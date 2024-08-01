Federal Reserve: Setting The Scene For A September Cut

Summary

  • The Fed kept monetary policy unchanged but offered enough for the market to keep faith with the 18 September FOMC meeting rate cut call.
  • Inflation is looking better behaved, the jobs market is softening and consumer spending is cooling, and with the policy rate well above neutral, we look for 75bp of cuts this year with the potential for more in 2025.
  • After a month in which FX markets were dominated by the unwind of carry trade strategies and the stronger yen, Wednesday’s Fed meeting squarely puts the timing of the Fed easing cycle back on the agenda.

By James Knightley | Padhraic Garvey, CFA | Chris Turner

Press release signals the jobs market is a growing priority

The Federal Reserve has left monetary policy unchanged, as universally expected, but the press release does show some subtle shifts

