

Finally, investors can also choose from baby bonds. Here, we like 2064 Athene Holding investment-grade bond (ATHS) with a 7.25% yield-to-call into its 2029 first call date (the yield-to-worst is not properly defined as the bond will reset its coupon after the first call date, if not redeemed).

BDC baby bonds are slightly higher on the risk spectrum and would likely have a rating of slightly below investment-grade. Attractive holdings here include Horizon Technology Finance (HTFC) and (TRINZ), trading at yields of 8.2% and 8% respectively.

Takeaways

Tax-exempt Municipal bonds remain attractive assets in the current market environment due to high real and nominal rates, tight credit spreads and wide discounts on Muni CEFs. However, they may not be appropriate for tax-advantaged accounts. In their place, investors can have a look at taxable Muni funds, fixed-rate preferreds, corporate term ETFs as well as baby bonds. These assets can provide much of the benefit of tax-exempt Munis in tax-advantaged accounts.