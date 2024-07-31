Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 11:13 PM ETRimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.01K Followers

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dean Pohl - VP, Treasurer and IR
Seth Ravin - President and CEO
Michael Perica - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Rimini Street Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, July, 31st, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dean Pohl, VP, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dean Pohl

Thank you, operator. I’d like to welcome everyone to Rimini Street’s second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today is Seth Ravin, our CEO and President; and Michael Perica, our CFO.

Today, we issued our earnings press release for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2024. A copy of which can be found on our website under Investor Relations. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in the press release.

An explanation of these measures and why we believe they are meaningful is also included in the press release under the heading, About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.

As a reminder, today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements that reflect our current outlook. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today. We encourage you to review our most recent SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q filed today, for a discussion of risks that may affect our future results or stock price.

Now, before taking questions, we’ll begin with prepared remarks. With that, I’d like

Recommended For You

About RMNI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RMNI

Trending Analysis

Trending News