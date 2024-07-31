Artisan Value Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Richard Drury

Investment Results(%) As of 30 June 2024

Average Annual Total Returns QTD YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Inception Investor Class: ARTLX -2.41 6.03 13.78 7.36 12.55 8.97 8.24 Advisor Class: APDLX -2.36 6.15 13.90 7.55 12.72 9.12 8.32 Institutional Class: APHLX -2.36 6.14 13.94 7.58 12.78 9.20 8.41 Russell 1000® Value Index -2.17 6.62 13.06 5.52 9.01 8.23 7.48 Russell 1000® Index 3.57 14.24 23.88 8.74 14.61 12.51 10.26

Source: Artisan Partners/Russell. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Class inception: Investor (27 March 2006); Advisor (1 April 2015); Institutional (26 July 2011). For the period prior to inception, each of Advisor Class and Institutional Class's performance is the Investor Class's return for that period ("Linked Performance"). Linked Performance has not been restated to reflect expenses of the Advisor or Institutional Class and each share's respective returns during that period would be different if such expenses were reflected.

Expense Ratios (% Gross/Net) ARTLX APDLX APHLX Semi-Annual Report 31 Mar 2024 1 1.07/0.98 2,3 0.96/0.88 2,3 0.83/— Prospectus 30 Sep 2023 2 1.10/1.07 3,4 0.97/0.88 3 0.85/—

1 Unaudited, annualized for the six-month period. 2 See prospectus for further details. 3 Net expenses reflect a contractual expense limitation agreement in effect through 31 Jan 2025. 4 There was no expense limit prior to July 1, 2023. Effective July 1, 2023, expense limit was 0.98%. Past performance does not guarantee and is not a reliable indicator of future results. Investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Call 800.344.1770 for current to most recent month-end performance.

Investing Environment

Following broad market participation that drove US equities higher in late 2023 and early 2024, markets narrowed in Q2, with a handful of mega-cap technology names lifting the S&P 500® Index (SP500, SPX) to all-time highs on the AI FOMO (artificial intelligence “fear of missing out”) trade. Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) alone contributed 85% of the S&P 500®’s 4.28% Q2 return. However, due to the market’s narrow breadth in Q2, the index’s strong headline result was not representative of the average stock’s performance. Most US stocks were in fact negative returners, with the median S&P 500® Index stock down -3.20%. Value stocks trailed, as did mid and small caps, with the Russell indices for these style and size categories each returning between -2% to -4%. Large-cap value stocks as measured by the Russell 1000® Value Index returned -2.17%. Most sectors within the Russell 1000® Value Index were weak. The worst performing was consumer discretionary—down about 7%. Additional laggards were the health care, materials and communication services sectors. Exceptions on the upside were utilities and consumer staples. Given their higher leverage, utilities were beneficiaries of falling longer term bond yields as US inflation continues to cool.

Given the meaningful outperformance by large-cap growth stocks, which drove the broad large-cap US indices higher, one might conclude that equity returns have simply followed earnings growth. However, as shown in Exhibit 1, Q2’s variance in returns between the S&P 500® and Russell 1000® Value Indices was mostly attributable to shifting valuations—multiple expansion of the former and multiple contraction of the latter. We will leave it to readers to draw your own conclusions about the market’s behavior. We will only point out that value stocks, which were already attractively valued relative to growth stocks based on history, have become even cheaper.

Exhibit 1: Size/Style Returns Driven by Multiple Expansion/Contraction

Performance Discussion

Our portfolio modestly trailed the Russell 1000® Value Index. Underperformance in the industrials and consumer staples sectors was counterbalanced by favorable stock picking in the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors. Our above-benchmark weighting in the communication services sector and a lack of utilities holdings also negatively impacted our relative return.

In the industrials and consumer staples sectors, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Diageo (DEO) were key detractors. Airbus, the world’s largest aerospace company, lowered its FY2024 profits and free cash flow expectations while also slashing the number of aircraft deliveries to 770 from 800 due to overall supply chain challenges as it’s contending with shortages in engines, aerostructures and cabin interiors. As a result, the production ramp-up of A320 narrow-body planes to 75 deliveries per month was also pushed out from 2026 to 2027. Shares naturally pulled back on the news. Despite these setbacks, we believe Airbus remains in a strong strategic position in the global commercial aerospace duopoly. Airbus has steadily taken market share in the global installed fleet over the past 20 years, largely driven by its A320 family, and Airbus remains well positioned over the next decade to continue capturing share given the A320’s clear performance edge over Boeing’s 737 MAX, even aside from the MAX’s well-publicized quality issues. Airbus remains a well-run company, with a leading market share, a higher quality product and a net cash balance sheet, and shares are reasonably valued at a mid-teens P/E.

Diageo is the largest spirits company in the world by revenue, with over 200 brands to choose from. Shares have remained under pressure since our initial purchase in December 2023, when the stock was already trading at multiyear trough multiples. More than half of its operating profits come from North America where sales have been sluggish, while sales have been especially weak in Latin America and the Caribbean. Growth is normalizing after a COVID-induced bounce, and consumers have been trading down to cheaper value alternatives, which is a headwind for Diageo’s premium brands. Although spirits are more cyclical than other staples, the company’s growth prospects are better long term, and we believe the current situation has provided us an attractive investment opportunity. The secular concerns hanging over the stock are a potential generational shift away from alcoholic beverages and the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs that may also reduce the desire for alcohol, sugar and snacks. The first set of issues appear fixable, and we believe they should prove temporary. In the near term, margin expansion will likely be constrained, but the company generates meaningful free cash flow ('FCF') and returns it to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Over the past five years, Diageo generated £12 billion FCF and returned £16 billion to shareholders. With regard to the secular concerns, the evidence is mixed. The potential health benefits of GLP-1s are tremendous, but we are unconvinced that these drugs will change broad consumption habits in a sustainable manner. Ultimately, we believe Diageo is a high-quality compounder caught in a bad narrative cycle.

Among our other key detractors was Baxter International (BAX), a provider of essential products in renal care, medication delivery, advanced surgery, clinical nutrition, pharma and acute therapies. Though quarterly results beat expectations and the company raised guidance, shares were down because some of the upside to results was in the renal care business, which is being sold to Carlyle Group (CG), whereas there was weakness in its healthcare services and technologies business—the legacy Hillrom business that it acquired in 2021. Baxter has sought to transform the company by selling several non-core operations, which will raise cash and simplify the business longer term as it focuses on profitable growth. Last year, it sold its BioPharma Solutions business at a significant premium, and this year it is exiting the kidney business. Given the company’s growth challenges over the past few years, patience among investors seems to be lacking. In our view, there is significant pessimism embedded in the stock price as it sells cheaply based on our sum-of-the-parts valuation analysis.

Turning to the positive side of the ledger, our biggest gainers this quarter were Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL), Philips (PHG) and Texas Instruments (TXN). Alphabet is one of the aforementioned mega-cap stocks that has benefited from AI enthusiasm, though we’ve owned Alphabet since 2014—years before AI was the “next big thing.” As value investors, we’re less focused on how AI can amplify earnings growth and instead more concerned with how existing cash streams could be disrupted by AI. The company continues to perform well. In the company’s latest quarter, revenue growth was strong in its search (+14% Y/Y) and YouTube (+21% Y/Y) businesses, and Google Cloud revenue growth accelerated to 28% Y/Y, with management citing the benefits of AI initiatives. Alphabet also instituted its first ever dividend and authorized a new $70 billion stock buyback. This comes shortly after Meta Platforms (META), which we also hold in the portfolio, also authorized its first ever dividend. The introductions of dividend payouts offer reassurance these companies’ prodigious free cash flow generation will be allocated prudently. Shares sell for 21X 2025 expected earnings, which remains undemanding, in our view, given Alphabet’s cash flow generation and ability to compound value over time.

Uncertainty regarding potential litigation liabilities related to Philips’ first-generation CPAP machine, which has been an overhang on the stock, was removed upon the health care technology company reaching a $1.1 billion settlement over claims the breathing device harmed users. The settlement’s dollar amount is in line with our expectations but looks to have been much lower than others’ views given the stock’s immediate 30%-plus price move on the announcement. With the litigation settled, the company can return to focusing on the fundamentals of the underlying businesses and fulfilling its requirements under the consent decree with the US government. The consent decree provides a roadmap of required actions and prohibitions—a process likely to take three years to conclude. As part of the consent decree, Philips is prohibited from selling CPAP or BiPAP sleep devices in the US. However, Philips may still service sleep and respiratory care devices already with health care providers and patients and may continue to sell other products in the US. Further, it does not impact the company’s sales outside the US. The overall terms are as expected, and there is now a path forward for Philips to eventually return to the market.

Texas Instruments is one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, with a dominant share of the analog semiconductor market. With expectations already low, shares benefited from recent quarterly results offering signs that cyclical end markets are bottoming. We established our position in TXN in October 2023 when the stock was in the low $140s, which was ~25% lower than it had been trading as recently as July 2023. The stock has since recovered and is now selling for over $200 in July. Aside from concerns about the semiconductor cycle related to the industry’s current overcapacity and high inventories, the stock had been under pressure due to the company’s $5 billion per year capital expenditure plan. Taking advantage of tax credits under the CHIPS Act, TXN is building more 300mm wafer fabs in the US to extend its low-cost manufacturing advantage, expand production and bring supply control in a geographically dependable region. TXN is making a long-term bet, but it will mean forgoing free cash flow in the short term. Given management’s routine focus on free cash flow growth per share as the primary metric to measure success, the change in strategic direction created some confusion among market participants. TXN shares are rarely cheap, so last year we took advantage of the market’s nearsightedness to buy a great company at a reasonable high-teens P/E valuation. The company has a strong competitive moat, an enviable portfolio of long-duration chips, industry leading margins, a consistent history of free cash flow generation and record of disciplined capital allocation.

Portfolio Activity

We made one new purchase in Q2, adding PayPal Holdings (PYPL), a financial technology company that enables digital and mobile payments between consumers and merchants. PayPal has world-class assets. It operates the largest two-sided payment network (ex-China); owns Venmo, the largest peer-to-peer payment network (ex-China); and owns Braintree, the third-largest modern payment service provider ('PSP'), which is growing at a similar pace to peers, such as Stripe and Adyen. Each of the PSPs are taking share from legacy competitors such as Worldpay, with significant runway left on remaining share gains. As the original e-commerce payment processor with years of history in the marketplace, PayPal has access to a large trove of customer data, a first-class risk engine and embedded consumer and merchant trust. This is difficult for newer peers to replicate without time and investment. Post-COVID, PayPal’s shares have been pressured by intensifying competition, the threat of which has seemingly been exacerbated by prior management missteps. Shares trade for under 14X next year’s expected earnings, which have been reset materially lower over the past year due to depressed expectations. This is an attractive entry point to purchase a stake in a business with above-average—and improving—unit economics and a strong balance sheet. Competent new management is already leaning on the company's strong financial position to maximize the value of these assets. While we wait for tangible results, we should have plenty of free cash flow pointed back at us in the form of share repurchases.

We had no sales this quarter, but we did trim a few of our winners, such as Alphabet and Meta Platforms, on strength.

Perspective

“It’s a market of stocks, not a stock market.”

We are not sure where this saying originated, but its implication is particularly salient in 2024. Market concentration (% weight of top 10 stocks in the S&P 500® Index) is at all-time highs, and correlations of stocks to the broader market (the degree to which returns of individual stocks reflect the index return) have fallen to all-time lows. The S&P 500® Index, which has become increasingly concentrated among a few mega-cap stocks, no longer represents the diverse opportunity set that exists within the US equity market.

We are ultimately stock pickers, but when we look at the valuation gap that exists between value and growth stocks, these relative spreads have reextended to highly attractive levels. Compared to P/Es of 22.4X and 30.5X (FY1 earnings) for the S&P 500® and Russell 1000® Growth Indices, the Russell 1000® Value Index sells for just 16.3X. Not since the dot-com bubble have these valuations spreads been this attractive. Our portfolio is even cheaper at 15.7X. Most importantly, we do not believe we are having to sacrifice quality in the current environment to find attractive values. Consistent with our approach of seeking to create a portfolio that is better, safer and cheaper than our benchmark, our portfolio has a greater median ROE (15.8% versus 11.2%) and median higher fixed charge coverage (7.9X versus 4.5X) than the Russell 1000® Value Index. While we can’t predict the next recession, the outcomes of upcoming elections or the direction of the market, we feel good about the characteristics of the portfolio we have built.