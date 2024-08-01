DNY59

I last covered Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) stock a bit more than 3 months ago. As you can see from the chart below, my last article, titled "Cardinal Health: Solid Business But Overvalued", was published on April 18, 2024, and argued for a HOLD thesis on the stock. The holding rating was mainly based on the following considerations:

Cardinal Health is overvalued, with a dividend yield lower than its historical average and a high P/E ratio. Growth projections for the Company are moderate, with a projected growth rate of 7.8% for the next 5 years. Return projections using the discounted dividend model suggest that CAH is still overvalued, with a fair price of around $79 compared to its current price of $106.

Since that writing, there have been a few new developments surrounding the stock. First and foremost, the company has reported its 2024 Q3 earnings. In the earnings report (ER), I see a few more headwinds on the horizon for the company, to be elaborated on in a later section. Second, the stock price has also changed by about 6%. As you can see from the chart above, the stock price at the time of my last article was $107 and has declined to the current level of $100. Finally, the company also announced a dividend raise in May 2024.

Given these changes, I think an updated analysis of the stock would be helpful. My last article placed an emphasis on valuation based on a dividend discount model. In this article, I will examine the thesis from a different angle and focus on its growth potential. And in the remainder of this article, you will see that my assessment points to growth pressure ahead. Subsequently, I see an unattractive PEG ratio (P/E growth ratio) and limited total return potential. Based on the results from this updated assessment, I thus maintain my hold rating.

CAH stock: recent dividend raise reflects growth pressure

As a textbook dividend growth stock and a dividend aristocrat, CAH’s dividend payouts provide a very telling window to assess its true economic earnings, in my view. Unfortunately, what I have seen since my last writing was not encouraging at all. As aforementioned, CAH recently declared another quarterly dividend raise in May, continuing its remarkable track record of consecutive raises. However, the raise was minimal and reflects the underlying growth pressure in my view. To wit, in May 2024, CAH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5056 per share, translating into a growth rate of 1% only from its prior dividend of $0.5006 per share.

To put a broader context, the next chart shows its dividend yield and growth rate in recent years. As seen, under the new payouts, the forward yield is about 2%, near the lowest level in at least 5 years, indicating high valuation risks. To compound the risks, the growth rates have been dwindling in the 1% range in the past 5 years as seen in the bottom panel.

To further broaden the context, the next chart below shows the dividend yield of its close rival McKesson Corporation (MCK) in the top panel and its YOY dividend growth in the bottom panel. Admittedly, MCK’s dividend yield is also near a multi-year low and also indicates valuation risks. However, I see a much lower risk profile here once the growth is factored into consideration. As seen, measured by dividend payout per share, MCK’s growth rates have been accelerating from about 4% in 2020 to the current level of about 14.81%.

At CAH’s current P/E of 13.6x, a growth rate in the 1% range implies a PEG ratio of 13.6x. In contrast, MCK, despite its higher P/E (around 19x as of this writing) offers a PEG ratio that is much closer to the ideal 1x threshold that most GARP investors (growth at a reasonable price) seek.

Of course, dividend-growth investors are likely to raise an object here.

The above comparison is indeed unfair since CAH pays a much higher current yield than MCK and thus the PEG ratio understates its attractiveness. A more appropriate metric here is the PEGY ratio, due to the following considerations that Peter Lynch promoted:

For dividend stocks, Lynch uses a revised version of the PEG ratio - the PEGY ratio, which is defined as the P/E ratio divided by the sum of the earnings growth rate and dividend yield. The idea behind the PEGY is very simple and effective (most effective ideas are simple). If a stock pays out a large part of its earnings as dividends, then investors do not need a high growth rate to enjoy healthy returns. And vice versa. And similar to the PEG ratio, his preference is a PEGY ratio below 1x.

For CAH, with a 5-year average growth rate of 1%, a P/E of 13.6x, and an FWD dividend yield of 2%, the PEGY ratio worked out to be about 4.5x, still very unattractive either in absolute terms or when compared to MCK.

CAH stock: operating expenses in focus

Of course, the above analysis is based on the assumption that its forward growth rate would be similar to that in the past few years. And I see good odds for this scenario to happen in the next few years for several reasons. The top reasons on my list are the cost pressure and the further intensification of competition pressure. Recent inflationary pressures have impacted all of CAH’s segments and pushed up its operating expenses substantially. More specifically, the next chart shows CAH's total operating expenses in the past 5 years, from 2020 to 2024. As seen, its expenses generally trended upward. In particular, note the accelerated pace starting in 2022 in tandem with elevated inflation. Quarterly operating expenses have risen from about $1.2 billion at that time to the current $1.362 billion, translating into an increase of 13%, outpacing its topline growth of around 10% in this period by a noticeable gap. Do not overlook this seemingly small gap. Distributors like CAH live on razor-thin margins, and every basis point counts. To make things worse, the rise of online pharmacies and direct distributors is putting more pressure on its margins. These new entrants are increasingly capturing market share from traditional distributors like Cardinal Health. This competition could further squeeze CAH's margins by forcing it to compete on price.

Other risks and final thoughts

On the positive side, the company is actively working on cost-control measures. Management is also working with suppliers and customers on pricing mechanisms and growth areas. As an example, the company has increased its focus on selling specialty therapeutics. During its recent Investor Day, the company reported that the distribution of specialty therapeutics has amounted to about $30 billion. Not a lot for a business with over $200 billion in annual sales, but quite impressive progress in terms of pace of growth here. The company also has some growth potential via external acquisitions. It recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Specialty Networks for $1.2 billion. The acquisition will give CAH access to a large network of specialty providers including more than 7,000 physicians.

All told, I am still seeing an unfavorable return profile here and thus maintain my hold rating. I don’t see anything horribly wrong with holding shares of a prominent company in a stable sector at a P/E of ~13x. However, the current stock price is still noticeably above the fair valuation I estimated using a dividend discount model (the focus of my last article). Growth-adjusted and/or dividend-adjusted valuations paint a similarly unattractive picture and, as argued in this article, I see large odds for the growth pressure to persist in the next few years.