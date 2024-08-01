Taiyou Nomachi

Investment Thesis

In 2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) adopted a business strategy to improve its financial performance by 2025. Based on its quarterly results over the past 2 years, delivering the financial goals would be very challenging.

There will be more than a 30% safety margin if you assume that SWK can deliver the financial goals. I have a less optimistic view and a valuation on such a basis does not provide a sufficient margin of safety. SWK is not an investment opportunity.

Background

Over the last 20-odd years, the group has grown via both organic growth and acquisitions. The most significant corporate exercise was in 2010, when it completed a merger with The Black & Decker Corporation and changed its name to its present form.

SWK is today “a global provider of hand tools, power tools, outdoor products as well as engineered fastening solutions.” The group today has 2 business segments:

Tools & Outdoor. This segment is a global leader in the tools and outdoor markets with several iconic brands. Products here include power tools, fasteners, and garden products such as mowers. The products in this segment are sold “to professional end users, distributors, independent dealers, retail consumers, and industrial customers.”

Industrial. This segment consists of “the Engineered Fastening and Infrastructure businesses”. The segment products include rivets, engineered fasteners, and "attachments for excavators, and handheld hydraulic and battery-powered tools for applications in infrastructure.”

The Tools & Outdoor segment is the biggest revenue and profit contributor. In 2023, this segment accounted for 85 % of the revenue and 72 % of the segment profit (before consolidation). This segment also accounted for most of the revenue growth over the past decade. Refer to the left part of Chart 1.

Although SWK touted itself as a global group, the US accounted for most of the revenue and revenue growth. Refer to the right part of Chart 1.

In 2023, the US accounted for 62 % of the group revenue, up from 48 % in 2014.

Europe was the next biggest revenue contributor accounting for 19 % in 2023.

Chart 1: Revenue by Segment and Geography (Author)

Note to Chart 1: Before 2021, the company’s segment included Security. This business has since been divested. By 2021 the company only reported its performance under 2 segments.

SWK is basically in the tools business. This is a mature sector with a single-digit growth rate as exemplified by the following:

"The global tools market size was estimated at USD 42.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030..." Grand View Research

“The global hand tools market size was valued at USD 24.61 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 35.19 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Straits Research

“The U.S. hand tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.59% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2027 from USD 5.25 billion in 2022.” Arizton

Operating trends

The business of SWK today is very different from that a decade ago. This is due to the divestment of its Security segment to focus on “its leading positions in the Tools & Outdoor and Industrial businesses.”

In 2022, SWK “initiated a business transformation that includes reinvestment for faster growth as well as the $2.0 billion Global Cost Reduction Program through 2025.”

The goals were “to drive strong financial performance over the long term, including:

Organic revenue growth at 2 to 3 times the market.

35 % + adjusted gross margins.

Free cash flow equal to, or exceeding net income.

Cash Flow Return On Investment ("CFROI") between 12-15%.”

I wanted to see how well the group has progressed in delivering the strategic goals.

Over the past decade, the group has achieved revenue growth of 3.7 % CAGR. Refer to the Chart 2. This was due to a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. During the period, SWK incurred USD 3.8 billion in net CAPEX and USD 2.3 billion in net acquisitions. Based on this, I deduced that about 2/3 of the revenue growth came from organic growth.

Assuming that the market growth is about 4% CAGR (based on the market report quoted earlier), SWK would need to deliver higher growth rates than what it achieved in the past to meet its 2025 revenue growth target.

There could be wriggle room here in that SWK could be referring to the average organic growth of the market. But I fail to see how market growth can be anything but organic.

If you look at Chart 2, you can see that PAT has dropped dramatically since 2021. This was due to:

Declining gross margins attributable to “commodity inflation, higher supply chain costs, including the impact of planned production curtailments.”

Restructuring costs and asset write-downs.

Of greater concern with the declining gross profitability (gross profit/total assets) trend. It suggests declining capital efficiency.

Chart 2: Performance Index (Author)

Rather than look at the past 12 years' performance for the margins and CFROIC, I wanted to see the trends based on its quarterly performance.

The group has targeted a 35% adjusted gross margin. I compared the gross margin with the adjusted gross margin in its Q2 2024 presentation and found that the adjusted margin is about 1.2% higher than the accounting gross margin. In other words, the accounting target is 33% to 34% for 2025.

While there has been an uptrend in gross margin since Q4 2022, the current gross margin is still lower than that in Q3 2021. Refer to the left part of Chart 3. In the past 4 quarters, the average gross margin was 29%. There is still a lot of work to do to hit its 2025 target.

Chart 3: Gross margin & CFROIC and DuPont Analysis (Author)

Note to Chart 3: I computed the annualized CFROIC by multiplying the quarterly cash flow from operations X 4 and then dividing it by the invested capital for the quarter.

When it came to the CFROIC, you can see from Chart 3 that it has been volatile over the past 2 years. However, the 12% to 15% does not look like an impossible target.

A DuPont Analysis of the CFROIC showed that its variability was due mainly to the CF margin (Cash flow from operations/revenue). Leverage had declined and there were some improvements in the asset turnover over the past 2 years.

Finally, as to whether SWK can deliver a Free Cash Flow equal to or exceeding the net income, the past decade's performance can be an eye-opener.

From 2014 to 2023, SWK generated USD 9.5 billion in cash flow from operations. During this period, it spent USD 6.0 billion on CAPEX and acquisitions. I deduced that it delivered about USD 3.5 billion in Free Cash Flow. Its net income over the past decade was USD 9.1 billion.

Even if you exclude the acquisitions, the Free Cash Flow came to USD 5.8 billion. Unless SWK has a completely different definition of Free Cash Flow, I would have thought that this Free Cash Flow target was a very tough one.

Peer comparison

I compared SWK's performance with several listed tool companies. You can see that SWK is among the bigger ones in the peer group in terms of revenue. But it had one of the lower revenue growths. Refer to Table 1.

Table 1: Peer Revenue (Author)

Note to Table 1: I chose Techtronic because of Milwaukee Tool.

While SWK is also one of the better performers based on the EBIT margin, it performed the worst when it came to return on capital.

You should not be surprised. It if was a wonderful company in the Buffett sense, it would not have adopted a new strategic direction in 2022.

Chart 4: Peer comparison (Author)

Financial position

I would rate SWK's financials as average, as there are both positive and negative points. Its positive points included the following.

Over the past decade, there was only 1 year with negative cash flow from operations.

Over the past decade, it generated USD 9.5 billion cash flow from operations, compared to its USD 9.1 billion net income. This is a reasonable cash conversion ratio.

Excluding the acquisitions, it had an average Reinvestment rate of 26% over the past decade. Reinvestment rate = Reinvestment / NOPAT. The 26% meant that a big part of the NOPAT could be returned to shareholders or reduce debt. Of course, it went up to 44% if you included the acquisitions.

SWK is a cash cow as shown in Table 2. The cash flow from operations was more than enough to fund its CAPEX and acquisitions.

Table 2: Sources and Uses of Funds 2014 to 2023 (Author)

Its negative points included the following:

It had USD 319 million in cash and short-term investments as of the end of Jun 2024. This was only about 1 % of its total assets.

As of Jun 2024, it had a debt-capital ratio of 43%. This was the highest over the past decade.

Summary of fundamentals

The tools sector is a mature one. SWK had tried to grow its revenue via organic growth and acquisitions. At the same time, it tried to re-focus its business direction via divestments and acquisitions.

When you consider that over the past decade, it only achieved a 3.7% CAGR in revenue with declining PAT, it is not something to be proud of.

In 2022, the group adopted a new business strategy to “drive strong financial performance over the long term.”

There is no clear-cut evidence that all the 2025 operating targets can be met:

With the market projected to grow at about 4% CAGR, achieving an organic growth rate higher than this seems tough. Of course, SWK may have a different interpretation of the market growth rate.

The group's past 4 quarters' average gross margin is 85% that of the 2025 target.

I have shown that it is very tough to deliver Free Cash Flow greater than the net income.

But there is a chance to meet the CFROIC target.

Valuation

Given my concerns about SWK meeting the 2025 goals, I considered 2 Scenarios in my valuation.

I assumed that the base revenue is the 2023 one with a 4% perpetual growth rate. In other words, I assumed that the group would continue with its divestment and acquisitions to achieve its historical growth rate.

There were 2 key variables in my valuation model:

Gross profit margin. The group’s target and what it had delivered over the past 2 years provided some clues.

Capital efficiency as measured by the capital turnover (revenue / total capital employed). While the group had not specified any target, the improvement in the asset turnover provided some clues.

I considered 2 Scenarios in my valuation.

Scenario 1. This is an optimistic one where I assumed that the group would deliver the gross margin target. The capital turnover was based on the past decade's best.

Scenario 2. This is my estimate of what the group could achieve. I assumed that the gross profit margin and the capital turnover would be the best of the Q3 2021 to Q2 2024 values.

The results are summarized in Table 3. You can see that there is more than a 30% margin of safety if you assume that SWK can deliver its 2025 goals. There is not enough margin of safety based on my projection of what the group could deliver.

Table 3: Valuation Summary (Author)

Valuation model

I used a single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) model, where the FCFF and EBIT was determined based on the following:

FCFF = EBIT(1 – t) X (1 – Reinvestment rate) X (1 + g) / (WACC – g).

EBIT = Revenue X gross profit margin – Fixed cost.

Fixed cost = past 3 years average SGA, provisions of bad debt, and other expenses. I also included the past 10 years' average annual restructuring costs and write-downs.

The reinvestment rate was derived from the fundamental growth equation of g = Return X Reinvestment rate.

Value of equity = Value of firm + cash + Other investments – Debt – Minority interests + excess Total capital employed

Table 4 illustrates the calculation for Scenario 2.

Table 4: Estimating the intrinsic value – Scenario 2 (Author)

The WACC was determined from the first page results of a Google search for “Stanley Black & Decker WACC” as illustrated in Table 5.

Table 5: Estimating the cost of funds (Various)

Risks and limitations

In my valuation model, I have assumed that the margin and capital efficiency were achieved immediately, compared to the SWK target of 2025. As such, any margin of safety from my valuation model should be discounted to account for the timing difference.

Looking at Scenarios 1 and 2, you can see that the differences in the margin of safety were due to the differences in the gross margin and capital efficiency.

To give you a sense of the range of outcomes, I carried out a Monte Carlo simulation based on Scenario 2. The results based on 1,000 simulations are shown in Chart 5.

It shows that 68% of the simulated values were below the market price. I would not consider this a “safe bet”. I defined a “safe bet” as one where about 25% of the simulated values were lower than the market price.

About 1/3 of the values were greater than the market price. For those who already own SWK, I would hold on and see how the group delivers the 2025 performance.

Chart 5: Histogram of values (Author)

I hasten to add that the results of the simulation are dependent on the assumptions I made about the distribution of the key variables. In my Monte Carlo simulation, I assumed that there were changes to 4 variables, as shown in Table 6. The variables were assumed to be normally distributed.

Table 6: Simulation parameters (Author)

The aim of sharing the Monte Carlo simulation is to provide some nuances for the valuation. Point estimates as shown in Table 3 does not show the full picture of the "riskiness" of the valuation.

Conclusion

SWK operates in a mature sector. Revenue growth of 3.7% CAGR over the past decade was due to a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

Despite the topline growth, PAT was volatile with a declining trend. The group attributed the PAT decline over the past few years to declining margins and restructuring costs. However, given its strategy of divestment and acquisitions, I do not see the restructuring costs as one-off expenses.

To be fair to SWK, it had recognized the declining profits. In 2022, it adopted a business strategy to drive improvements that should translate into better financial performance.

But, based on the past 2 years of quarterly results, there are no clear signs of improvements in all the metrics. If you are positive, you would assume that it might take a bit longer to meet the various targets.

I am a bit less optimistic and have assumed a lower set of numbers that could be achieved. Based on these assumptions, I found that there is not enough margin of safety at the current market price.