Thesis

I first started covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in March of 2023. In that original analysis, and in my comparison with Valero (VLO), I highlighted that PSX's midstream assets are a coat of armor for investors by providing what has proved to be an earnings floor when crack spreads declined.

Refinery margins have fallen over 50% since Q1 of 2023. As a result, the consistent performance of the midstream segment now contributes over 45% of the company's earnings. The refining segment is now producing under 20% of the bottom line, which is ironic since PSX is one of the largest refiners in the US.

This invokes the question of what the future holds for PSX. Are investors weathering the storm under the performance of the midstream assets while the refining segment recovers? Or is this what the long term picture looks like for PSX?

With the company's biggest segment struggling, I look to the company's current valuation for guidance. PSX's performance thus far this year produces an annualized EV to EBITDA ratio of just under 10x. This supports PSX's stock trading on the slightly cheap side despite the struggling performance.

Therefore, I believe PSX warrants a HOLD rating for investors to realize an eventual rebound in refinery margins.

Q2 Earnings Results

The second quarter earnings report showed EPS beating market expectations by $0.33/share and exceeding Q1 performance by $0.41/share. However, the EPS of $2.31/share is still a far cry from the $3.87/share the company posted in just one year ago.

The main driver for this year-over-year change was weak refinery margins that have persisted, despite going through peak driving season. Margins have fallen roughly 33% year over year, and 50% from when I first began covering PSX. Accordingly, the refinery segment's earning has shrunk from its peak of $1.7 billion in Q3 2023 to just $302 million in the most recent quarter.

The Q2 earnings beat was mainly attributed due to solid gains in the company's remaining segments, Midstream, Chemicals, and Marketing and Specialties. These three segments increased pretax income by 22% over Q1 results.

The decline in crack spreads creates an interesting dynamic. Currently, PSX is more of a midstream company than a refining company. 46% of pretax income during the quarter came from the company's NGL business. Conversely, the refining segment produced only 18% of its pretax profit.

While that may disappoint investors who are looking for refining exposure, I find this to be a great demonstration in the reliability of an investment in PSX. My original investment thesis behind PSX was that its acquisition of DCP midstream would provide a strong backbone when the refining market returned to historical norms. After both Q1 and Q2 earning results, I believe my original thesis has come full circle.

The chart below shows how the stability created by PSX's midstream assets have slowed the company's earnings decline and created a floor at the current level of profitability. In contrast, VLO's Q2 earnings continued to decline due to being a refinery focused company.

Earnings Contraction (VLO/PSX 10-Q Reports)

Developments In The Midstream Business

The last quarter has been somewhat busy on the midstream side for PSX. In May, the company announced it was acquiring Pinnacle Midstream in the Midland basin for $550 million. The company expects this to translate into a 5.5x EBITDA multiple once the synergies with its existing midstream assets are realized. This would widely be considered a bargain price for a highly contracted midstream asset.

Only a few weeks later, the company announced the divestment of its 25% equity stake in the Rockies Express Pipeline. This transaction was completed at a multiple of 10.2x EBITDA, for a sale price of $1.275 billion. After retiring debt associated with the asset, the pre-tax cash proceeds totaled $685 million. This effectively creates a 1-for-1 swap for Pinnacle Midstream from an earnings perspective, while unlocking $135 million in cash and retiring the debt associated with the joint venture.

The Future For Refining

Despite the struggles in the refinery sector, the overall direction of the industry is hugely important for PSX. Even regaining a fraction of its peak in Q3 of 2023 would represent a huge earnings boost for PSX shareholders.

The near term looks to be challenging, with new refineries in the Middle East reaching full capacity. These new refineries appear to have restored the balance in what was previously an under supplied market.

With still more capacity expected to enter the market in 2024 (mainly in Africa), the near term looks to be under some stress.

Executives from both PSX and VLO have given commentary on how long they expect this stress to last and how they envision the refinery market playing out in the long run.

Mark Lashier, CEO - (PSX), Q2 Conference Call

Yes, at the 50,000-foot level, Ryan, I think that your refineries across the U.S. industry ran very well last quarter. And you think about what we've gone through in the last few years, the economics have been very strong for the U.S. refining fleet. Everybody's had the cash flow to repair and clean up all of their equipment and it all came together, I think, last quarter, and then you have a little bit of the impact of some of the long-anticipated new volumes coming into market. But as we look out into the medium and long term, we see several things. U.S. remains advantaged versus much of the rest of the world. There's limited capacity growth beyond 2025 and global demand continues to increase. So, when we look at the medium and long term, supply and demand will realign and we remain bullish on the medium, long-term refining fundamentals. So I think we've got even better days to come.

Gary Simmons, COO - (VLO), Q2 conference call

It does feel as if the market has found a bit of a bottom consultant data indicates at least earlier this week, hydroskimming margins in Europe and the Far East were negative, cracking margins in the Far East negative. And if that's correct, and we found the bottom, it is what historically been a mid-cycle type refining margin environment, that's -- it's actually pretty bullish refining going forward. So I think you'll see some tightening of supply-demand balances in the near-term. And then longer term, we see very little new refining capacity additions with continued demand growth, which should be bullish margins in the long-term.

After reviewing this commentary, and noting that global refinery capacity has still yet to hit its peak, I expect any near term recovery in crack spreads will be marginal from a macro perspective.

Switching to a more local lens, PSX has shown sizable improvement in reducing its operating costs. Since 2022, the company has invested internally to improve the utilization and yield of its refineries. In doing so, PSX has driven out $1.53/barrel of costs out of its operations. Q2 put a highlight on this achievement by driving quarterly costs down to $6.43/barrel by achieving 98% utilization across its portfolio.

However, PSX still has work to do in this area compared to its competition. VLO reported margins in Q2 that were roughly $1/barrel higher in Q2.

Activist investors Elliott Investment Management has been critical of company management on this front, and is actively engaged with the company to improve its cost structure. Clearly the company is improving, but there is still meat on the bone. With a total capacity of 2 million barrels per day, any incremental cost savings can significantly add to the bottom line.

Future Valuation

PSX has generated $4.13 billion in EBITDA through the first six months of the year in a generally weak refining market. This yields an EV to EBITDA multiple of 9.6x on an annualized basis. While not expensive, PSX does trade at a significant premium to its large cap peers, MPC and VLO.

As the stock stands today, investors are paying a valuation that is more inline with the midstream industry than refiners. This premium buys investors downside protection through the stable NGL pipeline earnings should crack spreads continue to weaken.

This valuation compared to peers, and weak near term expectations, are the predominant factors in my HOLD recommendation. The midstream business clearly has the ability to hold to the fort while investors await a recovery in the refinery markets. Alternatively, the chemical business has shown some early signs of recovery which could also aid in the company's longer term profitability.

Shareholder Returns

One of my favorite aspects of PSX is its clarity in its expectations for shareholder returns. The company set out on a goal in mid-2022 to return between $13-$15 billion to shareholders by year-end 2024. At the conclusion of Q2, the company has returned $11.2 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Even in the current operating conditions, the company was able to return $1.3 billion to shareholders in Q2 while remain within operating cash flow. Therefore, it appears likely that PSX will be able to hit the middle of that guidance range by year's end.

Despite this, management has not given any details of its future plans once the current return program is complete. I expect more details to be provided in the company's annual investor day, which typically occurs in November. This will be something to keep an eye on as the company moves forward.

Risks

As noted earlier, more refinery capacity is expected to enter the global market this year. Assuming this capacity ramps similar to the Middle East projects that came online in 2023, pressures on crack spreads could continue well into 2025 until demand catches up.

This could impede near term cash returns to shareholders, which is primarily done in the form of share repurchases. This would also interfere with the company's dividend growth strategy as it strives to maintain a constant dividend expense by growing the dividend at the same rate of retiring shares.

