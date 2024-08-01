Schrödinger, Inc. (SDGR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 12:46 AM ETSchrödinger, Inc. (SDGR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.01K Followers

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jaren Madden - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ramy Farid - President & Chief Executive Officer
Geoff Porges - Chief Financial Officer
Karen Akinsanya - President R&D, Therapeutics

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies
Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc
Conor McKay - BMO Capital Markets
David Leibowitz - Citi
Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallam Capital
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs
Steven Mah - TD Cowen

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Schrödinger's Conference Call to review our Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results. My name is Madison [ph] and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

Now I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Miss. Jaren Madden, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Jaren Madden

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to today's call, during which we will provide an update on the company and review our second quarter 2024 financial results. Earlier today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results and progress across the company which is available on our website at schrodinger.com. Here with me on our call today are Ramy Farid, Chief Executive Officer; Geoff Porges, Chief Financial Officer; and Karen Akinsanya, President of R&D, Therapeutics. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for Q&A.

During today's call, management will make statements that are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements related to our outlook for the third quarter and full year 2024, our plans to accelerate the growth of our software business and advance our collaborative

Recommended For You

About SDGR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SDGR

Trending Analysis

Trending News