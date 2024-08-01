The Value Of Phillips 66's Midstream Assets Shine Bright In 2024

Aug. 01, 2024 2:07 AM ETPhillips 66 (PSX) StockVLO
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • Refining crack spreads have remained weak through peak driving season.
  • Despite these market conditions, PSX's diverse business makeup through midstream, retail and chemical segments have shown capable to create an earnings floor for the company.
  • The company remains capable of generating large amounts of cash despite weak crack spreads. I expect an additional $3 billion to be returned to shareholders through the end of this.
  • The somewhat expensive valuation and continued near term refinery pressures cause me to rate PSX a HOLD. However, I still see long-term opportunity for PSX.

Storm clouds at sunrise

Gary Yeowell

Thesis

I first started covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in March of 2023. In that original analysis, and in my comparison with Valero (VLO), I highlighted that PSX's midstream assets are a coat

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.63K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News