Smartsheet: Private Takeout Interest Could Finally Unlock Its Real Value

Aug. 01, 2024 1:50 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Stock
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
1.82K Followers

Summary

  • Smartsheet is a strong player in the PWM software space, with a conservative valuation and potential for upside.
  • Recent Q1 results beat estimates, with enterprise segment strength and improving margins.
  • Acquisition interest from private equity firms could lead to a potential takeout, driving the share price higher.

Security

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is a well-established player in the competitive Project and Work Management [PWM] software space with its easy-to-use platform, especially popular among large enterprises. For long, I've been arguing that Smartsheet has

This article was written by

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
1.82K Followers
Hi there! I’m a former Equity Analyst and a CFA charterholder writing mostly about holdings in my investment portfolio. These are overwhelmingly transformative technology names with perceived significant long-term upside potential. Once I’ve covered a company on SA, I try to update my views on it regularly.I like to do dig deep into company fundamentals and cover topics previous articles didn’t elaborate on. Rigorous valuation is a must in my world. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section, constructive critique is more than welcome!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News