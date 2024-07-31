PTC Inc. (PTC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 11:24 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.01K Followers

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Q3 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Shimao - Head of Investor Relations
Neil Barua - Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Talvitie - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities
Tyler Radke - Citigroup
Joe Vruwink - Robert W. Baird
Stephen Tusa - J.P. Morgan
Adam Borg - Stifel Financial
Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research
Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital
Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Michael Richards - RBC Capital Markets
Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities
Clark Jeffries - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to PTC's 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Shimao, PTC's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Shimao

Good afternoon. Thank you, Adam, and welcome to PTC's fiscal 2024 third quarter conference call.

On the call today are Neil Barua, Chief Executive Officer, and Kristian Talvitie, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's conference call is being broadcast live through an audio webcast and a replay of the call will be available later today at www.ptc.com.

During this call, PTC will make forward-looking statements, including guidance as to future operating results. Because such statements deal with future events, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in PTC's annual report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in today's press release. The forward-looking statements, including guidance provided during this call, are valid only

Recommended For You

About PTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PTC

Trending Analysis

Trending News