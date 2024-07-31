Yagi Studio

The First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) is a fixed income closed end fund we last covered late 2023 with a 'Buy' rating. The CEF has recorded a robust performance since, up over 13%:

Return since prior rating

In our last article, we highlighted the fund's composition and its floating rate collateral base, and outlined our reasoning for FCT to continue to perform in a high risk-free rates environment.

As we are approaching what is expected to be the first Fed rate cut in September 2024, we are going to revisit the name and articulate why we no longer think it is an appropriate time to enter this name, and why investors should hold until the first Fed rate cut takes hold.

Floating rate collateral helps on the way up for rates, but holds you back when rates are low

Floating rate assets like leveraged loans represent a significant advantage in a high rates environment since they pass on to investors a high SOFR rate. Conversely, as risks free rates decrease, they tend to start falling out of favor, while their fixed income counterparts become appealing.

While FCT has delivered a very robust total return in the past few years on the back of its very low duration, it will start struggling into 2025 as SOFR starts moving lower. We are not there yet, but the market is pricing a high amount of cuts in 2025, with Citi estimating a cumulative 200 bps of cuts by the end of 2025:

Analysts at Citi have predicted that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slash interest rates by 200 basis points in its next eight meetings through the summer of 2025 as the U.S. economy cools down. Citing fresh signs of a slowing economy and growing unemployment, the bank has forecast that the Fed will trim rates by 25 basis points eight times, starting in September and extending to July 2025. This will lower the benchmark rate from 5.25%-5.5% currently to 3.25%-3.5%, a level that Citi expects to hold for the rest of 2025.

FCT will deliver a 1 for 1 decrease in current yield as risk-free rates move lower. Under the current Citi base case, and assuming no credit spread widening, net yields will come down by 2% by mid-July 2025. We see the market favoring fixed rate high-yield going forward, and taking capital out from leveraged loans.

The fund has done well in a high rates environment but remember what it did before

While the CEF has done very well in the past few years, remember how its total returns shaped up in a moderately low rates environment:

Historic Total Returns (Morningstar)

This CEF does not post spectacular returns in a moderately low interest rate environment, and its annualized trailing 10-year return comes to a paltry 5%. The fund runs a low leverage ratio, which is partly responsible for a middle of the road return when rates are on the low side. A low leverage ratio helps the fund in a down cycle, but also holds it back when interest rates moderate.

Middle of the road composition

The CEF has a middle of the road composition, and does not take excessive credit risk:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Double-BB names account for over 18% of the holdings, while single-B credits represent the bulk of the exposure. Triple-CCC names are only 4% of the holdings here.

Software and Insurance are the largest sectoral exposures for the fund:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

The top two sectors are very large when compared to the rest of the collateral pool, which is split among a host of other sectors.

Premium/Discount to NAV - no longer low

The CEF's discount to NAV has rallied, and does not represent an attractive valuation factor anymore:

The CEF has traded with a rough -10% discount to NAV in the past decade, with levels below that representing cheap entry points, while higher levels representing more 'expensive' valuation points. We are now close to a higher level rating band for its discount, and we no longer consider the name attractive from this lens.

Analytics

AUM: $0.26 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: 0.15 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 5.5 (3Y).

Yield: 11%.

Premium/Discount to NAV: -5%.

Z-Stat: 1.65.

Leverage Ratio: 18%

Composition: Leveraged Loans

Why a hold and not a sell

The CEF does not represent a candidate for liquidation unless an investor believes a recession is around the corner. Even when the Fed will cut rates, the fund will have a plentiful yield to pay investors for many more months to come. Once SOFR moves to the 3% to 3.5% range, then the all-in yield will be much less of an appealing proposal.

If we do indeed get rate cuts together with a soft landing, then the credit spread aspect for the name will be very well contained, which will make the CEF an appealing name to hold for the foreseeable future. We no longer consider the price point as an attractive entry, but the fund is a compelling hold.

Risk factors

The largest risk factor by far is a potential recession, which would widen credit spreads and move the fund's NAV much lower. A severe recession would also trigger an aggressive Fed rate cut campaign, which in turn will result in lower overall all-in yields. Just like any instrument which is long credit, FCT will suffer from a pricing standpoint during an economic downturn.

To note that a severe recession would trigger another input into the name, namely the discount to NAV, which, we think, will widen out in a down market, similarly to historic patterns.

Conclusion

FCT is a leveraged loan CEF. The fund has delivered robust returns since our last article, but is set to see its all-in yield decrease after the first rate cut. The CEF's discount to NAV has also narrowed, making the name unappealing for buying, since its valuation is no longer cheap. We consider FCT a 'Hold' until the first Fed cut on the back of a high distribution yield and a low leverage ratio, but fixed rate high yield will start becoming much more appealing as the market starts witnessing lower SOFR levels.