The restaurant industry has a reputation as one of the toughest, with plenty of direct competition. It is discretionary in nature and has replacement alternatives such as simply opting to eat at home. When the economy starts to weaken, even the largest companies such as McDonald's (MCD) see sales pressured. For example, in the most recent quarter, McDonald's delivered negative year-over-year comparable sales. Starbucks (SBUX) also recently reported negative year-over-year comparable sales for the quarter. Restaurants are also complex to operate, are labor-intensive, and exposed to volatile ingredient prices. Despite these issues, the restaurant industry is massive, representing around one trillion dollars of economic activity in the U.S., and it offers an attractive business opportunity to companies that can help address some of these pain points.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) started as a payments solution optimized for restaurants but has since evolved to help its customers become more efficient and optimize their productivity. It does this by adding solutions that range from team management and payroll to shift scheduling, online ordering, email marketing, and even managing client wait-lists. By offering high-quality, cloud-based, software solutions, Toast has been able to quickly grow the number of locations using its software, and also the average number of software modules or solutions purchased per customer.

One of the things we really appreciate about Toast is that it offers a product that helps pay for itself by improving its customers' productivity. According to Toast, some of its customers have achieved up to 90%+ reduction in the hours needed to run payroll, and have seen improvements in orders delivered in less than ten minutes from around 80% to roughly 95%, faster payments also mean a table becomes available for the next customer in less time, and a good wait-list solution improves the customer experience and the likelihood that the customer will return again. These are just a few examples, as Toast's software modules involve the entire restaurant operation, from the kitchen to delivery, and it also integrates with other service providers.

In our last article, written a little over six months ago, we reiterated our positive view of the company despite some nervousness from investors following decelerating growth. Since then, shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY) by a factor of ~3x, and the company held an investor day at the end of May. Here we will share our thoughts regarding the most recent developments, and reevaluate the company's valuation.

Widening Competitive Moat

One of the biggest takeaways from the investor day presentation was that the company's competitive moat is widening significantly. One key reason is that switching costs are increasing for its customers as restaurants delegate more of their operations to Toast. Even if a competitor offers to process a restaurant's payments for a few basis points below what Toast charges, the restaurant might prefer to continue working with Toast if they are getting good customer support and if they depend on the company for everything from payroll to email marketing. As the company continues adding more services and modules, and adding third-party services to the ecosystem, the switching cost will further increase. Toast shared they already have more than two hundred integration partners.

The second main reason we see the competitive moat widening is the advantages of gaining critical scale, both at a regional level, and overall. At the regional level, reaching efficient scale means that Toast can provide in-person customer support at a lower cost, see increased referrals as restaurants start recommending the platform to peers, and they have more data to better localize the offering. At the company level, getting scale allows Toast to negotiate better agreements with their own suppliers. In fact, an analyst recently upgraded Toast based on his belief that the company is likely to be able to renegotiate better credit processing costs. To give an idea of the scale Toast has already reached, the company shared that roughly 0.5% of the U.S. GDP flows through Toast. Other benefits or scale include having enough data to develop or train AI tools to improve or automate some of the processes, and find new areas with potential for innovation.

Finally, we see evidence that the company is delivering high-quality products that solve real pain points that customers appreciate. This can be seen with the increasing percentage of new customers the company is getting through referrals. Referrals are traditionally one of the lowest cost ways to acquire new customers, and it reflects good customer satisfaction. Strong focus on the restaurant industry vertical also appears to be giving Toast an edge over competitors targeting a broader customer base.

Toast Investor Presentation

The company shared more evidence of the benefits of having a "critical mass" in a given region. Having high density serves as social proof, increases referrals, and improves the productivity of their representatives. This tends to create a flywheel effect where the company starts capturing a larger percentage of new restaurant openings. In 2023, the company was able to reach about 70% of new restaurant openings.

Toast Investor Presentation

Multiple Growth Vectors

An exciting characteristic of Toast is that it has multiple growth vectors on which it can rely to continue increasing its revenue. The simplest one is by adding new customers, or new locations when their customers expand. The second lever it can pull is to offer additional products tailored to the restaurant industry, and which integrate well with their core software. Third, Toast can see revenues increase if its customers experience sales growth, as some of its products like payments processing have a variable component. Finally, there is expansion to new verticals, which does involve higher risks, but in some cases can make sense. The company has already started working on a new vertical focused on food and beverage retailers. As can be seen in the graph below, thanks to having multiple growth vectors, Toast has been able to increase its Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR) revenue faster than location count.

Toast Investor Presentation

It is important to note that Toast is not limiting itself to the U.S. market. It is already expanding internationally in a few countries like Canada, the UK, and Ireland. It will probably add more international markets in the future, but given the importance of having high regional density, it is probably a smart move to add countries at a measured pace.

Toast Investor Presentation

Significant Growth Runway

Since its IPO, the company has increased its revenue in an impressive way, but growth has been rapidly decelerating. Still, for a company that has achieved Toast's scale, roughly 30% annual revenue growth is not that bad. Given the size of the restaurant industry, which is approximately 4% of U.S. GDP or about one trillion dollars, we believe Toast can sustain elevated revenue growth rates for several more years. It has two larger competitors which are considered legacy players and from which Toast appears to be taking market share, with Toast being the largest cloud-based modern platform. Based on payment volume, it has roughly a 15% share, so we see an opportunity to continue growing, plus the international operations and new verticals can further increase the growth runway.

Data by YCharts

Financials

We are encouraged by the improvements in gross profit and operating margins, and the company getting close to GAAP profitability. Stock-based compensation (SBC) recently has been responsible for most of the GAAP losses, but the company has been moderating SBC, and with continued growth and some operating leverage we see a potential path to GAAP profitability. Especially considering that much of its revenue growth is coming from add-ons and higher revenue per customer, which typically has high incremental margins.

Data by YCharts

It was also refreshing to see the company talking about their SBC plans, as many companies tend to avoid the subject. Toast was explicit in that they plan to moderate the use of SBC as a percentage of their recurring gross profit streams in the future.

Toast Investor Presentation

Valuation

Toast remains a company that is difficult to value given that small changes to growth and profitability assumptions can significantly alter the estimated fair value, and traditional valuation metrics do not work well with companies still in their early stages. We do think that the EV/Revenues multiple at the time of the IPO was extremely elevated, but it has since compressed by a factor of almost 10x and appears much more reasonable. For example, another high-growth company with exposure to restaurants, DoorDash (DASH) is trading with an EV/Revenues multiple of approximately 4.3x, and reported ~23% year-over-year revenue growth in its most recent quarter.

Data by YCharts

Based on our estimates for future earnings, we calculate a net present value of roughly $35 per share, which would mean we see about a 26% margin of safety at current prices. It is worth noting that we believe there is very high uncertainty in our estimates, and could be underestimating or overestimating their future earnings by a significant amount. Still, we believe this shows that shares are more or less reasonably priced, and that long-term investors could see good returns if the company executes well its business plan.

EPS Discounted @ 10% FY 24E $0.20 $0.18 FY 25E $0.50 $0.41 FY 26E $0.80 $0.60 FY 27E $1.04 $0.71 FY 28E $1.35 $0.84 FY 29E $1.76 $0.99 FY 30E $2.28 $1.17 FY 31E $2.97 $1.39 FY 32E $3.86 $1.64 FY 33E $5.02 $1.94 FY 34E $6.53 $2.29 Terminal Value @ 3% terminal growth $71.71 22.85 NPV $35.01 Click to enlarge

Risks

While we see improvements in the company's financials and a healthy balance sheet, there are some risks worth considering. First, the company is starting to experiment with providing loans to customers based on the information they gain from working with them. They call this business segment Toast Capital, and while it could add incremental profits, it could also be a source of problems. StoneCo (STNE) which is a similar payments company operating in Brazil experienced significant issues when they rolled out a similar offering and some customers defaulted on their loans. At this point, Toast Capital is a relatively small operation, and the company appears to be testing the business before growing, but we would keep an eye on this risk.

The bigger risk we see is the potential for a recession in the U.S. in the next few quarters. As we mentioned at the start of the article, major restaurant chains like Starbucks and McDonald's are delivering negative comparable sales. In fact, U.S. retail sales appear to be stalling, with recent growth of 1.95% significantly below the historical average of the previous twenty years. At the same time, some recession probability indicators are spiking, credit card and auto loan defaults are rapidly increasing, and unemployment is trending higher. Given that restaurants are considered discretionary spending, they are usually one of the industries that are more significantly affected by recessions.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Toast is currently one of our best growth ideas. We see its competitive moat widening and growth opportunities multiplying. The valuation appears reasonable, although highly sensitive to growth and profitability assumptions. Still, we see a long growth runway opportunity for the company, which it is well positioned to take advantage of if it executes its business plan well.

The global restaurant software opportunity is massive, and the company has been taking steps to increase its market share. Importantly, there are signs that local scale gives the company competitive advantages, switching costs are increasing for customers as they add more services and software modules, and its increasing scale will help negotiate better terms with its own suppliers and have more data to improve its offering and create new tools. The company is also showing signs of delivering operating leverage as revenue increases, which creates a viable path to GAAP profitability. The main risk we see is a recession in the U.S., but at current prices we continue to see shares as a 'Buy'.

