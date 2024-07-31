M. Suhail

Back in January, I published an article on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) explaining my rationale for betting big on the stock. Today, AutoZone is one of my largest positions. In this article, I want to revisit the stock, discuss the way I see its investment case, and assess its valuation based on today's share price.

Let's start by disclosing that since my initial article, I have regularly added to my position, especially during the dip in late May to early June, when the stock fell below $2,800s.

AutoZone's Total Returns YTD vs. SPY (Koyfin)

In any case, since my initial investment at the start of the year, AutoZone has beaten the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) by a decent margin, as visible in the image above, even when including SPY's dividends.

Another notable observation is that AZO's share price has shown a significant lack of correlation with the overall market. In fact, one could almost say that AZO tends to move inversely to the SPY. Recently, for example, while the SPY declined, AZO recorded a rally. The stock's beta stands close to 0.7, illustrating the lack of correlation to the market's primary index.

I really like this characteristic of AZO, particularly in today's environment. With the market showing signs of increased volatility in recent days, I like that AZO doesn't follow the herd. There are a few factors I would attribute this behavior to, including the fact that AZO stock has a high nominal price. Therefore, by nature, it doesn't have a volatile behavior. With the stock now trading above $3,100, there is little to no options activity relative to most stocks. Also, AZO's significant daily stock buybacks contribute to maintaining a higher stock price even during broader market selloffs.

In any case, this is just a complementary characteristic to a generally highly compelling investment case backed by a highly resilient business model, a long-term industry-driven tailwind, and a shareholder-friendly management team.

Regarding the industry-driven tailwind, I am referring to the presumption that auto parts retailers such as AutoZone and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) are likely to benefit significantly from the current dynamics of the auto industry.

The bears may argue that demand for auto parts is going to decline moving forward. The bearish argument is based on the fact that EVs generally contain fewer parts - about 15,000 compared to the 30,000 found in conventional cars. In theory, with EVs supposedly gaining a larger share over time, AutoZone is set to sell fewer parts and thus see its revenues and earnings decline.

However, I have concluded that worrying about AutoZone's future in this context makes no sense. Despite the rising popularity of electric vehicles, gasoline cars still make up over 98% of registered vehicles in the U.S. as of May 2024. In fact, in this very month, only 6.8% of total cars sold in the country were electric, which means that there is no way EV vehicles can meaningfully grow their share of total vehicles in the country anytime soon. Even if EV car sales were to match ICE car sales, it would take forever for the percentage of EV vehicles to increase notably.

Therefore, it makes no sense to forecast declining sales for AutoZone based on this scenario, as again, the number of ICE vehicles on U.S. roads remains itself on the rise.

But here's the most compelling part of the while ICE/EV vehicle share fad and its impact on AutoZone's sales: not only does it disprove the bearish case, but it also strengthens the stock's bullish case.

This is because AutoZone's outlook is set to remain robust even if electric vehicles were to gradually gain traction. Why? Well, the slow aging average fleet of gasoline cars, combined with manufacturers shifting their focus to electric vehicles, is expected to inherently increase the demand for ICE auto parts. A growing number of cars needing a rising number of repairs over time (due to the factor of aging) means that more regular visits to the repair shop. The scarcity of parts for older vehicles, as manufacturers focus more on EVs, will, in fact, give AutoZone significant pricing power.

Just look at the chart below. The trend is crystal clear. Every single year that goes by, a higher number of cars is reaching higher age levels. This serves as an exceptionally strong driver for AutoZone's revenues, as it guarantees, to a certain extent, that AutoZone's sales volumes will keep rising as more vehicles need more repairs.

Average Age of Vehicles in U.S. (caranddriver.com/)

Before you say I sound too certain or too optimistic here, consider this fact as well: AutoZone has recorded growing revenues every single year as a public company going back all the way to 1989.

AutoZone's annual revenues (Koyfin)

Yes, that's right, this includes economic downturns, recessions, even industry-specific-challenging environments like the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, despite a sharp decline in road traffic - which strongly impacted companies within the industry significantly (for instance, car insurance companies reported excellent profits due to fewer claims) - AutoZone experienced an unexpected boost. One would expect declining revenues due to fewer repairs needed due to lower traffic, yet AutoZone's sales growth accelerated during this period. Why? The ever-present trend of cars, on average, reaching a higher age. Sure, store openings did help boost sales, but same-store sales continued to grow all the way.

Same-store sales are up 1.9% year-to-date, too, despite inflated same-store sales in FY2022 and FY2023. It feels impossible for the company to see declining same-store sales given the underlying industry dynamics I just discussed. You can't reverse this trend, and so you can't reverse AutoZone's revenue growth trajectory.

AutoZone's YTD Highlights (AutoZone FQ3 Investor Presentation)

Based on this, you can see why I have been accumulating AutoZone stock over the past several months, and why AutoZone has grown to be one of my largest positions today. The question that arises now is whether AutoZone remains a solid buy, even after its 20%+ rally year-to-date. I believe it is.

Sure, the recent rally has pushed AutoZone's P/E close to 20.5x based on this year's expected EPS. However, that's a perfectly reasonable valuation give that AutoZone's EPS is expected to grow, on average, in the double-digits well into the future.

AutoZone's Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

It's also worth noting that AutoZone has beaten Wall Street's EPS estimates every time in the past 25 quarters, often by a wide margin. This clearly shows that analysts over underestimate AutoZone's earnings potential, likely due to the company's aggressive buybacks, which I have extensively covered in my previous article on the stock. There many articles in Seeking Alpha covering this topic as well.

AutoZone's EPS Actual vs. Estimate (Koyfin)

So, with that, I will close and confirm that I will keep adding to my position in AutoZone as long as the stock keeps trading below 22x EPS. I am willing to keep buying a share here and there (AutoZone has a high nominal price), as I think the market keeps undermining the stock's earnings growth prospects, which has consistently been the case in recent years. I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this one!