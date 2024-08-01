Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.02K Followers

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc-Dominic Nettesheim - Head of Investor Relations
Carsten Spohr - Chief Executive Officer
Michael Niggemann - Chief Officer for Human Resources and Infrastructure, Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Irving - Bernstein
Jarrod Castle - UBS
Stephen Furlong - Davy
Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America
Sathish Sivakumar - Citi
Conor Dwyer - Morgan Stanley
Ruairi Cullinane - RBC Capital Markets
Ruxandra Haradau-Doser - HSBC
Johannes Braun - Stifel
Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q2 2024 Results Analyst Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Mohit [ph], the Chorus call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's a pleasure to hand over to Marc-Dominic Nettesheim, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Marc-Dominic Nettesheim

Yes. Good morning here from Frankfurt. Welcome to all of you. Thanks for the interest. We'll give you an update on our Q2 results on strategic outlook and milestones and on the business going forward for the rest of the year. Sitting with me today are our CEO, Carsten Spohr; and our Board Member, Michael Niggemann who is also Acting CFO. And as always, after the presentation, you have the chance to ask questions. But also, as always, we ask you to limit your questions to two, so that everybody can participate.

And with that, I hand over to you, Carsten.

Carsten Spohr

Yes. Thank you very much, Marc, and warm welcome on my behalf as well. Ladies and gentleman -- some of you I met many times before, and you

Recommended For You

About DLAKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLAKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News