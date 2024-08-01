BlackJack3D

Not long ago, I released my bullish stand on Surge Energy (TSX:SGY:CA)(OTCPK:ZPTAF), arguing that it might be a great bet on higher oil prices. Since then, the stock has moved 10+% down as it is highly sensitive to any move in oil prices, and it simply reacted to the drop in WTI from US$80 to 75.

In this article, I will review the quarterly results, update the projection and valuation with lower oil prices, and discuss who this investment might fit.

I like the Q2 Results

Surge just released quarterly results with some positive news. The production volume was down to 23,618 boe/d, which is actually lower by ~1,300 boe/d compared to the Q1 production. Since the WTI averaged just above US$80, the financials were better on all fronts, from the revenue down to the free cash flow. Considering the market capitalization of C$685M, ~C$44M in quarterly FCF is not bad at all.

The cash flow report for the quarter was a bit messy due to acquisitions and dispositions, so I believe you will appreciate the cash flow diagram below.

Author's diagram (Data from Surge's financial report)

As you can see, liquids make up around 87% of the production mix, and due to the low gas prices, the absolute majority of the sales comes from oil.

Going down the diagram, I appreciated Surge's commitment to lowering the operating costs. The improvement to C$20.3 from C$21.6 YoY is better than I anticipated and will help the shares to gain higher valuation due to higher cash flow and lower risk with lower breakeven cost.

The base dividend has been raised to C$0.52 per share, paid monthly, yielding a currently nice 7.6%. This dividend is now easily covered, but my sensitivity analysis shows that Surge needs WTI prices above US$65 to sustain the dividend. The management reiterated that the prices would have to stay below US$60 for an extended period before the cut would occur.

Capital allocation scheme (Surge's presentation)

The most crucial thing to follow now is the balance sheet. Surge has had the three-step shareholder reward scheme in play for some time, and we have finally approached the second phase. Due to the asset- disposition, Surge was able to improve the balance sheet and hit the debt target. Surge has now switched to a base dividend of C$0.52 + 50% payout ratio of excess cash flow. The buybacks for the quarter reached just around C$1M, which is just enough to offset the share-based compensations. Management likes to talk about the buyback benefits, but when you check the share count, it stays at the same level YoY.

Valuation and The Market Reality

My original thesis was a play on higher oil prices. Since then, WTI has moved down to US$75 from US$80, so let's review if SGY is still a cheap stock.

Author's table (According to Strip prices)

Compared to my previous analysis, I lowered the operating costs to reflect the current savings. Production levels are expected to stay flat at ~24k boe/d. With a 24% base decline rate, Capex spending of C$190M is just enough to offset the decline.

Actuals & Estimates (Author's Projection Model)

I scheduled the debt repayments as a percentage of excess cash flow as guided by management.

Actuals & Estimates (Author's Projection Model)

You can review the graph below for the projection results.

Five years projection (Author's Projection Model)

The resulting free cash flows are expected at ~C$100M annually, assuming US$75 WTI, which is a decent yield of 14.5%. Part of it is still going to be directed towards debt repayments, but you can still expect double-digit cash rewards if oil prices don't drop.

Discounting these cash flows by a 15% discount rate, which I believe is widely used for small-cap oil stocks, I arrive at a value of C$6.4, which is slightly lower than today's price.

DCF valuation results (Author's Calculation)

Before I further comment on the valuation, I would like you to see the sensitivity analysis. I am running the same PV15 valuation with different WTI prices.

Sensitivity Analysis (Author's Calculation)

As you can see, due to the high breakeven between US$55-60 WTI, the FCF is very sensitive to small moves. The FCF rises and falls ~30% when WTI makes a US$5 move. If I consider US$75 WTI going forward, Surge is not a bargain anymore. Surge needs a price of US$80 WTI or above to have a chance to outperform the sector.

Investors, including myself, sometimes say: "I am getting paid fat dividends while waiting for higher prices." These words present a danger. It is true that we are currently getting paid nice dividends, but those might be cut when the WTI drops and stays in a range of US$60-65, which is a realistic possibility and could be catastrophic for the share price.

If you are looking for a strategy to be paid while waiting for better prices, I would suggest lower-cost producers like Veren (VRN:CA) or Whitecap (WCP:CA). Surge is a double-edged sword, which is sharper than most investors think. A move of US$20 in WTI could give you a 35%+ FCF yield or make the company unprofitable, depending on which side the price moves. With this in mind, I reiterate my Buy rating for investors betting on higher oil prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.