AutoZone Is Now One Of My Largest Positions - Here's Why

Jul. 31, 2024 11:36 PM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Stock2 Comments
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AutoZone stock has outperformed the S&P 500 YTD and shown a lack of correlation with the overall market.
  • Despite concerns about EVs impacting auto parts sales, AZO's robust outlook is supported by the aging fleet of gasoline cars.
  • The Company's consistent revenue growth, even during industry-specific challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic, affirms the strengths of this rationale.
  • AutoZone remains reasonably valued, with Wall Street likely underestimating its earnings growth potential.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Wheel of Fortune. Learn More »

AutoZone Exterior Night View

M. Suhail

Back in January, I published an article on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) explaining my rationale for betting big on the stock. Today, AutoZone is one of my largest positions. In this article, I want to revisit the stock, discuss the way I see its

Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs.

  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 3 services with 50+ reviews that have a 5* rating.
  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 7 services with 25+ reviews that have a 5* rating.

  • Single, uncorrelated, trading ideas [>250/year, on average].
  • Managed portfolios, aim at outperforming SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

Join The Wheel. Build & Protect Your Fortune.

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.81K Followers

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AZO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AZO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News