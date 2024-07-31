TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 11:28 PM ETTransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.01K Followers

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Laine Morgan - Gilmartin Group, Investor Relations
Waleed Hassanein - President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Gordon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allen Gong - JPMorgan
William Plovanic - Canaccord
Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen
Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley
Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer & Company
George Sellers - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the TransMedics Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Laine Morgan from the Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments.

Laine Morgan

Thank you, operator. Earlier today, TransMedics released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call, including during the question-and-answer portion of the call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Any statements contained in this call that relate to the expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our examination of operating trends, trends, the potential commercial opportunity for our products, services and timing of new clinical programs and our future financial expectations, which include expectations for growth in organization and guidance, and/or expectations for revenue. Gross margins and operating expenses in 2024 and beyond are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements.

Recommended For You

About TMDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMDX

Trending Analysis

Trending News