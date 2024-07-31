FCT: No Longer An Attractive Entry Point Into This Low Leverage CEF (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • The First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has performed well due to its floating rate collateral in a rising interest rate environment.
  • However, with anticipated Fed rate cuts, the fund's performance is expected to slow down as floating rate assets become less attractive.
  • The fund's historical performance in low interest rate environments is not impressive.
  • The fund's discount to NAV has narrowed, making it less attractive for new investors.

Thesis

The First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) is a fixed income closed end fund we last covered late 2023 with a 'Buy' rating. The CEF has recorded a robust performance since, up over 13%:

